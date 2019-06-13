7 Things: Tuberville up in polls, Trump says he would take foreign information, Jones moves further left and more …
7. Spencer Collier gets paid
- The three-year legal dispute between former Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier and former Governor Robert Bentley that related to the scandal leading to Bentley’s resignation has been settled with the state picking up the tab.
- Collier was the first to accuse Bentley of having an affair with Rebekah Mason after he was fired in 2016, and his lawsuit claimed that the firing damaged him professionally, financially and personally, and was part of a smear campaign.
6. Impeachment will be the “death” of the majority
- Democrats have been ramping up impeachment since the Mueller report didn’t produce the obstruction and collusion charges they were hoping for, but U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) has said that if Democrats move forward with impeachment proceedings, it’ll be the “death” of the Democratic majority in the House.
- Rogers explained that while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) knows there’s nothing there on impeachment, even if they do pass articles of impeachment, the Senate won’t take them up. He added that even in the event that they did, they wouldn’t get the three-fifths vote needed to impeach.
5. Democrats have got it good
- Former Vice President Joe Biden took to the podium yesterday to unleash another series of untrue statements; the most interesting one was, “For eight years, there wasn’t one single hint of a scandal or a lie.” this ignores the Fast and the Furious gun-running, IRS targeting conservative groups, the Benghazi attack/coverup and more.
- Additionally, the American media and their Democrats have decided that sending illegal immigrants to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, is the same as sending the Japanese to internment camps and many have made that comparison, this ignores that former President Barack Obama actually sent illegal aliens there in 2014 as well, and none of them made this idiotic comparison.
4. Bernie honeymooned in the Soviet Union
- On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivered an address where he heavily defended Democratic socialism and said that “income and wealth inequality today in the United States is greater than any time since the 1920s.” Then he used the address to unveil his “economic bill of rights.”
- Sanders stated that he wants to finish what Franklin D. Roosevelt started 75 years ago with the economic bill of rights, as well as saying that the current economy puts people in the middle class at a large disadvantage and highly benefits those in the top percent.
3. Jones wants to force the U.S. back into the Paris Climate Accord
- U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has signed on to support the International Climate Accountability Act, which would force President Trump’s administration to fall in line with the Paris Agreement, which Trump abandoned in 2017 due to losses in energy production, job loss and economic disadvantages.
- The International Climate Accountability Act would prevent Trump from using funds to officially withdraw from the Paris Agreement and was introduced by Senator Rob Wyden (D-OR) and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who were both also involved with introducing the Green New Deal.
2. Points for honesty?
- On the same day his son is speaking to a Senate Committee about a meeting with Russians at Trump Tower, the president of the United States told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he would not contact the authorities if a foreign government offered his campaign dirt on a political opponent.
- Trump’s potential opponents love this answer, even if it is hypocritical, because while he eventually said, “I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong,” he also defended taking the information, saying, “It’s not an interference, they have information — I think I’d take it.”
1. Tuberville up in recent polling
- It may be way too early for these polls, but campaigns (and perspective campaigns) are doing them to gauge where they stand 509 days from the 2020 general election. Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is leading the field with 23% of the vote in the newest poll.
- Tuberville is hardly blowing away the field. Roy Moore isn’t in the race yet, but he is polling at 18% and has one more point that Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). Secretary of State John Merrill is polling at 7%, while “Other” is at 6%.