South Alabama’s hurricane experts forecast the 2019 season 3 hours ago / News
Shelby applauds Senate passage of critical national defense act with provisions benefitting Alabama 5 hours ago / News
Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities 9 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Another border funding battle, Roy Moore polling low early, 2020 debates start and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Heroic Tuscaloosa tow truck driver receives Carnegie medal after rescuing baby from burning car 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama State Port Authority names new deputy director 1 day ago / News
Shelby-negotiated bill passes Senate that would give Trump additional $4.59 billion to combat border crisis 1 day ago / News
Sewell: Trump administration lying about justification for auto tariffs 1 day ago / News
Goats in the back: Irondale PD goes viral over ‘Old Town Road’ remix 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Global powerhouse: UAB again ranked as nation’s best young university, one of top worldwide 1 day ago / News
Appeal judges question minimum wage lawsuit out of Birmingham 1 day ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 1 day ago / Sponsored
With Roy Moore polling in third, Sessions may not be needed to ‘clear the field’ 1 day ago / News
National foodservice leader to open $100 million Coffee County facility, create 80 jobs 1 day ago / News
Poll: Roy Moore hemorrhaged support after Trumps came out against him 1 day ago / News
Scientists warn Alabamians of yellow jacket super nests 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Showdown on funding for migrants coming, it’s Mueller time, Merrill comes out swinging and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones on 2020: ‘No idea who I might face’ — GOP opponents ‘seem to be talking from the same Mitch McConnell-talking points’ 1 day ago / News
Brooks: Dems ‘reward illegal aliens whose first step on American soil is to spit on our Constitution’ 2 days ago / News
Byrne: ‘We need to stand up for people of faith who are under attack in America today’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
5 hours ago

Shelby applauds Senate passage of critical national defense act with provisions benefitting Alabama

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a vote of 86 – 8, prompting Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) to applaud his colleagues for acting in a bipartisan manner and passing the bill containing major wins for Alabama.

The NDAA authorizes a total of $750 billion for national defense priorities to support the 2.1 million service men and women in the American military and their families. The legislation also provides for a 3.1% pay raise for our troops and authorizes Active-Duty end strength at the administration-requested level.

“The Senate’s passage of the National Defense Authorization Act is an essential step in providing our military with the means and resources to protect our nation efficiently and effectively,” Shelby said in a statement.

Additionally, the NDAA aims to advance an international order that prioritizes the safety and security of our nation, increases efforts to rebuild readiness and recognizes the importance of protecting our nation’s assets and abilities in space.

The Senate-passed defense measure contains many provisions specifically impacting Alabama, highlighting the Yellowhammer State’s critical role in our national defense.

For example, the NDAA provides new opportunity for the shipbuilding industry along the Gulf Coast, with support for the conversion of Expeditionary Fast Transport ships into medical ships, which would take place at Austal Shipbuilding in Mobile. It also contains provisions supporting missiles and missile defense efforts in Huntsville and Troy, along with increased opportunity in cyber and advancements to hypersonic weapons.

Moreover, the NDAA authorizes three military construction projects throughout Alabama, including a new project in Anniston that would replace training barracks built in World War II for the National Guard.

Finally, the authorizing legislation contains a path for continued progress when it comes to space launch, prohibiting changes to the National Security Space Launch Program to ensure we end our reliance on the Russian RD-180 engine in an agile and effective manner.

Chairman of both the Senate Committee on Appropriations and its Defense Subcommittee, Shelby concluded, “We live in an increasingly dangerous world, and our national security relies heavily on our armed services receiving the tools and training needed to defend America both at home and abroad. I strongly support this bipartisan measure and will continue my work on the Appropriations Committee to ensure that our defense priorities are funded.”

Following final passage of the NDAA, Shelby’s Senate Appropriations Committee will author and advance legislation to fund the nation’s defense operations.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

South Alabama’s hurricane experts forecast the 2019 season

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season officially began Saturday, June 1 and continues through November 30. Typically, an average Atlantic hurricane season produces 12 named storms (composed of tropical storms, subtropical storms and hurricanes); six hurricanes and three major (i.e., category 3-4-5) hurricanes.

According to Dr. Keith Blackwell and Andrew Murray, hurricane experts with the University of South Alabama meteorology program and USA’s Coastal Weather Research Center, Atlantic seasonal hurricane activity is strongly influenced by several oceanic and atmospheric features. Present and predicted conditions associated with the natural evolution of these features during the summer and fall will largely shape and determine the nature of the hurricane season.

Blackwell and Murray offer four of the main influences on the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season:

1) Ocean sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the tropical Atlantic. Ocean SSTs have warmed to near normal in the tropical Atlantic. Near-normal SSTs are expected to persist over the tropical Atlantic into the fall and should neither enhance nor suppress Atlantic hurricane activity (neutral influence). SSTs in the tropical Atlantic affect the instability of the atmosphere and the ability of thunderstorms to form. SSTs also modify the overall atmospheric environment to either favor (warmer SSTs) or suppress (colder SSTs) thunderstorms and tropical weather systems.

2) The presence or absence of El Niño or La Niña in the tropical Pacific. A weak El Niño is present in the tropical central and eastern Pacific. This El Niño may persist into the fall, although at the present time there is considerable uncertainty as to exactly how long it may continue (suppressing influence).

The El Niño phenomenon is a dramatic warming of the tropical central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The appearance of this vast reservoir of warm water shifts the tropical distribution of thunderstorms in the Pacific and has far-reaching effects on the weather over the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean Sea. El Niños strengthen upper-level westerly winds over the Caribbean Sea and enhance harmful wind shear affecting tropical waves and tropical cyclones.

3) The strength and position of the Bermuda-Azores subtropical high pressure system over the central and eastern North Atlantic. Sea-level pressure is lower in the eastern North Atlantic associated with a weaker-than-normal Bermuda-Azores high pressure area. This high pressure has weakened recently, and this condition is expected to continue into what is typically the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season from August into October (enhancing influence).

A weaker Bermuda-Azores high pressure area weakens the trade winds which in turn reduces the cold-water upwelling and helps ease detrimental wind shear over tropical waves and developing tropical cyclones in the tropical Atlantic.

4) The strength and persistence of the West African monsoon in the sub-Saharan region of Africa. Persistent rainfall has been occurring with the West African monsoon in the sub-Saharan region of Africa. This region has been wetter than normal, and this enhanced rainfall is expected to persist into fall (enhancing influence).

The two major groups producing seasonal hurricane outlooks for the Atlantic basin are Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center. Both of these organizations are predicting near-normal activity in terms of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

Conclusion: A near-normal Atlantic hurricane season is expected due to the negative effects of a lingering weak El Niño being offset by the positive effects of a weaker Bermuda-Azores high pressure system and wet conditions in sub-Saharan West Africa. These offsetting effects, when combined with the neutral influence of near-normal tropical Atlantic SSTs, suggest a normal hurricane season this year.

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

9 hours ago

Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities

By Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw, commissioner
Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

“What do you do for a living?”

We’ve all asked or been asked that question.

It’s a great conversation starter that helps us learn more about a person. It also underscores our society’s emphasis on the value of having an occupation.

The question is no less important to a person with a disability.

For people with disabilities, employment is about much more than having a job. It is the great equalizer. Working empowers people with disabilities by giving them the means to live independently and to contribute to and participate in their communities.

And yet, employment for people with disabilities lags far behind employment for people who do not have disabilities. In Alabama, the employment rate for individuals with disabilities is a meager 27.5% representing a 45.5 percentage point gap when compared to individuals without disabilities (source: Respect Ability).

Working in tandem with our community partners, other state agencies, and the Alabama Workforce Council, Alabama’s Vocational Rehabilitation Service is striving to narrow that gap through specialized employment- and education-related services that assist people with disabilities in finding and maintaining employment. VRS’ customized services and expertise make employment a reality even for individuals with significant disabilities.

In fiscal year 2018, VRS assisted almost 3,500 Alabamians with disabilities in finding employment, including 482 with the most-significant disabilities.

Of course, that accomplishment would not be possible without willing employers.

Oftentimes, business owners are reluctant to hire people with disabilities because of misconceptions related to job performance, reliability, and cost as well as a lack of familiarity with the resources that are available to ensure a worker’s success on the job.

In reality, though, hiring people with disabilities makes good business sense. The proof is in the results, and it has been my experience that one successful placement with an employer “kicks open” the door to future job opportunities for other workers with disabilities. It’s a win-win scenario: The employer gains a loyal worker and benefits from a more-diverse and inclusive workplace, while the employee gains and benefits from the satisfaction that comes from having a job.

Through the VRS Business Relations Program, employers have access to disability experts who provide no-cost services such as job analysis; recruiting; pre-hire screening; job-site training; post-hire follow-up; disability management; and employer training on such topics as the Americans with Disabilities Act, the medical aspects of disability, the reasonable accommodations process, and disability awareness and etiquette. VRS business relations consultants also offer employers information on financial incentives, pre-hire work experiences, and on-the-job training reimbursements.

VRS is proud to be contributing to Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus program through the various services and supports we provide to job-seekers, workers and employers. Specifically, we see VRS as critical to improving work opportunities for a population that faces significant barriers to employment.

As we strive to achieve the goals of the Success Plus initiative, we are working diligently to assure that people with disabilities are included and prepared to join other Alabamians in experiencing the gratification and fulfillment of gainful employment.

For more information about VRS and its services and programs, call 1-800-441-7607. To learn more about AlabamaWorks, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

11 hours ago

7 Things: Another border funding battle, Roy Moore polling low early, 2020 debates start and more …

7. Appeals judges skeptical about minimum wage lawsuit

  • Federal appeals court judges reviewed a lawsuit brought by minimum wage workers and civil rights groups against Alabama lawmakers for blocking wage hikes to target Birmingham, a mostly African-American city, in a way that disproportionately harms black workers.
  • Judges didn’t focus on the claims of racism and discrimination, but instead questioned if the lawsuit was properly filed, as well as asking how a court order against the attorney general would make employers pay higher wages, but the appeals court has already been asked by state officials to reconsider the case in front of a larger panel.

6. Trump fires back at soccer star for saying she won’t come to the White House

  • Soccer star Megan Rapinoe told a website, “I’m not going to the f*****g White House” and the president suggested she focus on her sport’s biggest moment, saying,  she “should WIN first before she talks!” adding, “We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear!”
  • Rapinoe, who is relevant for about three weeks every four years, is the same person who took a knee during the National Anthem (she is standing now) and considers herself a “walking protest” of a president who, until today, probably didn’t know she existed.

5. Chuck Schumer attempting to mislead the public

  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stood on the floor of the United States Senate and slandered Americans who believe in strong immigration policy, saying, “President Trump, I want you to look at this photo. These are not drug dealers, or vagrants, or criminals. They are people simply fleeing a horrible situation in their home country for a better life.”
  • But the reality of this photo is very different and pretty obvious. The dead parent and child never once interacted with our legal system or touched our border. The only part of America that is to blame for these deaths is the part that calls for open borders and tells people that if they sneak in that they can stay.‬

4. Terri Sewell accuses Trump of lying

  • U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) released a statement claiming that the Trump administration is lying about the importing of automobiles and parts as a national security threat, and is now calling on the Trump administration to publicly release the Auto 232 report from the Department of Commerce. She went on to say that she believes the reason why the report hasn’t been released is that the products aren’t an actual national security threat.
  • Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is also raising the alarm on tariffs, advising, “The administration’s efforts to pursue fair trade are timely but we are concerned about an extended tariff war because trade negotiations through tariffs is not in the long term in anybody’s interest, particularly if it produces no results.”

3. Democratic debate winners and losers on night one

  • The two big winners of last night’s debate were Joe Biden, who didn’t come up even with a double-digit lead, and President Donald Trump. Democrats took turns coming out in favor of all sorts of extreme policies, including higher tax rates, destroying private health insurance, abortion on demand, gun-grabbing, open borders and leaving the Taliban alone.
  • There were many losers in this disaster, including Americans who are clearly not a concern for these candidates, MSNBC for hosting a debate that didn’t give us one moment that we can all point at to say was the best moment, and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for being the biggest dog on the stage and fading into the blob of blandness. Wait, was she on stage?

2. Roy Moore may not actually be a threat

  • A new poll, which was taken from 612 likely 2020 GOP primary voters, shows that Roy Moore is trailing at third place in the 2020 Republican U.S. Senate race with only 13%, leading to speculation that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions may not enter the race.
  • The poll also showed that Secretary of State John Merrill was close behind Moore with 11.8%, former football coach Tommy Tuberville in first with 29.3%, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) with 21.4% and State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indiana Springs) with 2.2%. Also, 22.3% of participants responded as undecided.

1. Senate passes funding for crisis at the border; conflict is coming

  • A bill that U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) negotiated that would provide $4.59 billion to address the border crisis was passed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday with an overwhelming majority of 84-8 but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants to discuss the matter further and its passage in the House seems uncertain.
  • Before the bill passed, Shelby spoke in favor of the bill, saying that it has “no poison pills” and has bipartisan support. He turned his address to focus on those in the House, asking that they “not derail the one bipartisan vehicle with a real chance of becoming law.”

 

14 hours ago

Heroic Tuscaloosa tow truck driver receives Carnegie medal after rescuing baby from burning car

A Tuscaloosa tow truck operator who bravely rescued a baby from a burning car last July has been awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, André Harris was one of 18 recipients of the prestigious honor, which is given to civilians who risk their lives while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

While Harris gave God all of the credit when he made the rescue, he was the one recognized on the national stage late last year — and now again — for his incredible act of heroism.

Yellowhammer News previously highlighted Harris’ bravery, and his inspiring testimony, after his now-famous act of courage.

Harris, who also works as a meter reader for the city of Tuscaloosa’s water department, has consistently said God put him in the position to save the baby that night.

He explained that Northport firefighters had closed off a road while fighting a house fire, causing Harris to take a different route and drive up to the crash site. He has emphasized that he is not a hero.

“Heroes are the ones who make it possible for us to do this interview here safely. The soldiers who go off to fight,” he told the Tuscaloosa News. “I just did what any other American would have done, especially somebody who has kids themselves.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 day ago

Alabama State Port Authority names new deputy director

The Alabama State Port Authority has named Richard T. Clark to the position of deputy director. According to a release from the agency, Clark’s appointment will take effect July 16.

“We conducted a nationwide search with one of the country’s premier maritime and port industry recruiting firms and the Port Authority received resumes from quite a few qualified candidates,” said James K. Lyons, director and chief executive officer of the Alabama State Port Authority. “Mr. Clark stood out amongst all the applicants and was selected for this position. We look forward to Rick joining the Port Authority team.”

Clark, with over 30 years of maritime industry experience, began his career at Cooper T. Smith in New Orleans before joining Puerto Rico Marine Management, Inc. to direct the company’s terminal, cargo and warehouse operations. Clark additionally held a number of senior management positions with both ocean carriage and terminal stevedoring companies. He most recently served as interim chief operating officer of GT USA Wilmington and U.S. manager of operations at GT USA, LLC, a subsidiary of Gulftainer, an independent port management and 3PL (third-party logistics) company based in the United Arab Emirates with operations in six countries.

“I have been privileged to work a career surrounded by some brilliant leaders and look forward to bringing the knowledge and experienced gained through those many years to serve the Alabama State Port Authority team,” remarked Clark.

The Alabama State Port Authority owns and operates the State of Alabama’s deep-water port facilities at the Port of Mobile and its public facilities handled over 25 million tons of cargo.

