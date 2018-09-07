Rep. Rogers Announces Calhoun County fire departments will receive $150,000 grant

Friday, Congressman Mike Rogers announced that fire departments across Calhoun County would be receiving more than $150,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Rogers says the grant, which will be split and distributed to Piedmont Fire Department, Weaver Fire Department and Alexandria Fire Department, will be used to purchase new operations and safety equipment.

“Calhoun County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Rogers said in a statement. “I congratulate the men and women of these fire departments for receiving these grants and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens.”

Rogers, who serves on the Committee on Homeland Security in Congress, said the grant should be awarded under the 2017 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Estimated amounts granted to each fire department are as follows:

Piedmont Fire Department – $56,477

Weaver Fire Department – $69,048

Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department – $24,762

The Homeland Security Department says this program is set in place to provide funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies that are unaffiliated with a hospital.

“I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the Third District,” Rogers added.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller