Scholarship to fund 50 high school, college students’ path to automotive manufacturing careers

Tuesday, the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) and Alabama Community College System (ACCS) announced they have partnered to give a total of $180,000 in scholarships, as well as mentors, to 50 students seeking a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.

This is not the first time this has been done. Earlier this year, scholarships were given to students who are currently in school this semester. Students who are awarded scholarships after the November deadline will begin classes in the spring, summer or fall semesters of 2020.

The press release noted, “Interested students with at least a 2.5 GPA can learn more information and apply directly through the website, https:// dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama/. Applicants must use the scholarship toward an automotive-related program, including the following: Automotive Manufacturing Technology; Automotive Manufacturing; Automotive Service Technician; Computer Numerical Control; Engineering Technology; Industrial Electronics Technology; Industrial Maintenance Technology; Injection Molding; Logistics; Machine Shop/Tool Technology; Manufacturing Technology; Mechanical Design Technology; Mechatronics; or Welding Technology.”

AAMA president Ron Davis said the scholarship program provides students with “tremendous opportunities.”

“The access our scholarship recipients have to mentors in the industry, in addition to the training they’ll receive while studying at an Alabama community college, provides tremendous opportunities in the automotive manufacturing industry,” Davis said. “Our partnership with Alabama’s community colleges is industry and education working together the way they should to help individuals succeed.”

Jeff Lynn, ACCS’ vice-chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development, said the scholarships complement other work-based learning initiatives in place for community colleges to continually provide world-class training that meets Alabama’s industry needs.

“The best advice we receive for how to educate and train an excellent workforce for employers and entrepreneurs is directly from the source – Alabama industry,” Lynn outlined. “With industry input and continued investment in career and technical training, including scholarships and new programs, the Alabama Community College System is providing what both employees and employers need to succeed.”

Each scholarship recipient will receive $3,600. According to the press release, the award covers tuition, fees and/or books needed. A full submission for the scholarship requires the following: a completed application; a resume; a maximum 500-word essay on why the student wants to work in Alabama’s automotive industry; one signed reference letter; an unofficial college or high school transcript; and a headshot photo.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.