Sessions campaign releases ad showcasing his stringent record on illegal immigration

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ campaign to reclaim the U.S. Senate seat he occupied for 20 years released an immigration-focused ad on Thursday.

The 30-second spot showcases Sessions’ legendarily tough stance on foreign citizens entering America illegally.

“Far too many people say they want to do something about fixing the border, but have no real commitment to do so,” warns Sessions in the ad.



The ad features footage from the 2018 unveiling of Sessions’ “Zero-Tolerance Policy for Criminal Illegal Entry,” which was one of the 73-year-old’s signature initiatives during his time as U.S. Attorney General.

In regards to the 2018 policy, a narrator’s voice says, “Jeff Sessions and President Trump took action.”

Also used in the ad is news footage of chaos at the United States border with Mexico.

A hardline stance on immigration was one of Sessions’ hallmarks during his time in the U.S. Senate. He worked tirelessly, sometimes against the wishes of senators in his own party, to stymy any legislative effort that would have forgiven those who entered the country illegally.

The ad comes on the heels of polling from ALDailyNews that shows Sessions narrowly in first place for the Republican nomination to take on Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

The Sessions campaign says the spot will begin airing immediately and it will be broadcast statewide.

Alabamians are less than three weeks away from the March 3rd primary that will see Sessions go up against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.