Senior Bowl Week kicks off in Mobile as director praises ‘beloved’ Jalen Hurts — ‘He’s come so far’

MOBILE — The 2020 Senior Bowl Week is off to a strong start, with former University of Alabama star quarterback Jalen Hurts already taking center stage.

Hurts, of course, played for the Oklahoma Sooners this past season as a graduate transfer from Alabama. He finished as the runner-up in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting.

He is now set to be taken in April’s NFL Draft, and the Senior Bowl is a chance to increase his draft stock, just as it is for the other 117 players filling out the South and North teams.

Players arrived in Mobile on Sunday, descending on the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel, the Senior Bowl’s de facto headquarters for the week. Players were immediately able to schedule individual informal meetings with interested NFL clubs, leading up to an official orientation meeting for the players Sunday night.

Monday was much of the same until the introductory press conference at 5:30 p.m., except for physical evaluations occurring throughout the day to ensure players are healthy enough to participate in the week and game.

At that press conference, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy talked about the importance of the game, emphasized how special it is having Hurts play in it and really got into the weeds in breaking down scouting reports on several players involved.

Nagy called Monday morning “Christmas morning” for the Senior Bowl staff with all of the players finally being in town.

He explained 93 players that participated in the 2019 Senior Bowl were taken in last year’s NFL Draft, which comprised 37% of the entire draft class. This included 10 players taken in the first round.

“Hence ‘The Draft Starts in Mobile,'” Nagy remarked. “We’re really pushing that, because I really feel like it does.”

Nagy took a bevy of questions, including one member of the media asking why Hurts was invited considering he “still has a lot to prove.”

“Because he deserved it, for one,” Nagy responded. “Jalen’s come a long, long way. He really has.”

He then admitted that two years ago, Nagy publicly projected that if Hurts ever made it to the Senior Bowl, it would be as a position player and not a quarterback.

“And he’s blown that out [of the water],” Nagy said. “He’s come so far. I think that those guys in Tuscaloosa did a great job, and you saw it kind of in the small sample size a year ago for Alabama when he came off the bench against Georgia. And really that move to Oklahoma this year really opened me up to a full season, and it made it pretty easy.”

“He’s so beloved — it was an easy one for us,” he continued. “If this game was anywhere else, I don’t know. But down here, he’s such a beloved guy, you know in his ‘home state,’ playing another game in Alabama, getting back here to our community. So we’re excited, I’m excited for game day. Because I think our fan base should come out, the Tide fan base a little bit maybe, should come out and support Jalen. It’s like our opportunity to appreciate him, show him our appreciation. He’s done so much for this state.”

Nagy, answering a follow-up question, advised that NFL scouts will probably most want to see out of Hurts this week “accuracy” and “consistency.”

“He had some really good games early in the year, and he’s seeing the field a lot better than he ever has. I think that comes with experience … his eyes are quicker. So probably just the accuracy thing this week,” he added.

Nagy was followed by Hurts at the microphone. Read about Hurts’ remarks here.

Hurts then gave up the microphone to South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who concluded the press conference.

The first formal interviews with NFL clubs began later Monday evening. The formal interviews schedule throughout the week is sorted by position, and quarterbacks, running backs, offensive lineman and specialists kicked things off Monday evening.

Additionally, physiological testing began Monday night, starting with tight ends, wide receivers and defensive linemen.

Finally, defensive backs and linebackers took part in informal club interviews.

Tuesday’s Senior Bowl Week schedule starts out with player weigh-ins at 7:00 a.m. After that, Media Day interviews occur around lunch time, followed by the first team practices of the week in the afternoon; practices are open to the public at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Tuesday night will again feature formal club interviews, psychological testing and informal club interviews.

You can view a list of public events for the week here.

The Senior Bowl game will be played on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST in Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Tickets are available here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Once again, the radical left has taken things too far. Recently, the Virginia legislature voted to put unconstitutional restrictions on law abiding citizens regarding the right to bear arms. These new laws go directly against the Second Amendment, which unequivocally guarantees this right.

Don’t be fooled: while the fight today is in Virginia, that doesn’t mean our Second Amendment rights are safe here. Any attempt to restrict the Second Amendment will have consequences across the country. If we let the radical Left get away with this, they will try this at the federal level next.

The Constitution couldn’t be clearer when it comes to the Second Amendment: “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” There are no qualifiers or restrictions in that statement. The Second Amendment is straightforward and crystal clear.

This is about more than just the rights of gun owners. This is about defending the Constitution against attacks from those who wish to rewrite our laws, destroy our values and fundamentally transform our country.

Our Founding Fathers would roll over in their graves if they were able to see the steps that Virginia’s Democrat politicians have taken to restrict freedom. Now more than ever, freedom loving Americans across the nation have to remain vigilant and push back against policies that threaten our God-given, inalienable rights.

The Declaration of Independence makes it clear that our rights come from God, our creator. The government was intended to protect the rights that were gifted from God, not place restrictions on our rights.

As a gun owner myself, I have always fought to protect the Second Amendment. I have consistently voted for concealed carry reciprocity, to make sure that Americans are able to carry their firearm across state lines. I’ve voted to protect the right to carry on federal lands, which is incredibly important for hunters and outdoorsmen. I’ve also strongly advocated to end restrictions against carrying a gun on military bases. It is ridiculous to think that American service members trained in the defense of their nation cannot defend themselves on their own bases.

Last year, I led some of my conservative colleagues in supporting the Second Amendment during a major Supreme Court case against the City of New York. The liberals in New York City passed grossly overreaching and unconstitutional ordinances infringing on the Second Amendment. It is crucial we continue confirming conservative judges so that we have justices on the bench that will honor their oath and protect the Second Amendment in times like this when are rights are under attack.

It is saddening to see that now, in 2020, the tyranny our forefathers fought against with blood, sweat and tears is returning. Let us be honest with the American people: gun control is not about safety. It is about power. Radical Democratic politicians are attempting to strip power away from the everyday American before our very eyes.

With their latest political games, the radical left is not just attacking gun owners. They are again trying to tear our Constitution and our country apart by growing government and putting more restrictions on law abiding Americans.

It is more important now than ever before that Alabama has a senator who will fight back against the radical left and who will always stand up for the Second Amendment. That’s why I’m running for the Senate: to defend the Constitution and protect our Second Amendment rights.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

7. Santorum has endorsed Hightower

  • Former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) has received the endorsement from former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) for the District 1 congressional seat.
  • Santorum said Hightower’s “track record on the pro-life issues” is something that really sets him apart from the other four candidates in the race. Santorum also said, “I know [Hightower] shares my and Donald Trump’s point of view on the issue of China and making sure we do our best to deal with the unfair trading situation China has created over the last 30 years.”

6. Sanders’ campaign can’t decide if Joe Biden is corrupt or not

  • One of the more compelling storylines in the Democratic primary for president involves former Vice President Joe Biden’s corruption issues and how his opponents are completely ignoring them, but that came to an end this weekend when the Sanders campaign sent out a piece about Biden’s “big corruption problem” before completely pulling it back.
  • After his campaign sent this out, and boosted it on Twitter, Sanders, even though the issues involving Biden are pretty clear, was quoted as saying, “It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I’m sorry that that op-ed appeared.”

5. GIRL Act already receiving pushback

  • State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) has already announced his “Gender is Real Legislative” (GIRL) Act, which would require student-athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificate, and the bill is already under scrutiny.
  • Transgender athlete Chris Mosier said that these “attacks” from members of legislature “are targeting young people” and “are driven by political desires” and not the “reality” of the situation. Family lawyer Heather Fann said this bill seems “designed to stoke transphobia and present solutions where real problems do not in truth exist.”

4. Virginia residents are less than happy about potential gun restrictions

  • People of Virginia flocked to the state capitol building to protest the state Democrats’ recent push to pass gun control laws, and many of the protesters carried guns or wore stickers saying “guns save lives.”
  • Around 22,000 people attended the rally — only one was arrested for refusing to remove a mask. They recited the Second Amendment, others chanted “we will not comply!” Overall, citizens put on a large display for how displeased they are with the state’s overreach to pass gun control laws.

3. U.S. Senate candidates attack different targets

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) took on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and Democrats in general, saying, “They don’t believe in God. …They want to take God out of our life,” and added that Democrats don’t want Christians to practice their religion. He also suggested that Democrats want to “put government at the center of everything” instead of God.
  • Former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville trained his sights for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the “impeachment stuff” (which he did not actually do). He stated, “He’s the guy that stepped to the plate, or didn’t step to the plate, recused himself and turned all this impeachment stuff over to the bureaucrat lawyers in Washington, D.C.”

2. Doug Jones says he is getting reelected regardless of what he does on impeachment

  • During another appearance on CNN, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said this long and drawn out impeachment process is irrelevant, reasoning, “I’m going to get reelected regardless. He explained, “I will be able to come back to the people of Alabama and do two things. Number one, I will be able to explain my vote and justify it, according to my oath and the Constitution. The second thing, I can point to a record of success in only two years in the United States Senate, we will be going on three in November, of success for the people of Alabama.”
  • The people of the state of Alabama have made their support of President Donald Trump pretty clear and all of this waffling, while his colleagues march towards a failed impeachment, is not going to help him because no one believes minds aren’t already made up in the Senate or in the general public.

1. The impeachment case is “flimsy”

  • In a trial memo filed just before the U.S. Senate trial on impeachment is set to resume, President Donald Trump’s legal team said the impeachment case is a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution” and is overall “flimsy.”
  • The memo goes into detail about how House Democrats have manipulated impeachment “for use as a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election,” but the House impeachment managers have also filed a brief that goes over the two articles of impeachment brought against Trump.

MONTGOMERY — Sheriffs of eight Alabama counties and Jeff Sessions appeared jointly at a press conference in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday. The sheriffs announced their support of Sessions’ candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

The announcement coincided with the Winter Conference of the Alabama Sheriffs Association. Sessions, who as U.S. Attorney General was America’s top law enforcement official, also received the support of several out-of-state police associations.

Two of the sheriffs who announced their support of Sessions on Monday were Kevin Turner of Madison County and John Samaniego of Shelby County, who together represent and protect over 574,000 Alabamians.

Sheriffs, who are often respected and widely known among their constituencies, are highly sought after endorsements in Republican primaries. According to Pew Research, 86% of Republican voters view officers of the law “warmly.”

After news broke of the Sessions endorsements, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), one of Sessions’ competitors for the Republican nomination in the Senate race, quickly tweeted about the support he has received from law enforcement across the state. Byrne has been endorsed by five sheriffs that represent Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, Lauderdale and Calhoun counties.

“Law enforcement leaders from across the state are lining up to support Bradley Byrne because they know he has their back. Bradley has a track record of supporting additional funding and resources for Alabama police officers and first responders,” Byrne’s campaign manager Seth Morrow said in a statement to the media.

Sessions today was endorsed by:

Kevin Turner of Madison County;
John Samaniego of Shelby County;
Jonathon W. Horton of Etowah County;
Don Valenza of Houston County;
Shannon Oliver of Franklin County;
Ray Norris of Clarke County;
Billy Murray of St. Clair County;
Heath Taylor of Russell County, who also serves as president of the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

The counties from which Sessions received support span the state geographically, including counties that touch every state Alabama borders. The eight sheriffs protect approximately 981,000 Alabamians combined across their counties.

“Law enforcement officers trust Jeff Sessions because we know that he has our back,” said Sheriff Kevin Turner of Madison County, who represents more people than any other sheriff that has made an endorsement.

“Let me tell you. There is not one person across this state that can ever say Jeff Sessions is not there for law enforcement. What he does for sheriff’s offices across this state, what he does for the police departments, is absolutely what we need in Washington,” Turner added.

The endorsements come as the Senate race is getting heated. The Tuberville campaign on Monday went after Jeff Sessions for being, in their view, insufficiently loyal to President Trump while Sessions was Attorney General.

Additionally, a staffer on one of the Senate campaigns competing against Sessions told Yellowhammer News, “To be the former AG who gave grants to these sheriffs over the years, it’s sad he could only get 8 of 67 to endorse him. Shows a real problem.”

At the press conference Sessions also received support from Bill Partridge, who is the City of Oxford’s police chief and president of the Alabama Association of Police Chiefs.

“Jeff Sessions’ door has always been open to Alabama law enforcement officers — whenever there has been a need, he has answered the call, which is why I am proud to support his campaign for the U.S. Senate,” said Partridge.

“I have their backs and America says thanks,” Sessions said of law enforcement officers during his remarks.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

MONTGOMERY — The city of Montgomery, which hosted Martin Luther King, Jr. for multiple famous speeches, braved the cold and came out in force to celebrate America’s most famous civil rights hero.

The two main events in Alabama’s capital city were a morning service at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, a venue where King ministered, and a parade through the heart of Montgomery that ended with remarks from the city’s leaders on the capitol steps.

The mood remained jovial throughout the day despite the cold temperatures. Quotes from Dr. King echoed throughout each event, urging anyone who would listen to choose light and love over darkness and hate.

Henry Pugh and the Musicians started off the morning by performing the music for the “Celebration and Prelude” at Dexter Avenue Baptist. The event was billed as a birthday party for King, who would have turned 91 in 2020.

“This is a celebration now, be happy!” Pugh admonished the audience while smiling.

True to the spirit of the morning, Reverend Handy, the church’s pastor, donned a birthday party hat in his first appearance in the pulpit.

Later in the service, Reverend Raymonda Speller brought the whole church to its feet with a powerful message about how Dr. King would not want people today to let causes that need champions pass by.

On Dexter Avenue, crowds were treated to performances by marching bands, like the much-praised Jefferson Davis High School Marching Vols.

Later, there were remarks at the capitol from Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, the first black American elected to lead that city. Ragland, who is considered by some a rising star in Alabama’s Democratic Party, urged the people in the audience to demand change from their government.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, also the first black man elected mayor of his city, took the podium after Ragland.

“We’re here today because of his leadership, we’re here today because of his courage, we’re here today because of his conviction,” Reed said near the beginning of his remarks.

“As a beneficiary in a different Montgomery than the one he lived in. … As the 57th mayor of this city, that he pastored in a church just one block from here,” Reed continued, noting the change that has come to the city in the 55 years since the march from Selma.

“Dr. King fought for all of mankind, he fought for all of us,” Reed remarked.

Viewers can watch Mayor Reed’s complete speech here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

MOBILE — Jalen Hurts will play in his old No. 2 University of Alabama Crimson Tide helmet one last time in the Yellowhammer State.

Attending the opening press conference for the Senior Bowl on Monday evening, Hurts was surprised by Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy presenting him with a special two-sided helmet; one side is a replica of his iconic Bama helmet, and the other has the Oklahoma Sooners logo on it.

Hurts, of course, played at Oklahoma this past season as a graduate transfer from Tuscaloosa. He finished as the runner-up in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting.

While the helmet has obvious sentimental value to the former Tide star quarterback, there is an added back story that makes it even better.

Nagy explained that both the Senior Bowl and Hurts personally have worked extensively with Special Spectators, a non-profit organization that provides game tickets and special sports-related experiences to children facing serious illnesses and their families.

To honor Hurts, the organization decided to present him with the helmet for Saturday’s Senior Bowl game.

Hurts beamed as he learned of the special surprise, with Nagy unveiling it in front of assembled press before Hurts took to the microphone.

“The big question was, ‘What helmet is Jalen going to wear during the game: Oklahoma or Alabama?'” Nagy said as he picked up the helmet from under a table. “He might be able to wear both.”

Only two of the unique helmets were made. One will be worn by Hurts during the game. The other will be signed by him and auctioned off for Special Spectators.

Hurts, obviously taken aback by the honor, called it “a pleasant surprise.”

“I like to be creative… and I’m appreciative of all the support I have from great universities — Oklahoma and Alabama,” Hurts said. “Great coaches, great players I played with.”

He expressed his excitement to be back playing in the state of Alabama on the Senior Bowl stage, as he tries to elevate his NFL Draft prospects.

“[T]his is amazing. It’s cool, cool stuff being here, having the opportunity to play here, being back in Alabama, representing two great schools,” Hurts emphasized.

He built upon the power of being back in Alabama later when answering a question:

“Being back here, [I’m] enjoying the moment,” Hurts added.

Additionally, Hurts once again was asked about being famously benched for Tua Tagovailoa in the Tide’s National Championship matchup with Georgia in January 2018.

He responded by saying he would not change anything if given the chance.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Hurts added. “It all happened as it’s supposed to.”

RELATED: Hurts on Saban: ‘We always had a love for each other … our relationship will never die’

The Senior Bowl game will be played on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST in Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Tickets are available here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

