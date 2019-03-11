Sewell: ‘Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president’
Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7), while referring to Alabama as a state “of the confederacy,” is pointing her finger at President Donald Trump for what she deems rising hate in American society.
Sewell said in an interview Friday with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president and his administration, and frankly, I think it is important that we lay down a marker that hate in all of its forms are unacceptable and un-American.”
This came the same day that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollet was indicted on 16 counts for orchestrating a fake hate crime against himself.
“This is not a partisan issue,” Sewell added.
Rep. Terri Sewell: “Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president and his administration and frankly I think it is important that we lay down a marker that hate in all of its forms are unacceptable and un-American.” pic.twitter.com/6w11ShmMD6
— The Hill (@thehill) March 9, 2019
The interview was focused on Sewell’s assertions that voting rights and “access to the ballot box” are under attack across the country. While she did not explicitly name “Republicans” as the culprits like Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) did recently, Sewell did blame state legislatures that happen to be controlled by Republicans, naming North Dakota and then her own home state as one of the “states of the confederacy.”
She said that there are “targeted state restrictive voting laws that are un-American [and] unacceptable,” which is why Sewell is advocating for the passage of H.R. 1.
Great joining @jimsciutto this morning ahead of the historic vote on H.R. 1, The For the People Act. We voted today to ensure government works #ForThePeople and Americans can make their voices heard at the ballot box! pic.twitter.com/lGs2KJHmUq
— Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) March 8, 2019
In the same interview, Sewell painted herself as a centrist, advising she is against “Medicare for All” but supportive of “universal healthcare.”
“I think that there’s a concern that both parties have — are extreme far left and extreme far right, but I think that you govern in the middle,” she said.
Rep. Terri Sewell: “I think that there’s a concern that both parties are extreme far left and extreme far right but I think that you govern in the middle.” pic.twitter.com/1UnOaotuOS
— The Hill (@thehill) March 9, 2019
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn