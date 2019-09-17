Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

SAWDC AlabamaWorks! to host career event for high school students

SAWDC AlabamaWorks! is set to host its 10th Worlds of Opportunity hands-on career exploration event on Wednesday and Thursday, and will give students the opportunity to participate in activities relating to jobs that do not require a four-year degree.

According to a press release, the free event, which will be held at the Mobile Civic Center, is set to host high school students, including 7,919 Alabama eighth graders, and 128 businesses.
Students will have the opportunity to speak with industry professionals about future jobs and high school seniors will have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship towards a technical program at a local school.

“Students will have the opportunity to talk to industry professionals about high-demand jobs in our region and how they can obtain these jobs in the future,” the press release states. “High school seniors who attend WOO Varsity will be entered into a drawing to win a $1,000 scholarship toward a technical program, to Bishop State Community College, Coastal Alabama Community College, or Reid State Technical College.”

For more information on the WOO Varsity event, or to register, click here.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

4 hours ago

High-speed internet access: A necessity for rural Alabama

Over the past two years, Alabama’s elected leaders passed legislation expanding rural access to high-speed internet — also known as “broadband.” Increasing access in rural areas of our state to this essential element of infrastructure means improving quality of life and expanding opportunities for our people and communities.

AARP has an active interest in this issue. The reason is simple: expanding access to high-speed internet throughout our state would have a direct, positive impact on the lives of adults over age 50 and their families. High-speed internet access has become vital in helping our communities and their residents thrive and be successful.

High-speed internet access offers local businesses and our agriculture industry the means to serve customers near and far, providing income and jobs. Schools and colleges require high-speed internet access to ensure students get the education and training they need for quality job opportunities.

Additionally, for the existing workforce, it provides access to telework jobs, distance learning and online job search sites that enable them to change or advance their careers.

Telehealth services available through high-speed internet make connecting to specialists and other health care providers easier for both caregivers and their loved ones. New technologies help improve health and safety by providing access to state-of-the-art support services.

Family caregivers can find tools to monitor the home and activity of a loved one, improve communication, combat isolation and prevent/detect falls. This need has become even more critical as hospitals and other providers have been leaving rural communities in Alabama.

AARP will continue to work with Alabama’s leaders in the public and private sectors to end the “digital divide” in order to bring the benefits of high-speed internet access to all parts of our state.

Anna Pritchett is the associate state director of AARP Alabama

5 hours ago

Of course the guy helped by a media smear supports media smears

Alabama’s junior Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has had a lot to say about Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh lately.

On Sunday, a day after the latest liberal smear was launched, Jones scurried to a TV camera outside of a church and said that the impeachment of Justice Kavanaugh was “inevitable.”

He added, “And it’s unfortunate that we didn’t have all of this information for everyone to have a full investigation, an opportunity to review it back in the fall.”

Of course, there was nothing to review; the entire smear has now blown up in their faces.

So Tuesday, Jones found himself in the unenviable position of looking like a former prosecutor who condemned an innocent man based on scurrilous information so he walked back his position.

The sheepish Jones told MSNBC, “I don’t think you move forward on any allegation in which the victim can’t remember anything and is reluctant to talk about it.”

But don’t think Jones is the only liberal media darling feeling the heat. Even United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thought better of her ill-timed condemnation of Kavanaugh.

And then she put it back up.

Why? Because the facts don’t matter here. Democrats and their media have decided this is how they will proceed on these matters.

The decision to lie or mislead without any evidence in order to gain a political advantage has been an effective weapon for the media and their Democrats.

The truth is irrelevant when the stakes are so high.

If they have to pressure witnesses to lie, they will.

If they have to omit facts that change the whole story, they will.

Jones already knows this — there is no risk to this kind of behavior.

The media will not hold Democrats responsible or point out their embarrassing behavior.

This is how Doug Jones became a United States senator.

The Washington Post wrote a story about an allegation, with no evidence, and the rest of the media ran with it and they declared anyone who would dare vote for Roy Moore be forever labeled a child molestation enabler.

Without this playbook, Jones would have been the latest Democrat chump fed into the ALGOP woodchipper and spit out the other side.

Instead of being a less than a one-term footnote in history, Jones would have been just another also-ran loser. Jones would go down as the prosecutor in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and nothing more — a feat he should be proud of course, but he wouldn’t be called “senator” for the rest of his days.

It’s not Jones’ fault. He is just an unwitting observer in all of this.

He is a Red State Democrat they can point to and say, “See, we can even win in Alabama with the right message!”

Unfortunately, the real message from that 2017 election was the allegations don’t have to be true or provable, they just have to be made and the media will do the rest.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

5 hours ago

‘Will never be forgotten’: Ivey ordering flags to half-staff for Tuscaloosa PD’s Dornell Cousette

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared that flags shall fly at half-staff on the day of Tuscaloosa Police Department Investigator Dornell Cousette’s interment to honor the slain hero.

Cousette, a 13-year veteran of the department and U.S. Army veteran, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday evening.

In a statement, Ivey said she was “devastated to learn of the news that Alabama lost our fourth law enforcement officer to a senseless act of violence this year.”

“Two beautiful children lost their father. A soon-to-be bride lost her fiancé. The Tuscaloosa community lost a protector and 13-year veteran to the force. Truly, Alabama has lost one of her heroes, Dornell Cousette,” the governor lamented.

“We cannot take for granted the tremendous sacrifices our men and women in law enforcement make each and every day in order to keep us safe,” she emphasized.

“Because of Officer Cousette’s brave call to action, the felon he pursued now remains in custody. Officer Cousette laid down his life in service to the people of Tuscaloosa,” Ivey continued.

The governor concluded, “Our deepest prayers remain with Officer Cousette’s two children, his fiancé, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the city of Tuscaloosa and all of our brave men and women who put their lives on the line to ensure the protection of our communities. The ultimate sacrifice of Officer Dornell Cousette will never be forgotten.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Alabama Power employees provide Mobile elementary students with homework kits

Stacy Walley had a problem.

The Employee Development coordinator at Alabama Power‘s Barry Steam Plant had to figure how to get a square peg in a round hole to provide homework supplies for a Mobile elementary school.

And she did it.

Walley is the plant’s liaison with George Hall Elementary, one of Barry’s “Partners-in-Education,” which means Barry employees regularly visit to provide funds and emotional support for the pre-K-fifth grade school in the economically struggling Maysville community in southwest Mobile.

Principal Melissa Mitchell requested supplies so students can work from home without lugging pencils, pens and paper back and forth each day.

“Our teachers believed it would benefit our students to have everything they need on hand at home so obstacles in completing homework and projects would be removed,” Mitchell said.

But Walley had a quandary.

“I have a certain amount of money I’m allotted to spend with George Hall each year and I really didn’t want to take away from that amount, because we do other events throughout the year,” Walley explained.

Those events include treating honor roll students to doughnuts each quarter; keeping supply closets stocked and providing a visit from Santa Claus at Christmas.

It’s in the bag

And then Walley had an idea: Ask Barry employees to sponsor a homework book bag for each of the 335 students.

“I bought the supplies and basically divided the cost by the number of students. I felt it was much more personal than just asking people to donate money toward the cost of supplies,” she said.

The cost came to $5 per student. Less than three weeks after sending an email request to the Barry “cluster” (Barry, Washington County Co-Gen and Theodore Co-Gen), employees had contributed $1,745.

“It just amazed me to see how quickly our employees came together to support these children,” Walley said. “It wasn’t like they were sponsoring just one student or two. There were four or 10; one employee even sponsored 40 children because she was a student at Hall when she was in elementary school.”

Mitchell was equally astounded, and verified Walley’s hunch that sponsoring each child individually would be more meaningful.

“It was truly amazing to see the team deliver a bag for every student in our school,” Mitchell said. “We appreciate all Alabama Power does each year to support our school, but it is extremely heartwarming to know this gift came to us through personal donations of employees.”

‘A win-win’

“I was so happy for my sweet kids at George Hall and so proud of my Barry family,” Walley said. “It was a win-win for me to be able to do this and not take away from their quarterly honor roll celebration and Operation Santa at Christmas.”

Mitchell commended Alabama Power for what it does year-round for George Hall.

“Many of our students do not have proper uniforms or supplies,” she said. “It is a comfort to know our school will always have the materials, supplies and clothing needed to support our students thanks to the support of Alabama Power.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Blount county sheriff to hold prayer vigil over ‘rampant evil’

The sheriff of an Alabama county dealing with several grim cases has organized a prayer vigil.

AL.com reports Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon released a statement Friday about the upset in the “normally quiet and peaceful county.”

He didn’t mention specific cases, but said the last month has been trying.

Deputies this month found the body of a missing man stuffed in a barrel behind the home of one of the four people later charged with capital murder in his death.

Last week, a woman and her boyfriend were charged in the death of her 18-month-old son.

The sheriff says the “stressful times and most recent events” have made it “evident that evil is running rampant among us.”

The vigil is set for Oct. 2 at a high school.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

