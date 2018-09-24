Subscription Preferences:

‘God is a changer of men’: First class graduates from Birmingham Theological Seminary Prison Initiative 3 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Sen. Shelby, Judge Wes Allen applaud $3.2M grant for research facility in Troy 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: The Kavanaugh circus gets dumber, Doug Jones wants to drag it out, Martha Roby touts ‘Tax Reform 2.0’ and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Poarch Creek Indians’ Robbie McGhee: We don’t mind supporting a lottery ‘if it is something good for the state of Alabama’ 5 hours ago / News
Anniston Star chair, publisher Josephine Ayers gave 4 times to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during 2018 cycle 6 hours ago / Analysis
Steve Marshall partners with White House to recognize ICE & border patrol agents 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Krispy Kreme offering coffee-glazed doughnuts this week only: Here’s where you can get them in Alabama 18 hours ago / News
AL House Speaker Mac McCutcheon ‘can say for sure that you’ll see a lottery bill’ in 2019 20 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Sen. Doug Jones’s easy out on Kavanaugh, Democrats must navigate state’s love of Trump, Alabama Socialist seek municipal office and more on Guerrilla Politics… 22 hours ago / Opinion
Rep. Gary Palmer warns Brett Kavanaugh brouhaha threatens America’s ‘experiment in self-government’ — ‘I think this is going to have consequences for the Democrats’ 24 hours ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Tax reform 2.0 gains momentum 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
What you need to know about Alabama proposed constitutional amendments 3 & 4 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama SoS John Merrill: ACLU of Alabama lawsuit for Twitter blocking ‘a publicity stunt’ 1 day ago / News
Surrogate chooses life: Alabama woman saves unborn child 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Another police ambush in Selma – officer hit by multiple shooters using rifles, ‘military type tactics’

In the second reported ambush of police in the last three weeks in Selma, an officer was shot by multiple assailants using high-powered rifles and “military type tactics.”

Per the Selma Times-Journal, the male officer, whose name is not being released at this time, is in stable condition after being transported to a hospital by another officer.

Selma Police Department Chief Spencer Collier advised that the officer was fired upon in his squad car by multiple assailants, whose rounds pierced his bullet-proof vest. The wounded officer followed procedure and was able to accelerate the vehicle out of the immediate area before it overturned in a crash.

Collier did not mince words, saying law enforcement moving forward would respond “with overwhelming force” and if “officers reasonably feel their life is in danger, we are going to start carrying more people out of these things horizontally.”

“This today demonstrates our worst fears,” Collier outlined. “I only have one way to respond to this and that is with overwhelming force. I have asked for assistance from agencies from all over the states and federal agencies. We are going to overwhelm the city.”

Multiple state and federal enforcement agencies are assisting the police department with finding the suspects believed to be involved with this latest ambush, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“The nonsense absolutely has to stop,” Collier said.

He continued, “I no way mean this as a threat. We are trained well, but our message is clear. If our officers reasonably feel their life is in danger, we are going to start carrying more people out of these things horizontally. We cannot just be targets to them to kill and to gain street credibility.”

In Selma, the police chief explained that criminals are not only targeting law enforcement officers, but doing so in a coordinated, advanced manner.

“This was a very well established ambush,” Collier emphasized. “I don’t say that leisurely, but it was thought out. They even had the proper angles to keep from shooting each other. We are seeing more and more military type tactics in these shootings.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Birmingham soldier killed in Vietnam War to be buried at Arlington

The Pentagon says the remains of three U.S. Marines killed when their helicopter was shot down during the Vietnam War will be buried this week at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday that the remains of the three men will be buried as a group with full military honors next Thursday.

The three men are: Capt. John A. House II, of Pelham, New York; Lance Cpl. John D. Killen III, of Davenport, Iowa; and Cpl. Glyn L. Runnels Jr., of Birmingham, Alabama.

The Pentagon says their remains were identified in March 2017.

Military officials say House, the oldest at 28, was the pilot of the Sea Knight helicopter that crashed after being hit by enemy fire on June 30, 1967.

Four others also were killed, including 18-year-old Killen and 21-year-old Runnels.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

ESPN’s Rece Davis included in UA’s 2018 Communication Hall of Fame class

Five individuals will soon join the esteemed ranks of the University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences ‘s Hall of Fame at an induction dinner on Thursday, October 4 in the North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The 2018 inductees, per a university release, are Jennings F. Bryant Jr., Rece Davis, Fred D. Gray and Houston and Voncile Pearce.

Bryant is the former director of The University of Alabama’s Institute for Communication Research, an organization he founded that has evolved to become the Institute for Communication and Information Research. The university noted, “His direction, leadership and commitment to research propelled the ICR to millions in grant and contract funding and left a lasting impact upon the fields of communication, media effects, interpersonal communication and beyond.”

Davis is best known as the host of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the longest-running and most-celebrated college football pregame show on television. In his career at ESPN, Davis has hosted and contributed to programming ranging from NBA highlights to ABC’s Triple Crown horse racing. Davis graduated from UA with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast film communication in 1988.

Gray is a civil rights attorney whose career includes representation of both Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a pivotal time in the civil rights movement. As a stalwart advocate for the rights of others, his impact travels far beyond his home state of Alabama.

Houston and Voncile Pearce spent much of their lives together establishing, owning and operating radio stations across the Southeast. Beyond their legacy as broadcasters, the Pearces have served on various boards and actively supported local charities and organizations through the reach of their radio stations. Houston graduated from UA with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business in 1955, and Voncile graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1967 and a master’s degree in mathematics in 1969.

Tickets to the Hall of Fame event are $150 and can be purchased by calling 205-348-7229 by the deadline of Monday, September 24.

Established by the College’s Board of Visitors in 1998, the Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame at the University of Alabama was created “to honor, preserve and perpetuate the names and accomplishments of individuals who have brought lasting fame to the state of Alabama through the application of disciplines taught, researched and practiced in the College.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Trial lawyers continue to bankroll Tom Parker’s campaign for chief justice

The Alabama Association for Justice, the state’s advocacy group for trial lawyers, donated $100,000 to Associate Justice Tom Parker’s campaign for state Supreme Court Chief Justice on Friday through its “Progress for Justice PAC.”

With this new contribution, the association’s PAC has now donated $500,000 to Parker’s campaign. With another $5,000 from a Tuscaloosa personal injury firm, trial lawyers have contributed $505,000, which is 95 percent of Parker’s total amount raised besides the $32,400 he loaned to himself.

Parker won the Republican nomination in June over current Chief Justice Lyn Stuart and is now running against Democratic nominee Judge Bob Vance in the November 6 General Election.

Parker had $17,508.59 cash on hand as of September 5, compared to Vance’s $420,197.48. While updated fundraising reports due October 2 will provide the best financial barometer yet, the race for chief justice has been the only statewide contest in which the Democrat has had the financial advantage.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Sessions leaves stage immediately after speech in Hoover, does not attend press availability as news breaks that Deputy AG Rosenstein was being forced out

HOOVER — Minutes before news broke nationally Monday morning that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was being forced out of the White House, Attorney General Jeff Sessions left the stage immediately following his speech at the National Public Safety Partnership Symposium.

The attorney general did not attend the scheduled press availability with other law enforcement officials following his address.

This came after Sessions, as he received a resounding standing ovation to welcome him to the stage, quipped, “I may need this today.”

“Going back to Washington, you never know what’s going to happen,” Sessions added, as the crowd laughed.

The news of Rosenstein’s reported departure comes on the heels of accounts that Rosenstein suggested invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office and proposed wearing a wire to record his conversations with the president.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Planned Parenthood PAC joins Maddox in opposing pro-life ‘Amendment Two’

After months of shadowy activity and legally questionable shell games, Planned Parenthood Southeast’s Alabama PAC finally has revealed a public purpose.

The PAC, now called “Alabama for Healthy Families,” on Thursday in downtown Montgomery launched an all-out effort to kill the proposed Amendment Two on the upcoming November 6 General Election ballot. This amendment “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”

This came the same week that Democratic nominee for governor and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox came out in opposition to the amendment, saying he would vote against it.

Planned Parenthood’s PAC is partnering with the ACLU of Alabama to oppose the amendment. They have a “campaign manager” for the efforts and plan to engage in grassroots efforts to defeat the referendum, per a social media post.

The PAC’s newly formed Facebook page even echoed Maddox’s talking point against the amendment, claiming that the measure would leave “no exceptions” in cases of rape, incest or life of the mother. To be clear, current law does allow abortions in these circumstances and the constitutional amendment does not alter this.

In one post, Alabama for Healthy Families asserts that the amendment exemplifies “out-of-touch politicians.” However, polling has overwhelmingly shown that a majority of Alabamians are pro-life, with over half of the populace even thinking abortion should mostly be illegal.


The PAC also campaigned against the pro-life amendment on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Challenge between Alabama A&M and Grambling State in Mobile, where the Maddox camp was also out visiting with voters.

In a previous email to Yellowhammer News, a Maddox spokesperson denied that their campaign has had “any interaction with or assistance from” the Planned Parenthood PAC. The spokesperson declined to give “Maddox’s stance on Planned Parenthood in general” and whether he “supports Sen. Doug Jones voting to continue federal funding of Planned Parenthood.”

He then commented, “Walt is a pro-life [D]emocrat who’s opposed to abortion except in cases of rape or [incest] or unless the health or life of the mother is in danger. He also supports pro-life measures like providing families with access to healthcare, mental health treatment, and a strong education system. These are the kinds of  issues that matter in the everyday lives of Alabama citizens, and that will actually help decrease the number of abortions.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

