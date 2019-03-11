Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Sewell: ‘Underlying premise’ that Republicans believe if more people vote, they won’t win

Earlier this month in Selma, Democratic Party leaders present for the annual “Bloody Sunday” commemoration signaled voting issues would be a significant feature of future policy efforts and political campaigns.

Among those for the occasion making those overtures was Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), who touted the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives’ efforts on voting, which included H.R. 1 and Sewell’s own H.R. 4.

In an appearance on Sunday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, Sewell and host Joy Reid speculated on GOP opposition to H.R. 1, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said was dead on arrival upon the House’s passage.

“In your view, and I’m sure you talk to Republicans on the other side of the aisle on the floor – do Republicans believe if more people get to vote, they won’t win?” Reid asked.

“I mean, I think that that’s the underlying premise,” Sewell replied. “They won’t say it like that. Instead, they’ll say things like, ‘Terri, I know you want to reinstate pre-clearance, but why are you picking and choosing winners and losers, and picking on old states of the Confederacy based on what happened in the 1960s?’ And I say to them, ‘You know, I would love it – I think that voting is such a cornerstone of our democracy that we should have pre-clearance for every state that tries to change voting laws.’”

“Of course, you and I both know that is a very expensive proposition,” she continued. “And Republicans aren’t willing to pay for that, or to beef up the Justice Department in order to do that. So we have to look for the most pernicious state actors. And what we’ve seen since the Shelby decision, we’ve seen states across this nation institute more restrictive voter ID laws, making it harder for folks to vote, or certain segments of the population, most vulnerable parts of our population, harder to vote.”

“And so, we do need to reinstate Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act,” she added. “That’s my bill, H.R. 4. But I do believe that H.R. 1, we passed on Friday, is a great placeholder, if you will, for what we as Democrats believe our democracy should be.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

21 mins ago

Town ravaged by tornado prays at church that sheltered many

The pastor of a church that became a center for shelter, help and grieving when a tornado killed 23 people in eastern Alabama said in his first Sunday service after the storm that the Lord has reached out his hand to the community.

Imperfect things like tornadoes and other tragedies happen because we live in an imperfect world, Providence Baptist Church Pastor Rusty Sowell said Sunday.

His sermon focused on the Bible verse Isaiah 41:13: “For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.”

Nearly 100 people safely rode out the March 3 storm in the church, which then because a center for donations and the place where Sowell and the county coroner told families they had lost loved ones.

This Sunday, 23 crosses sat outside the country church, one for each victim of the huge EF4 tornado that roared through Beauregard a few hours after last Sunday’s services with 170 mph (270 kph) and a path nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) wide.

As she sat in a pew, Sunday, Cindy Samford said all her emotions hit her suddenly. She lost her home in the storm hours after last week’s service.

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of lives and the devastation of it all. Today in church was a confirmation of faith that God was watching over us. God has his hands on us,” Samford said.

President Donald Trump visited the church Friday as he looked at the damage, signing Bibles for some victims there seeking help.

Sowell said it was easy to speak badly about the president and wondered if some of the critics owned Bibles.

“My first thought is if that is what you are worried about, bring your raggedy self down here to our corner of the world and get to work,” Sowell said to applause from the packed congregation. “The ones that are running their mouths are not down here getting their hand dirty, walking alongside the walking wounded.”

But most of Sowell’s sermon was how God reaches out his hand in times of need.

He talked about how the church built a second building across the street with showers, a full kitchen and a large gathering space after the area was devastated by Hurricane Opal in 1995 and could not get help.

That building became the center of the relief efforts after the tornado.

“This is why this building is here,” Sowell said. “And God knew.”

Carolyn Thrower said being at Providence Baptist this Sunday was awe-inspiring, knowing they were helping to show God’s love and healing.

“Church always helps, but today it was a special blessing,” she said.

Supplies continue to pour into the church, and Sowell said he was amazed at the generosity of people, even if Providence Baptist was dealing with a problem many places face after a disaster — too much donated water and clothing.

“Please we don’t need any more,” Sowell said of the thousands of cases of water and bags of clothes. “In fact, everyone here gets to carry home a case of water.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham athletic partnership changes the game for Birmingham City Schools

Whether it’s sitting on metal bleachers at your local ball park, Friday night lights on a high school football field, or watching the bounce of a basketball on the slick wood floors of an old-school gymnasium, the goal typically remains the same, to see your team win.

But for the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, winning goes beyond a number on a scoreboard. It’s what happens in the process. Founded in 2002 by Edgar Welden, the nonprofit was created in response to news that the Birmingham city school system was considering doing away with some of their athletics programs.

Toney Pugh, the organization’s executive director, said Mr. Welden read the news and decided to do something about it.

Since then, the organization, along with their corporate partners, have contributed over three million dollars towards the athletics and fine art programs in the Birmingham city public schools, with $162,000 going toward college scholarships to deserving students.

Pugh said BAP can be described as, “a large booster club for the Birmingham city school system,” which currently supports seven high schools and 18 area middle schools.

From helping students prepare for the ACT, to sending coaches to professional development courses, to purchasing team uniforms, BAP is wide-ranging in its efforts to help both students and coaches alike.

“All successful high school extracurricular programs need additional encouragement and support, and we are here to help with those endeavors” Pugh said.

Pugh knows a thing or two about the impact sports have in a community. A former head coach and athletic director, he started high school sports programs from the ground up at both Clay-Chalkville and Oak Mountain High Schools.

When asked about BAP’s plans for the future, Pugh said the nonprofit hopes to reach more students by creating new sport options within the Birmingham city school system, such as lacrosse and golf.

Pugh says this is significant because it offers more students the opportunity to achieve success in life as they head toward adulthood.

“Athletics are so important in our society. In educational systems, it’s important because it teaches so many life lessons you need to be successful,” Pugh said.

Pugh continued, “…whether it’s dedication, commitment or work ethic, these are things you will need as you get older.”

To learn more about the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, or to donate, visit their website at, https://bapteam.org/about/.

2 hours ago

Doug Jones on Roy Moore, 2020 U.S. Senate contest: ‘I’m not worried about who’s running in my race’

Over the last several days, reports have surfaced that former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore might take another shot at U.S. Senate in 2020 and seek a rematch against his 2017 special election opponent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Moore would be among a field of several Republicans seeking to unseat Jones, including Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who announced last month he was running for the Republican nod.

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Jones dismissed the relevance of Moore’s potential 2020 run, but called it “comical” that some Republicans are reluctant to support Moore for another run in 2020.

“I’m not worried about who’s running in my race in 2020,” Jones said. “We’re focused on the same things we’ve focused on the last time. The kitchen table issues, the issues that mean so much to people. There will be a lot of people that run for that and really what’s kind of comical to me is to watch the reaction of the Republicans who all supported him a couple of years ago — now they’re talking about he’s a flawed candidate and yadda, yadda, yadda. So, I just think it’s kind of comical to watch these days. But we’ll be ready for whoever the nominee is next spring.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

What to expect at the Alabama State House Monday

Now that the Rebuild Alabama Act overwhelmingly passed the House, the infrastructure package is set to receive a public hearing in the Senate.

Members of the public will be able to make their thoughts heard at 1:00 p.m. Monday before the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. The meeting will take place in room 825 of the State House. HB 1, HB 2 and HB 3 are on the agenda. It will be live-streamed.

The committee is expected to vote on the bills the same afternoon, after which the legislation could get its second reading. This would set the stage for debate, a third reading and a final vote on the bills to occur Tuesday.

If the Senate makes substantive revisions to any of the bills passed by the House, that legislation would need to head back to the House before reaching the governor’s desk. It is likely that a conference committee would be needed to reconcile the respective versions passed by each chamber.

SB 4 has also been added to the Senate committee’s Monday agenda. The new bill would need a two-thirds vote because it is not included in the governor’s special session call. Sponsored by State Sen. Larry Stutts (R-Tuscumbia), SB 4 would allow volunteer firefighters to use personal vehicles as emergency vehicles with purple emergency lights.

In the House Monday, SB 1 and SB 2 are scheduled for the Transportation Utilities and Infrastructure Committee’s meeting at noon in room 410. SB 2 is the Senate’s version of HB 1, the legislation that overhauls the Joint Transportation Committee to add accountability, oversight and transparency.

SB 1, sponsored by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), increases state width and weight restrictions for off-road vehicles, ATVs and recreational off-road vehicles. This bill also requires a two-thirds vote. It unanimously passed the Senate.

The full House convenes at 1:00 p.m. Monday, while the Senate gavels in at 3:00 p.m.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Sewell: ‘Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president’

Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7), while referring to Alabama as a state “of the confederacy,” is pointing her finger at President Donald Trump for what she deems rising hate in American society.

Sewell said in an interview Friday with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president and his administration, and frankly, I think it is important that we lay down a marker that hate in all of its forms are unacceptable and un-American.”

This came the same day that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollet was indicted on 16 counts for orchestrating a fake hate crime against himself.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Sewell added.

The interview was focused on Sewell’s assertions that voting rights and “access to the ballot box” are under attack across the country. While she did not explicitly name “Republicans” as the culprits like Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) did recently, Sewell did blame state legislatures that happen to be controlled by Republicans, naming North Dakota and then her own home state as one of the “states of the confederacy.”

She said that there are “targeted state restrictive voting laws that are un-American [and] unacceptable,” which is why Sewell is advocating for the passage of H.R. 1.

In the same interview, Sewell painted herself as a centrist, advising she is against “Medicare for All” but supportive of “universal healthcare.”

“I think that there’s a concern that both parties have — are extreme far left and extreme far right, but I think that you govern in the middle,” she said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

