Save the Date: 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards and Reception

Yellowhammer Multimedia is proud to announce the second annual Women of Impact Awards — a celebration of the strong women who impact and propel Alabama.

This event will recognize the personal and professional accomplishments of 20 Alabama women whose powerful contributions have moved the needle across business, government and non-profit sectors. These women are a force in our state and are respected leaders, advisors and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze.



Yellowhammer News will announce the honorees during the month of April, highlighting an honoree each weekday leading up to the event. This event will include the titans of Alabama business and government.

We hope you will join us to celebrate these women of impact.

Register Now!

Date/Time:

April 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Location:

Grand Bohemian Hotel

2655 Lane Park Rd

Birmingham, AL 35223

Sponsorships:

Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available. For more information, email Courtney Ellis at Courtney@yellowhammernews.com.

Additional details:

For more information about the event or tickets, please email event@yellowhammernews.com. Dress is cocktail attire.