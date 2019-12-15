Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Jalen Hurts testifies: ‘You’ve just got to keep your faith. Trust God.’ 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Jalen Hurts finishes second to LSU’s Joe Burrow in Heisman voting; Tua finishes 10th 2 hours ago / Sports
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby awarded the UAB President’s Medal 6 hours ago / News
Red Clay Brewing is an Alabama Maker with deep Southern roots 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama bicentennial finale honors history, looks towards future 8 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Sessions explains balance of promoting Alabama, adherence to conservative values — ‘You cannot tilt at windmills and ignore bread-and-butter issues’ 8 hours ago / News
Wetlands, crops can mitigate storm damage to coastal cities, study led by UAH finds 9 hours ago / News
Watch: Bicentennial video tells the stories of Alabama’s great people 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama’s ‘white gold’ draws worldwide interest 13 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham Business Alliance reveals new mission, economic development approach 14 hours ago / News
The biggest birthday party in Alabama history is TODAY! 15 hours ago / Sponsored
ADCNR officers help spread Christmas cheer at Academy Sports 16 hours ago / Outdoors
Ivey visits hometown Camden to commemorate bicentennial — ‘Y’all, Alabama has come a long way’ 1 day ago / News
Three Crimson Tide players, Auburn’s Derrick Brown named Walter Camp All-Americans 1 day ago / Sports
Marshall applauds federal court ruling that plaintiffs challenging Alabama’s minimum wage law lack standing 1 day ago / News
Black Belt Workforce Center opens in Demopolis 1 day ago / News
Watch: Alabamians line up with American flags to welcome slain Naval ensign home 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
‘God loves you. Jesus paid the price’: Secret Santa pays off all layaways at Alabama Walmart 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne introduces bill allowing cartels to be treated as terrorist organizations under federal law 1 day ago / News
Ivey orders flags to half-staff honoring slain Navy ensign 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Jalen Hurts testifies: ‘You’ve just got to keep your faith. Trust God.’

Former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts did not win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, but the Oklahoma Sooners star continued to win hearts in interviews during the weekend, displaying the kind of character that makes his fans back in the Yellowhammer State proud.

In one interview on Friday, Hurts explained that he did not sign up to play for the Crimson Tide with winning championships as his motive.

“I just wanted to go in there, learn the lay of the land, find my place in the team and do what was best for the team,” he explained.

Fit in he did, as Hurts became the starter as a true freshman.

He said that feat, along with playing in the National Championship game that first season, is evidence that “you never know what life brings.”

“You’ve just got to keep your faith,” Hurts added. “Trust God. Know your why. Know why you do what you do. Keep faith and keep moving forward.

Hurts certainly followed his own advice after losing the starting job to Tua Tagavaloia to begin Hurts’ junior season, being the consummate teammate and ideal leader from the sidelines. And, of course, when his time came during the SEC Championship against Georgia that season, Hurts came into the game and iconically guided the Tide to victory.

Speaking during the Heisman weekend, Hurts said, “I’m blessed to be here, blessed that I’ve overcome a lot. Blessed, but the journey is far from over.”

Before the trophy presentation itself on Saturday evening, ESPN played a must-see summary of that journey thus far.

While his former head coach Nick Saban has consistently had nothing but the highest praise for Hurts, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley also talked about what Hurts means as a person on Saturday night.

The Sooners head coach called Hurts’ journey “unprecedented.”

“The leader he’s been, the person he’s been at our program — it’s made a huge difference for our team,” Riley said.

“It’s made us a better team, made me a better coach,” he added.

Jalen Hurts talked even more about his journey and his faith live on ESPN Saturday night.

RELATED: If character decides the Heisman Trophy, Jalen Hurts wins in a landslide

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Jalen Hurts finishes second to LSU’s Joe Burrow in Heisman voting; Tua finishes 10th

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow beat out former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.

The award presentation was made in New York City.

In the voting, Burrow received 2,608 points, followed by Hurts at 762, Ohio State’s Justin Fields with 747 and Ohio State’s Chase Young with 634.

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished 10th in the Heisman voting after an injury-shortened season.

Hurts received 12 first-place votes compared to Burrow’s 841.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby awarded the UAB President’s Medal

During fall commencement ceremonies at the University of Alabama of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Saturday, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) was awarded the prestigious UAB President’s Medal.

The UAB President’s Medal, first awarded in 1985, recognizes individuals who have attained scholarly distinction and/or have rendered distinguished service to the university. Shelby was selected for this tremendous honor by Dr. Ray Watts, UAB president. Selection as the recipient of the medal is one of the highest honors bestowed by the institution.

Shelby is the state’s longest serving senator in history and has been dubbed “Alabama’s education senator.”

University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John has profusely praised Shelby, who is a 1957 graduate of the University of Alabama.

“Senator Richard Shelby is a great Alabamian,” St. John said. “His support for education, scientific research, health care and economic development has changed Alabama’s image and influence around the world and improved countless lives.”

“We are fortunate that Senator Shelby chose a career of public service…” St. John added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Red Clay Brewing is an Alabama Maker with deep Southern roots

The words “red clay” evoke images of the South. Whether you’ve played in it, been stuck in it or just fancied it while driving down some Alabama backroad, it fits in here like sweet tea and barbecue.

So, when John Corbin and Kerry McGinnis set out to open a brewery in downtown Opelika a few years ago, the brothers-in-law knew they wanted a name that was decidedly Southern.

Red Clay Brewing Company opened around the same time as John Emerald Distilling and helped ignite downtown Opelika with a string of new businesses that have followed.

“We wanted something that was Southern but when you heard it they definitely knew you were from the South and that’s why we decided to name it Red Clay,” Corbin said.

With about 50 beers created, Red Clay has 17 on a rotation. The styles are a mix of traditional brews of a wider spectrum, including sours, stouts and Hefeweizen. In addition to beer, Red Clay offers its house ciders and wines.

“This, Red Clay, we wanted this to be the traditional pub, in a sense of a place where people can come and gather,” Corbin said.

Red Clay Brewing Company
The Makers: John Corbin and Kerry McGinnis
The product: Craft beer with special seasonal offerings.
Take home: A growler of Southern Bumpkin.

Red Clay Brewing Company can be found online, on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

Alabama bicentennial finale honors history, looks towards future

MONTGOMERY — On the steps of the Alabama State Capitol on Saturday, elected officials, dignitaries and hundreds of members of the public gathered as one to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Alabama becoming a state.

The ALABAMA 200 bicentennial finale kicked off with a parade traveling from historic Court Square Fountain up Dexter Avenue to the foot of the Capitol, where Governor Kay Ivey personally greeted the participants with a trademark smile and wave as they paraded by.

The parade featured over 70 entries showcasing diverse Alabama communities and legacies, including marching bands from around the Yellowhammer State, floats, living history on wheels (such as the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park replica and a lunar rover replica from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center), elected officials and Alabama celebrities.

The more than 150-member Bicentennial All-Star Band concluded the parade, with an original composition entitled, “Something in the Water,” by Anthony Krizan, Cheryl DaVeiga, Jerry Foster and Robert W. Smith.

The parade was followed by the dedication of Alabama Bicentennial Park, spanning each side of Dexter Avenue nearest the capitol.

In a program beginning shortly before noon, State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), the chair of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, gave a very thoughtful, frank history of Alabama’s capitol grounds. From the darkest days to its proudest moments, Orr eloquently outlined it all.

Governor Kay Ivey took the podium after Orr to a standing ovation.

In classic Ivey fashion, the governor gave a buoyant speech celebrating the state’s 200th birthday.

“73,000 days. 2,400 months. 200 years,” Ivey began. “That, my fellow Alabamians, is how long we have been a state.”

“It’s such a brief time in the history of the world, and, yet, during these many years that parallel the life of our great country, Alabamians have been at the forefront of so many pivotal events that have shaped not only America but the world,” she continued.

“Ours is a state that is like none other,” the governor stressed. “We can be compared to those beautiful mosaic quilts from Gees Bend. Unique in their own special way, yet, when sown together, they are as beautiful as they are distinct.”

“As a daughter of rural Alabama, I grew up with a deep love for the diversity of our people, our state and even our shared history,” Ivey outlined. “Camden, my hometown, is in the heart of the Alabama Blackbelt, and it was there where the values of faith, family and the foundations of service were instilled in me as a young child. It was rural Alabama that taught me that your word is your bond. I also learned that the people of Alabama are hard-working, generous and always ready to lend a hand to someone in need.”

The governor explained that Alabama has come a long way just over the last 50 years, and much more so over 200. However, the state’s best days are still to come. Continued progress starts with each and every Alabamian working together in the present, she advised.

“I intend to leave our state better than when I started,” Ivey proclaimed.

She will be placing a letter to the future governor of Alabama of 2069 to open in the City of Montgomery’s time capsule, just as then-Governor Albert Brewer left such a letter in 1969 that Ivey read from on Saturday.

“I’d like to assure Alabamians of the future that we are carrying forward the legacy of the past and continuing to seek ways to make Alabama better,” Ivey remarked. “And one of the first, but most lasting, ways we acknowledge both our history and our future is through the unveiling of Alabama Bicentennial Park.”

“The park is the bicentennial’s legacy project as well as being a gift to generations to come,” she added.

The park features a total of 16 sculptures, each with a bronze plaque representing a different part of the state’s history — the good and the bad. Each sculpture was subsequently unveiled one-by-one, led by various elected officials, dignitaries such as NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer and representatives from schools around Alabama.

Of the sculptures, Ivey detailed, “They focus on watershed moments in our history, but as often as not they show everyday citizens going about their lives and showing their commitment to hard work, innovation and doing what is right.”

“The images present stories of different places and times, but each region of the state is represented so that all who visit will see something that tells of his or her home,” she said.

After the unveilings, Ivey took the podium again for powerful closing remarks.

“For our first 200 years, we have more times than not been a state in constant motion,” the governor commented, “changing too slowly for some, too fast for others — but changing, nonetheless, in meaningful ways that have helped usher in progress while also bringing about transformation.”

She added that Alabama is proud to be the home of some of history’s finest authors, musicians, actors, athletes and the like.

RELATED: Watch: Must-see video celebrating 200 years of Alabama’s contributions to entertainment

“But, we are also proud of the unsung heroes, those hardworking, God-fearing men and women who don’t have household names that are memorized in school,” Ivey continued,” but whose blood, sweat and tears helped build the state we know and love today.”

“As we mark our 200th birthday at this intersection of the past and the future, we acknowledge this is our story. It is not only a story of our past, but more importantly, it’s about where we intend to go,” the governor stressed. “And it is up to each of us as we help chart that course.”

Ivey concluded, “Let us now go into our third century confident of this: our future is guaranteed to be brighter if we travel this road together.”

The bicentennial finale seemed to be a major priority and day of excitement for the governor personally. Just as she made a point to greet the paraders, Ivey also stuck around after the park dedication to say hello to members of the public and thank them for attending.

You can view a comprehensive live-tweet thread from the festivities here.

The ALABAMA 200 finale concludes with a free concert on Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. at the capitol. That will include a state-of-the-art light show presented by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians that will help tell the story of Alabama in a never-before-seen way. Alabama’s Taylor Hicks, who won the fifth season of “American Idol,” and Jett Williams, the Montgomery-born daughter of Hank Williams, will host the concert, which features a bevy of Yellowhammer State musical artists.

Encores of the light show presentation are also scheduled for Sunday for 5:30 and 6:3o p.m. at the Alabama Attorney General Building.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Sessions explains balance of promoting Alabama, adherence to conservative values — ‘You cannot tilt at windmills and ignore bread-and-butter issues’

Alabama voters have a long tradition of sending politicians to represent them in Washington, D.C. that are not necessarily wedded to an ideology to the extent they would turn down federal money for projects back home.

To some, that pragmatic tradition contradicts the notion that Alabama voters are dogmatically conservative.

During a Friday appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, explained how there is a balance to be struck between the two, which benefits Alabama economically while not interfering with the values of the people of the state.

“I think I understand that,” Sessions said. “I really do. I’ve never been particularly confused about it. A United States Senator is a great august office. It’s very important. A United States Senator can, in fact, impact economic day-to-day activities of a state like supporting a military base.  Or, if they’re going build a missile plant is it going to be in Troy, or is it going to be in Ohio? It is going to be built. It is not bad government to say ‘build it in Alabama.’ So, working with Senator Shelby and our delegation, we’ve had some really good success. You cannot tilt at windmills and ignore bread-and-butter issues of your state.”

“However, people want more than that,” he continued. “They want more than just GDP growth. They want more than even economic prosperity. They want a cultural confidence and security — that their country is not hostile to their values, that allows men and women of faith to be respected and exercise their freedom of religion in ways they chose not dictated by Washington. There are a lot of issues that go beyond just economy. But good Republican economics basically, effectively applied, will help create growth as we are seeing today. And in addition to that, we need to defend the moral and religious values of our people because if we move toward this ‘let the government take care of everything,’ socialism of the left, Democratic left, this will be a disaster for America. It is a big fight going on right now, and I intend to be a part of it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

