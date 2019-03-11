Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Sewell: ‘Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president’ 9 mins ago / Politics
AL Supreme Court stymies sue-and-stall tactics employed by school choice opponents 1 hour ago / Analysis
VIDEO: State of the state, Sen. Jones cries ‘voter suppression’ without evidence, Ivey’s ‘Rebuild Alabama’ plan moves forward and more on Guerrilla Politics … 16 hours ago / Analysis
Is economic freedom killing people? 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Auburn University constructing $22 million Advanced Structural Testing Laboratory 19 hours ago / News
Congress should consider real solutions to health care reform, not buzzwords 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Roby: Congress must continue to support the F-35 Program 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
HudsonAlpha and Crestwood ALS project underway to help patients and further genomic research 23 hours ago / News
Hoover Met Complex scores with nearly $15 million in economic impact in 2018 1 day ago / News
This Alabama football coach had the winning formula 2 days ago / Sports
Ivey: ‘Responsibility’ of legislators educate anti-gas tax hike constituents about benefits of ‘Rebuild Alabama’ 2 days ago / News
Claborn Campbell spent most of his life on the right track in Alabama 2 days ago / Sports
Hyundai offers first look at next Sonata to be built in Alabama 2 days ago / News
Rebuild Alabama plan: A giant leap for Alabama’s future 2 days ago / Sponsored
Alabama church mobilizes to help neighbors after tornadoes 2 days ago / News
Birmingham’s first professional soccer franchise set to launch Sunday 2 days ago / Sports
Speaker McCutcheon: Rebuild Alabama passed House despite misinformation, lies from opponents 2 days ago / News
Mobile’s Three Mile Creek undergoing dramatic renovation 2 days ago / Outdoors
Must-watch response to racist viral video: ‘That’s not the same Alabama I know and love’ 2 days ago / News
House overwhelmingly passes Rebuild Alabama Act 3 days ago / News
1 hour ago

AL Supreme Court stymies sue-and-stall tactics employed by school choice opponents

The Alabama Supreme Court has dealt school choice opponents a significant blow in their efforts to keep charter schools out of the state.

In an opinion with a wide-ranging impact released on Friday, the court cleared the way for the opening of the first charter school within Montgomery County.

The ruling came as a result of an appeal in a lawsuit brought by the Alabama Education Association (AEA) against the Alabama Public Charter School Commission (APCSC) and a foundation seeking to open a charter school in Montgomery County.

Why it matters to Alabama: The thoughtful and well-written opinion by Associate Justice Mike Bolin clarified for the first time key provisions within the state’s charter school law. As a result, charter schools throughout Alabama can now apply for authorization, execute contracts and operate with a greater degree of confidence.

Key findings: One of the things the court made clear was that opponents should not be able to file suit as a way of simply forcing a charter school to miss its statutorily imposed deadlines. This takes away the use of what the court called “legal maneuvering” as a means of running out the clock. It should help limit some of the interference charter schools can run into when simply trying to execute a contract.

The court also provided guidance as to exactly how many votes are needed for the APCSC to approve an application and the circumstances under which local school systems should participate in the authorization process.

What it means for Montgomery County: Children in Montgomery finally have more options to obtain a quality education. Montgomery has long been one of the worst-performing school districts in the state with no end in sight. Financial mismanagement and dysfunctional leadership have crippled the system’s ability to operate. A total of eleven schools in Montgomery County appeared on the state department of education’s failing schools list.

What it means for the AEA: Even as recently as ten years ago, the AEA resembled the Rock of Gibraltar. It was a massive structure seemingly impossible to break apart. However, after a decade of blasting by conservatives committed to school choice and education reform, the rock now lays strewn across the landscape in much smaller pieces. And more blasting took place the day the court issued this opinion. This ruling impairs the AEA’s ability to block charter schools in districts desperately in need of better options, thereby weakening the whole of the organization even more.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

9 mins ago

Sewell: ‘Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president’

Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7), while referring to Alabama as a state “of the confederacy,” is pointing her finger at President Donald Trump for what she deems rising hate in American society.

Sewell said in an interview Friday with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president and his administration, and frankly, I think it is important that we lay down a marker that hate in all of its forms are unacceptable and un-American.”

This came the same day that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollet was indicted on 16 counts for orchestrating a fake hate crime against himself.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Sewell added.

319
Keep reading 319 WORDS

The interview was focused on Sewell’s assertions that voting rights and “access to the ballot box” are under attack across the country. While she did not explicitly name “Republicans” as the culprits like Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) did recently, Sewell did blame state legislatures that happen to be controlled by Republicans, naming North Dakota and then her own home state as one of the “states of the confederacy.”

She said that there are “targeted state restrictive voting laws that are un-American [and] unacceptable,” which is why Sewell is advocating for the passage of H.R. 1.

In the same interview, Sewell painted herself as a centrist, advising she is against “Medicare for All” but supportive of “universal healthcare.”

“I think that there’s a concern that both parties have — are extreme far left and extreme far right, but I think that you govern in the middle,” she said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

VIDEO: State of the state, Sen. Jones cries ‘voter suppression’ without evidence, Ivey’s ‘Rebuild Alabama’ plan moves forward and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is the state of the state strong?

— Why is Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) joining other Democrats in baseless allegations about voter suppression?

— Will Alabama’s leadership get their gas tax increase passed?

29
Keep reading 29 WORDS

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” addressing how the Democratic Party is, in fact, a big tent.

Show less
18 hours ago

Is economic freedom killing people?

I frequently extol the virtues of economic freedom, which generally produces prosperity and rising standards of living. However, could economic freedom possibly be contributing to America’s opioid crisis and its tragic deaths?

663
Keep reading 663 WORDS

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson suggests so in his book Ship of Fools. The argument deserves a hearing, especially with proponents of free markets. The costs of today’s malaise are undeniable. As Mr. Carlson writes, “If you’re a middle-aged American man, you probably know at least one peer who has killed himself in recent years, and maybe more than one.” The statistics are grim: a 43 percent increase in suicides among middle-aged men, a quadrupling of opioid-related overdose deaths, ten percent of men between 25 and 54 out of the workforce. Suicides and overdoses are reducing life expectancy.

The loss of jobs in manufacturing and mining provides a plausible economic cause. Academic research links job loss with a loss of self-esteem, depression and family breakup. It is a short step to addiction, and the geographic concentration of job loss coincides with opioid addiction. The role of international trade, automation, and immigration specifically implicates economic freedom. Businesses have moved jobs overseas, automated jobs, and hired inexpensive immigrants, boosting profits while eliminating jobs supporting middle-class families.

Is economic freedom truly to blame? In one sense we must say no, because economic freedom enabled the factories which lifted families into the middle-class. The effect must be through interaction with other economic forces. As Mr. Carlson writes, “Someone needs to protect workers from the terrifying power of market forces, which tend to accelerate change to intolerable levels and crush the weak.” Globalization and automation may be occurring too fast for people to cope due to economic freedom.

Some economists would contend that displaced workers just need to learn new skills and find new jobs. Artificial intelligence will not end work and unemployment is at record lows. This may be the best time to ever have to switch careers. Yet I agree with Mr. Carlson that this response is lame. It’s like telling someone not to get depressed over the death of a family member. People inevitably have difficulty accepting that what they have done for years is no longer needed, and the new job almost surely won’t pay as much as the factory.

Something more fundamental seems to be happening. The failure of numerous manufacturers over the decades – like Studebaker, Packard and Pullman – never produced such dramatic consequences. What we are witnessing is the end of the need for thousands of jobs in steel or auto plants for decades. Smart robots will be doing any new job long before employers need to hire thousands of workers. Work will be fleeting.

This has, I think, broken down a long-standing informal deal. I’ve previously called this the “Allentown economy,” in honor of Billy Joel’s awesome and prescient 1982 song. One line went, “For the promises our teachers gave, If we worked hard, If we behaved.” Do as authority figures (teachers and later bosses) ask and life will be good. A middle-class standard of living was never gifted to workers; their work in factories helped make America prosperous.

The implicit deal’s breakdown explains the extent of today’s malaise and the inadequacy of retraining. People willing to follow direction and work hard are no longer so needed. The Allentown economy was not created as part of anyone’s grand design. The deal worked and so people went along.

Is there a solution to the breakdown of the deal? Unfortunately, the complex social problems rarely admit easy solutions. Our economy is much more complicated than, say, a derailed train. Any solution may excessively curtail market forces.

Economic freedom allows people to craft lives they want to live. America today almost surely has more prosperity and innovative ways to earn a living than ever. Yet millions of Americans cannot find a life worth living. This is a tragedy, whether attributable to economic freedom or not.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Show less
19 hours ago

Auburn University constructing $22 million Advanced Structural Testing Laboratory

Auburn University is taking a big step as a leader in structural engineering research and instruction through the construction of a $22 million Advanced Structural Testing Laboratory.

The 41,500-square-foot facility will include a high bay laboratory with specially engineered floors and walls capable of handling extreme structural testing loads; a geotechnical test chamber; a concrete materials research and testing laboratory; a wind testing facility, and faculty and graduate student spaces. 

288
Keep reading 288 WORDS

The 4,700-cubic-foot geotechnical test chamber is one of the few across the nation included in a university laboratory. It will allow students and faculty to conduct testing that has been possible only in the field until now on structures such as foundations, anchorages and towers. In addition, the wind testing facility will allow replication of the dynamic wind loads induced by hurricanes, tornadoes and other extreme wind events on large-scale specimens. These unusual features, and many more, will accelerate research aimed at reducing the impacts during extreme events, and increase lifespan and safety of structures under all loading conditions.

“Auburn is at the forefront of engineering education, and by providing our students opportunities for experiential learning, we’re ensuring our graduates emerge as industry leaders,” said Auburn University President Steven Leath. “This outstanding facility enables our researchers to deliver innovative solutions to pressing industry demands — something Auburn does best.”

The laboratory will be near Auburn University Facilities Management offices on West Samford Avenue. The construction of the new facility will allow the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering to repurpose the structural laboratory space in the Harbert Engineering Center for other academic and research programs.

“When you combine the strong floor and strong wall with the geotechnical testing capability and all the other materials testing capabilities, we think this will be one of the best laboratories in the country — if not the best,” said Steve Taylor, associate dean for research in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. “If I’m a civil engineering student who wants to be a structural engineer, this is going to be one of the best places to go to school in the nation.”

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
20 hours ago

Congress should consider real solutions to health care reform, not buzzwords

Last week, members of the House unveiled their Medicare-for-All bill, legislation that would largely overhaul the nation’s health care system. You don’t have to look far to see that access to health care is a priority for many nationally and especially here in Alabama. Our country has made strides to improve the health care system and while there’s still work to be done, government-run health care is not the solution.

“Medicare for All” is a buzzword, a campaign talking point at best, but not a practical answer. When dealing with health care, we must look at commonsense solutions that align with the needs of Alabamians and all Americans, not just those vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy.

357
Keep reading 357 WORDS

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that 150 million Americans get their coverage through their employer and 80 percent of people with these employer-sponsored plans are happy with their coverage. Additionally, 49 percent of Alabamians receive employer coverage.

However, the recent House bill calls for a one-size-fits-all approach to health care through a government-run system that would eliminate private health insurance as we know it. This plan would negatively impact consumer choice and control over their care. Today, 91 percent of Americans receive coverage under the current system. A single-payer system would disrupt the coverage millions of Americans depend on.

Like in many countries, health care costs continue to rise in the United States, and we need to focus on improving affordability. The Urban Institute estimates that a single payer system would be excessively expensive, with an estimated cost of $32 trillion. It would also raise taxes by billions of dollars every year, requiring American families to pay more and more. For Alabamians already struggling, this would be an added burden for them and an increased economic drain on our state.

On the surface, this plan may sound appealing, but it would harm those it’s intended to help the most: patients. The patient impact of this legislation is longer wait times in emergency rooms and doctors’ offices and lower quality of care. Despite most Americans being happy with their health insurance, everyone would have to give it up for a more limited plan, limiting their choice of healthcare provider and access to care.

America’s health care system needs improvement but a healthcare overhaul that would start completely from scratch and place decisions in the hands of government is not the solution. We must encourage lawmakers to make strides to improve the affordability of health care without enacting unrealistic policies that hurt all Americans.

As our leaders in Washington work to identify ways to improve the system, I encourage them to consider real solutions to health care reform, not ideas propped up by buzzwords and empty promises.

Sallie Bryant is executive director of the Alabama Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

Show less