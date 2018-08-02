Serquest super-charges charitable giving

An Alabama nonprofit is revolutionizing the way charitable organizations operate, and how volunteers can help them.

Serquest is the brainchild of Henry Hammond Cobb IV of Montgomery, who envisioned a web-based solution that would bring nonprofits into the 21st century.

“The idea for Serquest is, how do we create a product for all nonprofits to help them communicate better and help them travel on the interstate highways rather than bumpy dirt roads?” said Cobb. “There are a lot of nonprofits who help people. There’s not a lot of nonprofits who help the people that help people. We feel like that’s our responsibility.”



What exactly does Serquest do? Pretty much everything. For nonprofits, the web-based product allows groups to promote fundraisers, recruit volunteers and raise money. They can also get endorsements from other organizations, increase visibility and much more.

For individuals looking to help, the site allows visitors to browse thousands of volunteer opportunities in their community, donate items and give financial support with no platform fees. With their interactive dashboard and philanthropic resume, you can track your support, share activity with other users and share on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cobb’s team has developed an expertise getting nonprofits noticed online by their targeted audiences. They can create promotional videos for organizations, market via social media and generate millions of views.

The power and reach of internet-based services has made our lives incredibly more convenient and well-informed. Thanks to Serquest, there is no excuse to put off giving time or money to the causes that matter to you.