Sen. Shelby, Judge Wes Allen applaud $3.2M grant for research facility in Troy

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Friday announced that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded a $3.2 million grant to Troy University to build a new facility for researching recycled plastic materials, and Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen joined Shelby in applauding the tremendous news.

“The new facility at Troy University will serve as an avenue for groundbreaking research, creating an environment for students to learn the issues involving polymers and develop impactful solutions for the plastics industry,” Shelby explained in a statement.

He added, “I am confident that this funding will promote economic development throughout Troy and the surrounding area by training the workforce of the future.”

The money from NIST will provide Troy with a three-year grant to fund research involving the properties of polymers in plastics during the course of recycling and manufacturing. The new facility will also give students the opportunity to learn about the issues and solutions related to plastics recycling.

Allen joined Shelby in praising the announcement as a testament to Troy and an example of job-creating collaboration between Alabama higher education and industry.

“This is a great example of an education and economic development partnership for District 89,” Allen told Yellowhammer News. “We have had a lot of recent success in District 89 with announcements of Rex Lumber and Kimber. I appreciate Senator Shelby and his leadership on this issue.”

The important work at the new center will be guided by an industry road mapping exercise and a technical advisory board. The first phase of the funding is primarily intended to develop existing labs to include capabilities in polymer characterization, testing and processing.

The university’s new Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences (CMMS) will serve as a fully integrated multi-disciplinary research facility that will aid across majors and academic ranks. Undergraduate students at Troy will be encouraged to enter into research early in their academic career in order to develop a sustained and deeper understanding of the field.

Faculty researchers and students will form the mainstay for the CMMS. The establishment of the center will facilitate and enhance Troy University’s present partnership with the local polymer and plastics industry “in order to increase competitiveness in the marketplace.” This will assist in improving the targeted industries’ ability to retain and increase job production while also allowing for expansion of products and markets – both locally and globally.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn