Jalen Hurts loves being back in Alabama, will represent the Tide one final time
MOBILE — Jalen Hurts will play in his old No. 2 University of Alabama Crimson Tide helmet one last time in the Yellowhammer State.
Attending the opening press conference for the Senior Bowl on Monday evening, Hurts was surprised by Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy presenting him with a special two-sided helmet; one side is a replica of his iconic Bama helmet, and the other has the Oklahoma Sooners logo on it.
Hurts, of course, played at Oklahoma this past season as a graduate transfer from Tuscaloosa. He finished as the runner-up in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting.
While the helmet has obvious sentimental value to the former Tide star quarterback, there is an added back story that makes it even better.
Nagy explained that both the Senior Bowl and Hurts personally have worked extensively with Special Spectators, a non-profit organization that provides game tickets and special sports-related experiences to children facing serious illnesses and their families.
To honor Hurts, the organization decided to present him with the helmet for Saturday’s Senior Bowl game.
Hurts beamed as he learned of the special surprise, with Nagy unveiling it in front of assembled press before Hurts took to the microphone.
“The big question was, ‘What helmet is Jalen going to wear during the game: Oklahoma or Alabama?'” Nagy said as he picked up the helmet from under a table. “He might be able to wear both.”
Only two of the unique helmets were made. One will be worn by Hurts during the game. The other will be signed by him and auctioned off for Special Spectators.
Hurts, obviously taken aback by the honor, called it “a pleasant surprise.”
“I like to be creative… and I’m appreciative of all the support I have from great universities — Oklahoma and Alabama,” Hurts said. “Great coaches, great players I played with.”
He expressed his excitement to be back playing in the state of Alabama on the Senior Bowl stage, as he tries to elevate his NFL Draft prospects.
“[T]his is amazing. It’s cool, cool stuff being here, having the opportunity to play here, being back in Alabama, representing two great schools,” Hurts emphasized.
He built upon the power of being back in Alabama later when answering a question:
.@JalenHurts on being back in the state of Alabama for the @seniorbowl:#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/R0guz4Ic5S
— Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) January 21, 2020
“Being back here, [I’m] enjoying the moment,” Hurts added.
Additionally, Hurts once again was asked about being famously benched for Tua Tagovailoa in the Tide’s National Championship matchup with Georgia in January 2018.
He responded by saying he would not change anything if given the chance.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” Hurts added. “It all happened as it’s supposed to.”
Here’s Hurts when asked about being benched for @Tuaamann while at @AlabamaFTBL #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/GflEwbKTo5
— Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) January 21, 2020
The Senior Bowl game will be played on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST in Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Tickets are available here.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn