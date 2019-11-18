SEC announces time, network for Iron Bowl

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” this week, Ainsworth discussed his interactions with Trump and weighed in on impeachment, which he described as a “sham” and a “circus.”

If folks outside of the state want to know what most Alabamians think of the so-called impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, they need to look no further than their lieutenant governor.

“I think that’s just a sham,” he said to host Don Dailey. “It’s a circus. I think when you look at what’s going on, it’s really ridiculous. I don’t think there is anything there, and I think it is unfortunate that they’re trying to do that, you know, with an election coming up to try to make him look bad. If you look at the transcript, look at the testimony, there is nothing to it. I think it is unfortunate.”

“But you know, sometimes politics are dirty,” Ainsworth continued. “And unfortunately, that’s what some of the Democrats up there do. What they need to do is focus on what they can do to improve people’s lives. And quit playing politics. So we briefly talked on that. And you know, he’s confident that not only the American people but also the people up there are going to do what’s right. I believe that.”

Ainsworth suggested Democrat elected officials in Washington, D.C. reevaluate their priorities given they have failed in their efforts against Trump thus far.

“I think when you look at it, Democrats have just continued to come after him and come after him on all kinds of different issues,” Ainsworth added. “And every time they come up empty-handed. That’s the sad thing about politics that people just try to destroy other people. What we need to do in this country is how can we get people job-ready? How can we actually improve the economy? And we need to work on actual things that improve everyday life. That’s what people expect elected officials to do.”

“What’s going on in D.C. right now is people are just trying to destroy a good man,” he continued. “And they continue to do it, and they just come up empty-handed. The same thing will happen here. This is definitely just a witch-hunt.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.