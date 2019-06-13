Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Blount County Jail offering baptisms to inmates — ‘I’m somebody totally different in Jesus’ 41 mins ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: Tuberville up in polls, Trump says he would take foreign information, Jones moves further left and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Child sex offender-chemical castration bill sponsor State Rep. Hurst: ‘It should be surgical castration’ — Some offenders ‘ought to die’ 5 hours ago / News
Roby introduces amendment to block taxpayer funded abortions in D.C. — ‘Helps guard the innocent’ 6 hours ago / News
Early poll sets the stage for possible Alabama GOP U.S. Senate primary field 16 hours ago / Analysis
Polling makes hypocrites of us all 17 hours ago / Analysis
Rogers’ report from Washington: The crisis at our border continues 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Cheers to That Episode 8: Ask Merin 19 hours ago / Podcasts
Doug Jones cosponsors bill forcing Trump to support Paris climate agreement, falls in line with far-left environmentalists 20 hours ago / News
State Rep. Matt Fridy running for Court of Civil Appeals 20 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Corey Maze confirmed to federal bench 21 hours ago / News
University of Alabama launches plan to double research awards within five years 21 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks honored with United States Capitol Police Medal of Merit award 22 hours ago / Politics
Federal government awards Huntsville $8 million for infrastructure improvements to prepare for Mazda Toyota plant 1 day ago / News
Gary Palmer on UA vs. Culverhouse: ‘I am proud of the university’s decision’ 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump-Biden slap-fight, Doug Jones gets ‘help,’ asylum seekers disappear and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers: If Pelosi tries impeachment, it would be the ‘death of her majority’ 1 day ago / News
One anti-human trafficking bill signed, another pocket vetoed due to drafting error 1 day ago / News
Alabama legislature, Ivey stand up for coal during 2019 session 1 day ago / News
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing embraces Alabama hometown’s space roots 2 days ago / News
5 hours ago

Child sex offender-chemical castration bill sponsor State Rep. Hurst: ‘It should be surgical castration’ — Some offenders ‘ought to die’

Earlier this week, Gov. Kay Ivey signed HB 379 into law, which is a bill that will mandate so-called chemical castration for certain sex offenders as parole condition for early release.

The law received headlines all around the country, despite Alabama joining several states, which includes California, Louisiana and Florida, with chemical castration laws already on the books.

If the bill’s sponsor had his way, it would go much further. During an interview on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, State Rep. Steve Hurst (R-Munford) explained his push for the legislation but added that he would prefer surgical castration or even death for some offenders.

“I did say this, and I still say this, and I’ve told the media, and I’ll tell you – the way I look at it, it should be surgical castration,” Hurst said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But if somebody molests a small child, to be quite honest with you, they ought to die. But God is going to deal with them one day on this issue. What we got to do is figure out a way to get something going that hopefully will protect these kids, and hopefully, these people will be deterred from doing this and not be a repeat.”

“But it’s something that’s going to be ongoing,” he continued. “The medication is listed in the bill. It’s varying things, but it’s open-ended that if other things are required to be taken, that can happen, too.”

Hurst said it was his goal to implement something that is effective, and added that this effort is a work in progress to prevent these situations.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

41 mins ago

Blount County Jail offering baptisms to inmates — ‘I’m somebody totally different in Jesus’

The Blount County Jail in Oneonta is offering voluntary baptisms to inmates as a way for them to help turn their lives around.

ABC 33/40 reported that Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon has partnered with Reedemed Ministries, which is run by a former convict who found faith and turned away from a life of crime, to start the program.

The first baptisms at Blount County Jail reportedly occurred Tuesday night, with 24 male inmates choosing to accept Jesus Christ in their lives.

179
Keep reading 179 WORDS

Baptisms will also be offered to the female prison population at the jail in six months.

Moon told ABC 33/40 that baptism is “an outward showing” that an inmate is serious about seeking true forgiveness and rehabilitation.

The sheriff explained the thought process as, “This is who I was before I met Jesus Christ, and now, I’m dead and I’m buried. My old self is gone, and I’m resurrected new. And I’m somebody totally different in Jesus.”

Moon emphasized that inmates are free to practice whatever religion they choose — or none at all.

ABC 33/40 added that 29 female inmates in the Walker County Jail chose to get baptized this week at that facility. These inmates are part of a weekly Bible group that totals 67 female inmates in that county’s jail.

Watch below or here:

Yellowhammer News has previously reported on other Alabama correctional facilities offering baptisms and various voluntary faith-based services, including at Calhoun County Jail and Bibb County Correctional Facility.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Tuberville up in polls, Trump says he would take foreign information, Jones moves further left and more …

7. Spencer Collier gets paid

  • The three-year legal dispute between former Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier and former Governor Robert Bentley that related to the scandal leading to Bentley’s resignation has been settled with the state picking up the tab.
  • Collier was the first to accuse Bentley of having an affair with Rebekah Mason after he was fired in 2016, and his lawsuit claimed that the firing damaged him professionally, financially and personally, and was part of a smear campaign.

6. Impeachment will be the “death” of the majority

678
Keep reading 678 WORDS

  • Democrats have been ramping up impeachment since the Mueller report didn’t produce the obstruction and collusion charges they were hoping for, but U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) has said that if Democrats move forward with impeachment proceedings, it’ll be the “death” of the Democratic majority in the House.
  • Rogers explained that while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) knows there’s nothing there on impeachment, even if they do pass articles of impeachment, the Senate won’t take them up. He added that even in the event that they did, they wouldn’t get the three-fifths vote needed to impeach.

5. Democrats have got it good

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden took to the podium yesterday to unleash another series of untrue statements; the most interesting one was, “For eight years, there wasn’t one single hint of a scandal or a lie.” this ignores the Fast and the Furious gun-running, IRS targeting conservative groups, the Benghazi attack/coverup and more.
  • Additionally, the American media and their Democrats have decided that sending illegal immigrants to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, is the same as sending the Japanese to internment camps and many have made that comparison, this ignores that former President Barack Obama actually sent illegal aliens there in 2014 as well, and none of them made this idiotic comparison.

4. Bernie honeymooned in the Soviet Union

  • On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivered an address where he heavily defended Democratic socialism and said that “income and wealth inequality today in the United States is greater than any time since the 1920s.” Then he used the address to unveil his “economic bill of rights.”
  • Sanders stated that he wants to finish what Franklin D. Roosevelt started 75 years ago with the economic bill of rights, as well as saying that the current economy puts people in the middle class at a large disadvantage and highly benefits those in the top percent.

3. Jones wants to force the U.S. back into the Paris Climate Accord

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has signed on to support the International Climate Accountability Act, which would force President Trump’s administration to fall in line with the Paris Agreement, which Trump abandoned in 2017 due to losses in energy production, job loss and economic disadvantages.
  • The International Climate Accountability Act would prevent Trump from using funds to officially withdraw from the Paris Agreement and was introduced by Senator Rob Wyden (D-OR) and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who were both also involved with introducing the Green New Deal.

2. Points for honesty?

  • On the same day his son is speaking to a Senate Committee about a meeting with Russians at Trump Tower, the president of the United States told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he would not contact the authorities if a foreign government offered his campaign dirt on a political opponent.
  • Trump’s potential opponents love this answer, even if it is hypocritical, because while he eventually said, “I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong,” he also defended taking the information, saying, “It’s not an interference, they have information — I think I’d take it.”

1. Tuberville up in recent polling

  • It may be way too early for these polls, but campaigns (and perspective campaigns) are doing them to gauge where they stand 509 days from the 2020 general election. Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is leading the field with 23% of the vote in the newest poll.
  • Tuberville is hardly blowing away the field. Roy Moore isn’t in the race yet, but he is polling at 18% and has one more point that Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). Secretary of State John Merrill is polling at 7%, while “Other” is at 6%.

Show less
6 hours ago

Roby introduces amendment to block taxpayer funded abortions in D.C. — ‘Helps guard the innocent’

Representative Martha Roby (AL-02) continues to make her staunch pro-life bonafides well known across the nation.

During a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee this week, Roby offered a pro-life amendment to a Fiscal Year 2020 funding bill during markup that would prevent taxpayer funds from being spent on abortion in Washington, D.C.

Known as the Dornan Amendment, the policy introduced by Roby has been in place in some form since 1979. However, some members of Congress over the years have partially nullified the policy by insisting it should only govern federal funds and claiming that all locally-collected revenues, such as taxes and fines, are local and not federal.

643
Keep reading 643 WORDS

Since the District of Columbia is a federal territory and is uniquely controlled by Congress, all locally-collected funds in D.C. go to the U.S. Treasury. Those funds must then be appropriated by Congress as laid out in Article I of the U.S. Constitution.

“Calling some federally-appropriated money ‘local’ and therefore eligible to be spent on abortion and some ‘federal’ and not eligible for abortion is just an accounting gimmick to allow the District of Columbia to disregard Congress’ authority and fund abortions, which the District currently permits during all nine months of pregnancy for any reason,” Roby said in a statement.

“Because of the authority given to Congress by the Constitution, pro-life members are necessarily involved and would be complicit if we allowed the District to fund abortions using ‘local’ funds,” she continued. “I can’t begin to express my concern with these policies and laws surrounding taxpayer dollars being used for the destruction of human life. My amendment upholds the basic duties of government and helps guard the innocent.”

This comes as prominent Democrats around the country, including leading presidential candidates, are coming out against the Hyde Amendment, which is the longstanding policy that prohibits federal funds from being spent on abortions, with certain exceptions.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has performed a complete flip-flop in the matter of days, going from supporting the Hyde Amendment his entire career to now being against it in a primary field that continues to lurch further and further to the left.

Biden is being supported by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in his presidential bid. Alabama’s junior senator has become known as a loyal supporter of abortion in the Senate.

The full text of Roby’s Tuesday committee remarks as prepared as follows:

Madam Chair, my amendment prevents taxpayer funds from being spent on abortion with the same exceptions as the Hyde Amendment.

The Dornan Amendment has been in place in some form since 1979. Over the years, opposing members have nullified it by insisting the ban should only govern “federal” funds and then claiming that all locally-collected revenues, such as taxes and fines, are “local” and not “federal.”

Due to D.C.’s status as a federal territory, like a federal agency or department which might collect money in the form of sales and fines, all the District’s funds go to the U.S. Treasury, whether collected locally, contributed by the federal government, or from other sources. Those funds must then be appropriated by the normal federal appropriations process, as stipulated in the first article of the Constitution.

Therefore, calling some federally-appropriated money “local” and eligible to be spent on abortion and some “federal” and not eligible for abortion is just an accounting gimmick and would allow the District to disregard Congress’s authority and fund abortion, which D.C. permits in all nine months for any reason.

Because of the authority given to Congress by the Constitution, pro-life members are necessarily involved and would be complicit if they allowed D.C. to fund abortion using “local” funds or by turning over all budgetary control to the District.

Again, I can’t begin to express my concern with these policies and laws surrounding taxpayer dollars being used for the destruction of human life.

Our nation was founded on the belief that every human being has rights, dignity, and value. Each and every child should be welcomed into life and protected by the law.

My amendment upholds the basic duties of government and helps guard the innocent. I ask that you support this amendment.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Early poll sets the stage for possible Alabama GOP U.S. Senate primary field

Yellowhammer News has obtained an early Republican primary poll for Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

The poll was conducted by a prominent national pollster, Erik Iverson of The Moore Information Group, who is working for former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign in the race. The survey polled 650 likely Republican voters on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The margin of error was four percent.

This early in the race, with only light social media advertising having taken place, the poll is almost entirely based off of pure name identification.

The survey measured a ballot test between the credible candidates who have already announced their candidacy (Congressman Bradley Byrne, Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney) as well as former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Secretary of State John Merrill.

337
Keep reading 337 WORDS

Tuberville is leading with 23% of voters choosing him, followed by Moore at 18%, Byrne at 16%, Merrill at 7%, “Other” at 6% and Mooney at 2%, with 28% undecided.

The former football coach led in all media markets except Mobile, the area Byrne represents in Congress.

The poll went deeper than that, measuring those candidates’ and potential candidates’ name identification and favorability, along with at least one biography test on Tuberville and the popularity of President Donald Trump.

The survey showed 80% of respondents having a favorable opinion of Trump, with 18% responding unfavorably.

Tuberville had a 49%-17% favorable-unfavorable rating, compared to Byrne at 35%-16%, Moore at 38%-48%, Merrill at 28%-13% and Mooney at 12%-13%.

Tuberville performed best both among respondents who identified as “very conservative” and as Trump supporters, two demographics key in the 2020 Republican primary.

Moore has a “very favorable” rating of 17%, while his 32% “very unfavorable” mark shows the deeply rooted opposition to his candidacy even within the GOP grassroots.

Only 1% of respondents never heard of Moore, while the rest of the candidates have significant room to grow in name identification and strengthening soft favorability and unfavorability.

One question showed that 65% of respondents preferred an “outsider like President Trump who has never been a politician.” 17% percent preferred a “career politician who has spent the last two decades in office.”

The eventual Republican nominee will go on to likely face Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in the general election.

President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and other allies of the president have warned that a possible Moore-Jones rematch could once again hand this ruby-red seat to the Democrats in 2020.

This polling should give observers some sense of relief that if the other GOP candidates do not tear themselves apart during the primary, Moore’s built-in unfavorable numbers give him a huge hill to climb out of the gates in seeking the nomination.

You can read a memo from Iverson on the poll here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
17 hours ago

Polling makes hypocrites of us all

Everyone hates polls until they love them.

Democrats and Republicans are complaining about polling in public, but in private they all love them, trust them, need them and lust for them.

228
Keep reading 228 WORDS

President Donald Trump will rant about the “rigged polls,” until he finds one he can brag about.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) will dismiss their current polling predicament as well.

Cynical readers and angry social media commentators will talk about how the polls in 2016 were wrong, however, they largely weren’t.

But the politicians will continue spending money to hire polling firms and people to help analyze that polling, knowing that the science of polling isn’t perfect but it is still valuable.

You will continue clicking the links about polling being done with 510 days until the general election.

The media will tell us about potential matchups between Trump and all 2,950 Democratic candidates for president.

They do that, even though this exists:

This far out, polling operates as a snapshot in time. There are numerous ways to look at how much or little these polls can actually matter.

That’s great.

Some polling results were leaked to Yellowhammer News about Alabama’s 2020 GOP primary for United State Senate done by a “top-notch DC pollster.”

Be on the lookout for this poll on YellowhammerNews.com.

This won’t be the last poll, but it does set the stage nicely for this Senate primary.

I love polls. If you have one, send it to me.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less