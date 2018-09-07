Subscription Preferences:

25 mins ago

Rep. Rogers Announces Calhoun County fire departments will receive $150,000 grant

Friday, Congressman Mike Rogers announced that fire departments across Calhoun County would be receiving more than $150,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Rogers says the grant, which will be split and distributed to Piedmont Fire Department, Weaver Fire Department and Alexandria Fire Department, will be used to purchase new operations and safety equipment.

“Calhoun County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Rogers said in a statement. “I congratulate the men and women of these fire departments for receiving these grants and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens.”

Rogers, who serves on the Committee on Homeland Security in Congress, said the grant should be awarded under the 2017 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Estimated amounts granted to each fire department are as follows:

  • Piedmont Fire Department – $56,477
  • Weaver Fire Department – $69,048
  • Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department – $24,762

The Homeland Security Department says this program is set in place to provide funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies that are unaffiliated with a hospital.

“I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the Third District,” Rogers added.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

2 hours ago

Alabama-based Foosackly’s reports data breach

Alabama-based chicken-finger chain Foosackly’s says the computer systems that processes credit card and debit card payments at their stores was the target of a cyberattack.

Citing a letter, news outlets reported Thursday that a malicious computer program was installed on the company’s point-of-sale systems to locate and steal payment card information.

The attack was shut down and the program was removed.

CEO Will Fusaiotti estimated that thousands of customers dined at the ten affected locations while the exploit was conducted.

Those locations include Mobile and Pensacola, Florida.

The letter says they are working with their vendor to put additional security measures into place and to protect customer information.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

2 hours ago

Doug Jones joins 19 Democratic Senators in demanding more documents ‘before we proceed’ with Kavanaugh confirmation

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on Thursday joined 19 other Democratic Senators in threatening to hold up the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The “Gang of Twenty,” including far-left presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Hillary Clinton’s former running mate Tim Kaine (D-VA), signed a letter to the White House demanding more documents on the nominee.

“We owe it to the American people to evaluate Supreme Court nominees in an open, transparent and fair process. Unfortunately, the process so far has been anything but,” the signees said.

They continued, “We urge you to make Judge Kavanaugh’s full record available immediately before we proceed with his confirmation.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on the same day called for his Democratic colleagues to “put aside unnecessary, partisan, political obstruction.”

Jones also complained earlier this week to WHNT in Huntsville, saying that the process is “not fair” and that the confirmation hearing should have been postponed indefinitely.

In previous weeks, Jones pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe as a reason to delay the hearings, as well as wanting more documents about the nominee – even though the Senate has already reviewed far more documents than for any other nominee to the Supreme Court in history.

This led Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Nance to tell Yellowhammer News that Jones’ “stall tactic” was nothing more than a “desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”

Jones faces relentless pressure to listen to the majority of his constituents and vote ‘yes’ on confirming Kavanaugh, including rallies led by the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List in Montgomery, Birmingham and Huntsville Thursday and Friday.

Former Congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave, who is SBA List’s vice president of government affairs, explained that Jones is “having to choose to stand with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby – who says that abortion should be allowed at any time during the pregnancy, up to the moment of birth, for any reason – or stand with the people of Alabama.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Former Birmingham child care director sentenced to prison for theft

A judge has sentenced the former director of an Alabama child care facility to 15 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing almost $200,000.

U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon imposed the sentence on 38-year-old Rikki Ross of Hoover during a hearing Thursday.

A statement from prosecutors say Ross ran a nonprofit YWCA child care center in Birmingham for about seven years ending in 2017, when she resigned.

The news release says the YWCA used an online system for processing payments, but Ross created an account with a similar name and linked it to her personal bank account.

The judge ordered Ross to forfeit $198,597 to the government, and she was ordered to pay the same amount in restitution to the Young Women’s Christian Association of Central Alabama.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

4 hours ago

Walt Maddox: If the worst thing you can say about me is I voted for Hillary Clinton, ‘you’re in the wrong race for all the wrong reasons’

Democratic nominee for governor and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on Thursday confirmed in a speech to the Birmingham Rotaract Club that attacked Governor Kay Ivey that he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“If the worst thing that you can say about me is that I voted for Hillary Clinton, I think you’re in the wrong race for all the wrong reasons,” the former Alabama Education Association (AEA) staffer said, embracing his decision to vote for Clinton and blaming the governor for informing voters of that fact via an Ivey campaign social media post from July.

The social media post followed Maddox telling radio host Matt Murphy on air in June that he had voted for Clinton and refusing to deny that he still wishes she had won.

In his Thursday speech, Maddox also criticized Ivey for supporting Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh along with her vocal defense of the Second Amendment and President Trump’s policies that have helped lead to a booming economy.

Even though Alabama was named the top manufacturing state in the nation under Ivey’s leadership, Maddox asserted that the state should not be focusing on manufacturing. There are over 270,000 manufacturing workers in Alabama, representing over 13 percent of the state’s workforce.

All of Maddox’s criticisms – Ivey supporting the Second Amendment, President Trump and Alabama manufacturing – were part of Maddox claiming that Ivey is not focused on issues that people care about. However, as Yellowhammer News reported in August, Maddox’s campaign has been busy focusing on process while Ivey talks about economic development, education, jobs and workforce development.

In response to the speech, the Ivey campaign said, “Under Kay Ivey’s leadership, employment is at a record high, teachers and schools are receiving the funding and resources our children deserve, and the future looks brighter than ever.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Reports are in: Updated fundraising numbers in notable state legislative races

August fundraising reports were due by the end of the day on Wednesday for all candidates running in Alabama’s upcoming November 6 election, and the numbers showed some interesting dynamics in the most-watched state legislative races.

Senate District 6 in northwest Alabama has a competitive race between incumbent state Senator Larry Stutts (R) and longtime state Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow (D), while Senate District 10 in the Gadsden area pits upstart small-businessman Andrew Jones (R) against another longtime state Rep. Craig Ford (I).

Both of these races saw the respective longtime state representative lead in August fundraising – due to Morrow and Ford’s status as Montgomery insiders – however, the demographics in these districts tilt toward the Republican nominees.

Yellowhammer News also took a look at the fundraising for the house seat Morrow is vacating, along with state Sen. Tom Whatley and state Sen. Tim Melson’s reelection bids.

If you have not already, read the fundraising breakdown for each contested statewide race here.

Senate District 6

State Sen. Larry Stutts (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $14,600.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $17,083.69
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $117,197.58
  • Notable August contributions – $14,751.31 additional in-kind contribution from the Alabama Forestry Association, $5,000 from the Alabama Medical Association and $5,000 from a PAC controlled by Auburn’s Board of Trustees
  • Total cash raised thus far – $159,360.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $216,895.96

State Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $52,400.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $14,416.74
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $79,802.58
  • Notable August contributions – $15,000 from the Alabama Optometric Association, $10,000 from the Alabama Education Association (AEA) and $5,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FARMPAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $194,893.52
  • Total cash spent thus far – $165,090.94

Senate District 10

Andrew Jones (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $30,475.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $26,099.53
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $12,016.97
  • Notable August contributions – $10,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FARMPAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $61,800.91
  • Total cash spent thus far – $73,132.92

State Rep. Jon “Craig” Ford (I*) –

  • Cash raised in August – $78,870.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $25,873.95
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $84,680.13
  • Notable August contributions – $10,000 from the Alabama Education Association (AEA), $8,750 from various other union PACs and $5,000 from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians
  • Total cash raised thus far – $217,514.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $203,613.35

Senate District 1

State Sen. Tim Melson (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $56,250.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $25,930.80
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $203,275.81
  • Notable August contributions – $19,000 from anesthesiology related interests, $5,000 from the Alabama Medical Association and $5,000 from the Alabama Automobile Dealers Association
  • Total cash raised thus far – $250,550.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $83,566.50

Caroline Self (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $7,828.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $2,189.93
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $44,428.31
  • Notable August contributions – $1,250 from out-of-district Democratic groups
  • Total cash raised thus far – $60,228.24
  • Total cash spent thus far – $17,729.93

Senate District 27

State Sen. Tom Whatley (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $125,750.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $153,084.47
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $61,798.67
  • Notable August contributions – $10,000 from the Alabama Homebuilders Association, $10,000 from the Alabama Trucking Association and $10,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FARMPAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $438,112.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $404,585.37

Nancy Carlton Bendinger (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $9,432.98
  • Cash expenditures in August – $4,880.73
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $8,800.26
  • Notable August contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $24,204.30
  • Total cash spent thus far – $15,404.04

House District 18

Jamie Kiel (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $3,600.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $12,674.30
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $15,861.14
  • Notable August contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $91,492.68
  • Total cash spent thus far – $105,631.54

Eddie Britton (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $1,100.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $10,009.55
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $1,327.87
  • Notable August contributions – $500 from a union PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $6,130.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $16,802.13

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

