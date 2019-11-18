SEC announces time, network for Iron Bowl

The SEC announced Monday morning that this year’s Iron Bowl will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 30.
The game will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and will be broadcast on CBS.
The 2019 Iron Bowl is the 84th edition of famous rivalry game.
Alabama leads the series 46-36-1.
This Saturday, November 23, both Iron Bowl teams are heavily favored against lower-tier teams. Auburn hosts in-state Samford while Alabama plays Western Carolina in its first game without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who underwent successful hip surgery on Monday.
Bama team surgeon on 'successful' Tua Tagovailoa surgery: 'Prognosis is excellent'
University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday reportedly had a “successful” surgery on his right hip in Houston after being injured Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s game at Mississippi State.
Dr. Lyle Cain, Bama’s team orthopedic surgeon from Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, released a statement Monday with the official update.
“Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston,” Cain advised.
“The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably,” he continued. “Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.”
Tagovailoa was initially airlifted to St. Vincent’s from Starkville, MS, after being injured near the end of the first half of Saturday’s SEC contest. He was then flown Sunday evening to Houston in anticipation of Monday’s surgery.
The record-breaking quarterback has seemed to be in good spirits while hospitalized, posting pictures of himself smiling as teammates visited him. Tagovailoa has also continued to display his deep faith through the process.
Colbert County joins online business filing ranks; Merrill calls on others to follow suit
Colbert County on Monday officially became the eighth county in the state of Alabama to allow online business filings for the formation of domestic limited liability companies and domestic for-profit business corporations.
Secretary of State John Merrill’s office made the announcement in a press release. Merrill’s office has worked in coordination with the office of Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser to provide this service to the people of the county.
In a statement, Merrill said, “Judge Daniel Rosser is one of the leaders of innovative solutions throughout the state, and I commend him for his hard work.”
“This service is offered at no cost to Alabama’s 67 counties as a courtesy of the Secretary of State’s Office. I encourage other counties across the state to begin offering this opportunity to residents. My office is eager and willing to create more opportunities for business owners in Alabama!” the secretary of state advised.
The online filing process is now available for citizens of Baldwin, Elmore, Jackson, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan and Tuscaloosa counties.
Prior to Merrill taking office, the business filing process could take up to seven months. Merrill quickly set out to make the process work for businesses and not “move at the speed of government,” as he likes to say.
His efforts have been successful, as his office in June celebrated three consecutive years of same day business filings. Additionally, with the option to file online, the wait time is shorter than ever in participating counties.
“I am proud of the results that have been consistently produced by our office. At the Office of the Secretary of State, we will continue to do all that we can to help families and businesses grow and be successful,” Merrill concluded.
Ainsworth: Impeachment ‘a sham’ — ‘This is definitely just a witch-hunt’
If folks outside of the state want to know what most Alabamians think of the so-called impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, they need to look no further than their lieutenant governor.
Lieutenant Gov. Will Ainsworth was at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium earlier this month to meet Trump when he attended the Alabama Crimson Tide-LSU Tigers college football game.
During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” this week, Ainsworth discussed his interactions with Trump and weighed in on impeachment, which he described as a “sham” and a “circus.”
“I think that’s just a sham,” he said to host Don Dailey. “It’s a circus. I think when you look at what’s going on, it’s really ridiculous. I don’t think there is anything there, and I think it is unfortunate that they’re trying to do that, you know, with an election coming up to try to make him look bad. If you look at the transcript, look at the testimony, there is nothing to it. I think it is unfortunate.”
“But you know, sometimes politics are dirty,” Ainsworth continued. “And unfortunately, that’s what some of the Democrats up there do. What they need to do is focus on what they can do to improve people’s lives. And quit playing politics. So we briefly talked on that. And you know, he’s confident that not only the American people but also the people up there are going to do what’s right. I believe that.”
Ainsworth suggested Democrat elected officials in Washington, D.C. reevaluate their priorities given they have failed in their efforts against Trump thus far.
“I think when you look at it, Democrats have just continued to come after him and come after him on all kinds of different issues,” Ainsworth added. “And every time they come up empty-handed. That’s the sad thing about politics that people just try to destroy other people. What we need to do in this country is how can we get people job-ready? How can we actually improve the economy? And we need to work on actual things that improve everyday life. That’s what people expect elected officials to do.”
“What’s going on in D.C. right now is people are just trying to destroy a good man,” he continued. “And they continue to do it, and they just come up empty-handed. The same thing will happen here. This is definitely just a witch-hunt.”
7 Things: Impeachment week two begins, Sessions goes after Jones, Alabama Democrats keep fighting and more …
7. Trump’s health questioned
The president of the United States’ health is always a serious concern, so when President Donald Trump made an unplanned stop at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, many were concerned about the reason for the visit. However, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, stated, “The president remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week.”
Rumors about the health of a candidate, a politician or a public figure pop up whenever something like this happens, so the argument that this was the first part of a yearly physical is being met with reasonable skepticism.
6. Bloomberg is apologizing for the good stuff he did as mayor
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is now apologizing for his “stop and frisk” policy that was very controversial at the time and was later removed. He said that “far too many innocent people” were affected by the policy.
Bloomberg also added, “I got something wrong. I got something important really wrong.” While he has filed presidential primary paperwork in Arkansas and Alabama, Bloomberg is yet to formally announce his 2020 presidential campaign.
5. Pete Buttigieg is up in Iowa
The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is currently leading in the polls in Iowa over a former vice president, a handful of United States senators, a couple of billionaires and others with a quarter of the vote.
A poll from CNN and the Des Moines Register is the first poll to have Buttigieg as a frontrunner outside of the margin of error and continues the trend that sees him gaining support among potential Democratic voters.
4. Meeting today about prison reform
The “Why Prison Reform Should Matter to All Alabamians” meeting is planned for Monday to discuss marijuana laws, human rights issues in prisons, civil asset forfeiture, school-to-prison and predatory lending reform. Some of the guests attending will be State Representative Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham), journalist Beth Shelburne, Alabama Appleseed executive director Carla Crowder and attorney Donna Smalley.
On the Facebook event page, it says that “Alabama’s criminal justice system will be the top priority for the 2020 Legislature.” It goes on to warn that if voices that support reform aren’t heard, “we are at risk of perpetuating the wasteful, racially-biased and inhumane system of mass incarceration that has left a stain upon our state and done doing nothing to make us safer.”
3. Worley really won’t give up this fight
Nancy Worley was replaced as the chair of the Alabama State Democratic Party, and now she’s trying to rally more people to support her in her legal battle against the “splinter group” in the state party and the Democratic National Committee.
Worley held a meeting on Saturday to gain more financial support, and after the meeting, Worley said, “If the other group wants to be the federal party, they make the choice to be the federal party.”
2. Jeff Sessions looks past his opponents to Doug Jones
While attending the Madison County Republican Men’s Club, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke and took aim at U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), pointing out that he doesn’t think Jones represents Alabama’s “real interests.”
Sessions said that Jones shouldn’t be the one who “represents Alabama in the United States Senate,” and that Jones “is a total advocate for activist judges.” Sessions went on to point out that Jones isn’t doing enough to “stand up” against how “the Democratic Party is taking this country down the exact wrong path.”
1. Week one was a bust for impeachment, now we move to week two
While there were some public hearings last week on impeachment, the secret closed-door meetings continued as well with Republicans emerging and saying Democrats have a “deader case” after Saturday’s testimony.
Week one was expected to bring bombshells, but it appears no one in the U.S. Senate was moved and the American people and the stock market seem to be shrugging this off as well.