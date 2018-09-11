Sen. Shelby announces $3.5 million award for Montgomery Fire and Rescue Department

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced a $3,553,843 award for the City of Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department after it was reported the city’s fire and rescue had spent more than $2 million over its budget to cover a personnel shortage.

The award stems from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response grant program.

“This grant will serve a critical role in stabilizing the operational and administrative services of MFR,” said Senator Shelby. “The funding will ensure the city has the proper resources and staff to adequately respond to emergency medical, fire, and rescue incidents throughout the area. I am proud that FEMA has awarded this SAFER grant to facilitate increased safety and security in the City of Montgomery.”

The more than $3 million SAFER grant will give funding to hire additional firefighters and first responders over a three year period to ensure proper staffing standards.

“We could not be more grateful to Sen. Richard Shelby for his role in helping Montgomery secure this SAFER grant to increase the number of firefighters who serve and protect our capital city,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. “The additional 33 firefighters provided by this grant will help us meet the increasing demand for suppression and emergency medical services. Sen. Shelby’s support for this grant award speaks to his abiding commitment to the public’s safety and his unflagging work on behalf of our city and state.”

SAFER grants are important in making sure emergency needs are met and communities are up to par with their counterparts across the country. SAFER grants are awarded to fire departments, national, state, local, tribal, or territorial organizations that serve the interests of firefighters.

