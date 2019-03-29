Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Doug Jones: ‘It’s harder to get to the polls, it’s harder to vote, it’s harder to register’ than in the past 1 hour ago / News
Why we value AlabamaWorks! 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Rumors and Rumblings … is back! 3 hours ago / Analysis
Illegal gambling in Jefferson County going unchallenged by Dem sheriff 5 hours ago / News
Hangout Music Fest — “A powerful economic engine” 5 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Trump takes victory lap as poll shows Americans agree with Mueller report, Alabama Pro-Life Coalition wants total ban on abortion, Mike Rogers wants action on the border now and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Ainsworth: ‘President Trump is negotiating commonsense deals that keep American jobs here in the USA’ 10 hours ago / Politics
Alabama trucking legend Wiley Sanders dies at 78 23 hours ago / News
UA’s Alabama Transportation Institute awarded $8 million to improve transportation in west-central Alabama 23 hours ago / News
Dauphin Island has one of the world’s newest and best beach walks 24 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Mo Brooks’ comments on the ‘Big Lie’ proven accurate by the latest CNN poll 1 day ago / Opinion
Rogers: Congress must act now on ‘crushing flow of migrants arriving at our southwest border’ 1 day ago / News
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein praises Jeff Sessions in return to Department of Justice for Cabinet Chair Presentation Ceremony 1 day ago / News
After 133 launches, Alabama built rockets boast 100% mission success 1 day ago / Sponsored
University of Alabama hires Buffalo’s Nate Oats as men’s hoops coach 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Mo Brooks was right — the ‘Big Lie’ is working, Doug Jones is following Schumer’s lead on ‘voter suppression’, Byrne cites local illegal immigrant murder to call for tougher laws and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
ULA’s Tory Bruno: Missions to the moon allow U.S. ‘to be a beacon for freedom in the world’ 1 day ago / News
AT&T, Comcast heed Cavanaugh’s call, announce historic milestone against fraudulent robocalls 1 day ago / News
Nick’s Kids, The Malzahn Family Foundation among charities left in limbo by Alabama Ethics Commission 1 day ago / News
Episode 03: How Sweet 16 It Is – Attack of the Sniffs 2 days ago / Podcasts
3 hours ago

Rumors and Rumblings … is back!

Early on in Yellowhammer’s history, founder Cliff Sims produced a feature called “Rumors and Rumblings” that became a staple of Yellowhammer News content.

Well, it’s back!

It’s back because we have listened to our readers. In the last few months, we have had more people say they wanted us to bring it back than any other piece of content we can remember.

So we will give the people what they want.

1. Speaking of Cliff Sims, Alabama’s newest New York Times bestselling author is back in Birmingham. The ultra-talented Sims is keeping his next move under wraps but we are able to tell you it is quite a unique opportunity, one that compelled him to opt for Alabama after having been courted by major firms in New York and Washington, D.C., as well as more than one major television network.

2. With ethics reform about to take center stage in the Alabama legislature, it sounds like longtime member of the Alabama Supreme Court Lyn Stuart is in line to begin a new chapter in her distinguished career on the Alabama Ethics Commission. Look for another renowned lawyer from the private sector to also join the commission later in the year as Butch Ellis and Jerry Fielding finish their terms in 2019.

3. We have heard one statewide official is close to making a 2020 election decision of her own. Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh appears likely to sign up to run for another term as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission — a position she has won twice before. She most recently co-chaired the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama’s successful effort to pass a constitutional amendment on last November’s ballot. It will be nearly impossible to run to her right in a Republican primary given her conservative track record.

4. It is a poorly kept secret that State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) has designs on running for the Court of Civil Appeals in 2020. Fridy has a $75,000 balance in his state campaign account which would give him a solid head start on fundraising in any court race. However, several prominent Republicans have mentioned his name to us as someone they hope considers a run for Congress should Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) jump into the U.S. Senate race.

5. It sounds, though, as if the D.C. interest group Club for Growth no longer believes Palmer will throw his name in the hat for the Senate in 2020. The sentiment seems now to be that Palmer, a Club favorite, will wait to see what Sen. Richard Shelby decides to do in 2022. Evidence of this is the Club’s zeroing in on Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) as a potential candidate to run this cycle. Brooks aligns with the group’s ideology, but the Club continues to privately harbor concerns about Brooks’ statewide viability. Other D.C.-based groups have made the same case behind the scenes in hopes of discouraging a Brooks candidacy. Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) is currently the only declared Republican candidate in the race.

6. A recent move on Byrne’s congressional staff could be a clue as to the validity of rumors that Jeff Sessions plans to jump in to reclaim his old seat. Former Sessions staffer Bradley Jaye was recently named Communications Director for Byrne’s congressional office, taking over for the highly-regarded Seth Morrow, who is serving as Byrne’s campaign manager. Normally when potential candidates are heavily considering a move, word goes out to their team — past and present — to hold steady in anticipation of a run. Could Jaye’s move indicate Sessions plans to pass on the Senate race? Time will tell.

Have a rumor or rumbling you want to share? Email us at editor@yellowhammernews.com.

1 hour ago

Doug Jones: ‘It’s harder to get to the polls, it’s harder to vote, it’s harder to register’ than in the past

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) continued his push for the national Democratic Party’s narrative on voter suppression, claiming Thursday, “In the last few years we’ve seen a whole segment of our population that have had their voting rights restricted.”

Secretary of State John Merrill has challenged Jones and others making similar claims to provide objective evidence to back them up. And, in stark contrast to their silence, Merrill has provided statistics of his own to substantiate his position that Jones’ assertions have “absolutely no validity.”

Nonetheless, in an interview with WHNT regarding his support of the “For the People Act,” Jones again doubled down on recent dubious claims he made on the subject, including his most memorable line that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.

163
“In the last few years we’ve seen a whole segment of our population that have had their voting rights restricted,” Jones told WHNT without offering any facts or examples to back up his claims. “It’s harder to get to the polls, it’s harder to vote, it’s harder to register.”

Merrill has previously told Yellowhammer News, “[Sen. Jones is] entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts. And the empirical data does not back [him] up.”

The secretary of state advised, as of earlier this month, that since Merrill took office in January 2014, Alabama has registered over 1.2 million new voters. The state now has a constantly-growing record of registered voters, approaching the 3.5 million milestone.

Merrill emphasized, “We’ve broken every record in the history of the state for voter registration and voter participation. 96 percent of all eligible African-Americans in the state of Alabama are registered to vote.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Why we value AlabamaWorks!

It’s a good time to be living in Alabama. Our economy is booming. Our unemployment rate is reaching record lows. People are getting jobs and the training they need. Companies, like ours, are expanding. Our state, and our people, are prospering.

524
This is great for us as a whole, but it can be challenging for businesses like ours. The competition for employees is fierce. We needed an avenue to help us get an edge in the recruiting world. This is when we discovered the Alabama Workforce Council.

The AWC is a group composed primarily of business representatives that seeks to close the gaps between open jobs, training and qualified employees. It includes the Alabama Community College System, the Alabama Department of Commerce (including AIDT), the Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama Technology Network. The AWC does this primarily through AlabamaWorks.

AlabamaWorks is comprised of seven workforce regions around the state. Each region hosts quarterly meetings in its geographic area to bring all groups together (like the AWC), but they also have several business/industry clusters to further assist those sectors with particular challenges.

We have found many benefits by being involved in our regional division, Central AlabamaWorks. As active participants in the advanced manufacturing cluster, we are able to share our needs and network with our peers to discuss which processes are working and which ones need improvement.

Central AlabamaWorks is not only providing resources for today, but they are also working towards strengthening the future of our workforce pipeline by hosting two Career Discovery Expos in our region. It has been our pleasure to volunteer to support the mission of Central AlabamaWorks through the Career Discovery Spring Expo, April 4-5 at Trenholm State Community College.”

In addition to talking with our peers, we get the opportunity to learn about financial reimbursement programs, such as on-the-job-training, and the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, which provides federal dollars directly to the trainee. Outstanding resources are also available through Apprenticeship Alabama.

AlabamaWorks even has a website, www.alabamaworks.com, which provides a venue for us to post jobs/paid apprenticeships, search resumes and list our free training programs. Best of all, it is free for both the employer and those who are seeking training and/or employment.

What’s great about AlabamaWorks is that it continues to evolve to meet our state’s needs to be competitive now and in the future. With the roaring economy and record number of people employed, Governor Ivey saw a need to determine exactly how many certified/degreed individuals our businesses would need for their workforce of today and tomorrow. She formed a special subcommittee of the AWC to study this and make recommendations to determine this number and to formulate a pathway to make it a reality.

Through data collection, research and focus groups, the special committee determined that the state would need an extra 500,000 highly-skilled individuals added to our workforce by 2025. This initiative, entitled AlabamaWorks Success Plus, was published and presented to Governor Ivey earlier this year.

Like everyone else, we have busy schedules. But, we make time to attend and actively participate in AlabamaWorks’ quarterly summits and cluster meetings. We believe it is worth our investment and think you will, too. Visit the website to learn how your company can benefit from AlabamaWorks’ programs, opportunities, networking and resources.

Written by: Tony E. Wojciechowski, chief human resources officer and Robin Ricks, recruitment, workforce development and public relations specialist Hyundai Power Transformers USA

5 hours ago

Illegal gambling in Jefferson County going unchallenged by Dem sheriff

Jefferson County’s new sheriff, Democrat Mark Pettway, is drawing intense scrutiny over non-enforcement of state gaming laws in his county.

Last week, Walker County law enforcement officials cracked down on a host of new illegal gambling facilities in their jurisdiction, and in doing so publicly emphasized that they did not want their gaming situation to devolve into what Jefferson County faces.

While Attorney General Steve Marshall commended Walker County officials for their actions, Jefferson County is under a much less enviable microscope.

517
In a recent letter to Pettway, Marshall recounted a conversation the two had on the subject of “electronic bingo” machines and the facilities in Jefferson County that are hosting them.

“As we discussed, I received information that several individuals previously connected to illegal gambling operations were planning to open ‘electronic bingo’ facilities in Jefferson County. At that time, you informed me that you were unaware of any such plans or operations. Since our conversation, I have been informed that multiple facilities offering illegal gambling have either opened or intend to open in Jefferson County,” the attorney general wrote.

Marshall continued, “On the issue of ‘electronic bingo,’ let me be clear. The Supreme Court of Alabama has consistently held that no local amendment or law permits bingo or other games of chance to be played on machines in this State. More recent opinions of the court have further underscored that the game of bingo cannot be legally played on electronic machines in Alabama. As such, these machines are illegal under Alabama law and subject to forfeiture. Moreover, because the highest court has been abundantly clear on this issue, each of us who has taken an oath to uphold the laws of this State are obligated to follow the court’s rulings.”

“As has been previously conveyed to sheriffs and district attorneys around the State, your role in your county is to enforce the law—it is the court’s role to interpret it,” he added. “As law enforcement officials, we are responsible for enforcing the law regardless of our personal preferences and relationships or those of our constituents.”

Marshall’s letter was dated March 11. However, Pettway has apparently not followed the attorney general’s call-to-action.

In an interview Wednesday on WVTM, Marshall advised that these problems had been handled properly by the longtime previous sheriff, Mike Hale.

“I don’t understand why when Sheriff Hale had the opportunity to be able to do it with the resources available to him, that the new sheriff can’t do the same thing,” the attorney general lamented.

Additionally, District Attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff Lynneice Washington recently issued cease and desist orders to known Jefferson County electronic bingo facilities, affirming that Marshall is indeed correct and they are operating illegally. Yet, she told WVTM that without enforcement by the sheriff’s office or a municipal police force, her orders cannot stop the illegal activity from occurring.

WVTM reported that Pettway has claimed he is leaving enforcement of gaming laws up to municipalities. This includes the City of Brighton, which only has three police officers on its force, and the City of Graysville, which does not even have a police department.

At the end of WVTM’s report, they walked up to Pettway at a public appearance and asked him about the electronic bingo operations in Jefferson County.

“Despite our multiple attempts, Sheriff Pettway will not answer any questions about bingo,” WVTM said.

Watch:

Marshall has said, “Should local agencies… fail to enforce State laws on gambling, my office will take action as needed to hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Hangout Music Fest — “A powerful economic engine”

A study published recently shows the Hangout Music Fest on Alabama’s Gulf Coast has a massive impact on the region’s economy every year. The study by Auburn economics professor Dr. Keivan Deravi outlines how the three-day, premier entertainment event generates a $45 million annual economic impact on the area.

231
The festival which takes place in Gulf Shores supports nearly 600 jobs and attracts more than 44,000 fans from all over the world.

Hangout Fest serves as the perfect window through which others can see all the amenities of Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Media coverage has created 14 million viewers across the globe and 29 million social media impressions. In fact, 80 percent of all visitors come from outside the state, providing an extra boost to Alabama’s economy.

Nowhere is the Hangout Festival’s impact felt more than right here at home.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, spoke about the importance of Hangout Fest to the state’s economy.

“While the Hangout Music Fest has long been a premier, star-studded entertainment event that brings energy to Alabama’s Gulf Coast every summer, it has also become a powerful economic engine in its own right,” Canfield said. “Fans come from from all over the world, and the ripple effects from their spending represent a significant contribution to the local economy.”

The cumulative total of the festival’s economic impact since 2010 is now $290 million.

With that kind of revenue associated with the event, it is no wonder that Hangout Fest attracts a high-end clientele seeking to take advantage of premium amenities. Luxury suites, a private reception and personalized concierge services are only some of Hangout Fest’s select offerings.

For more information on Hangout Music Fest visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

7 hours ago

7 Things: Trump takes victory lap as poll shows Americans agree with Mueller report, Alabama Pro-Life Coalition wants total ban on abortion, Mike Rogers wants action on the border now and more …

7. A substitute teacher has explained how his gun fired in an Alabama classroom

— The 74-year-old substitute said he was sorry for what happened and hoped that the kids involved forget about the incident that injured a young girl. Henry Rex Weaver had a .380 and a knife in his pocket when he arrived at school. He said when he bent over, the knife wedged in the trigger and fired a round to the floor. Weaver was arrested for reckless endangerment, third-degree aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school grounds. when AL.com asked him if he will be back in a classroom, he stated, “Oh, I could never substitute again.”

6. The 16-year-old illegal Guatemalan immigrant charged with traffic homicide in Mobile pleads “not guilty”

874
— Francisco Marcos Domingo Diego drove into oncoming traffic and killed 49-year-old Sonya Jones and then fled the scene. Diego is an illegal immigrant who claimed political asylum and then never appeared for his court date, and now he’s pleading not guilty to homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident where a death or injury occurred. Diego’s attorney, Michael Kaoui, spoke on his behalf, saying, “He was in a horrible wreck. This was not a purposeful act.” Kaoui also argued that Diego has never been in trouble with the law, and that he came to America to escape gang violence in Guatemala.

5. Jussie Smollett’s legal team is trying to take full advantage of charges being dropped

— First, Smollett fakes a hate crime, and now they’re attempting to paint him as the victim once again in this whole ordeal. Despite the mountain of evidence against Jussie Smollett, he was allowed to walk away without facing a conviction. Now, Smollett’s legal team is demanding an apology from the mayor and police chief of Chicago. Smollett’s legal team released a statement that said, “It is the Mayor and the Police Chief who owe Jussie – owe him an apology – for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough.” And in a TV appearance, one of his lawyers argued the attackers may have worn whiteface like the Joker. The statement from Smollett’s legal team comes after Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at a press conference that Smollett should “pay the city back” $130,000 and write, “I’m accountable for the hoax.”

4. The debate over the funding of the Special Olympics is one of those debates that makes you hate politics

— Instantly demonizing your enemies is all the rage in Washington, D.C. and Montgomery. Policy differences are one thing, pretending your opponent has issues with disabled people is something that will get heads nodding on a cable news set. A Washington Post reporter dropped this word salad to a panel of cowards who let it slide: “I know we can’t always say this budget won’t get enacted & people on the Hill won’t allow this to go through. But a budget is a reflection of your values and it’s clear that the Trump administration is skeptical of people with disabilities.” And Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) said, “I still can’t understand why you would go after disabled children in your budget.” These are also the same people calling for post-birth abortions. At issue is a now reversed plan to cut $17.6 million from Special Olympics funding while Special Olympics had revenue of $148 million in 2017.

3. While President Trump says he may close the border, Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) says we need to act now to deal with the crushing flow of migrants arriving at our southwest border

— This week, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) have experienced record-breaking numbers of apprehensions and encounters at the southern border. CBP tweeted about the issue, saying, “On Monday and Tuesday, [CBP] started the day with over 12,000 migrants in our custody. As of [Wednesday] morning, that number was 13,400. A high number for us is 4,000. A crisis level is 6,000. 13,000 is unprecedented.” Rogers called on Congress to stay in Washington, D.C. throughout the weekend to do its vital part in heeding CBP’s call to action. In a statement, Rogers advised, “Without Congressional action, the situation on the ground poses a serious threat to human life and national security. I call on my colleagues to work over the weekend to address the true emergency at our border. We need to act now, before it’s too late.”

2. The Alabama Pro-Life Coalition is pushing for a complete ban on abortion

— According to an attorney and member of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, Eric Johnston, one or more legislators will introduce the bill next week that bans abortion completely, without any exceptions of rape or incest. The bill that Johnston helped draft would make it a crime to perform or aid in a person getting an abortion. Johnston said that Alabama Pro-Life Coalition has never introduced a bill in Alabama that would outlaw abortion, but in November when Amendment 2 was approved, they felt that for the first time in 46 years there’s a reasonable belief that Roe v. Wade could be reversed. The Alabama ACLU wants this fight.

1. Trump is unchained as he starts his victory tour; A new poll shows a majority of Americans think he is cleared

— President Trump took to a stage in Michigan and held a rally less than a week after a summary of the coming Mueller report concluded, “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” It appears there is contradicting evidence of whether the Americans are buying the summary, a CNN poll released Wednesday showed a majority believe Trump sill colluded and now a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows the opposite. The latest poll shows 64 percent of those polled accept the conclusion, 61 percent said they agree with the findings and 68 percent think Democratic lawmakers need to accept the special counsel’s conclusion.

