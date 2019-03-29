Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Illegal gambling in Jefferson County going unchallenged by Dem sheriff

Jefferson County’s new sheriff, Democrat Mark Pettway, is drawing intense scrutiny over non-enforcement of state gaming laws in his county.

Last week, Walker County law enforcement officials cracked down on a host of new illegal gambling facilities in their jurisdiction, and in doing so publicly emphasized that they did not want their gaming situation to devolve into what Jefferson County faces.

While Attorney General Steve Marshall commended Walker County officials for their actions, Jefferson County is under a much less enviable microscope.

In a recent letter to Pettway, Marshall recounted a conversation the two had on the subject of “electronic bingo” machines and the facilities in Jefferson County that are hosting them.

“As we discussed, I received information that several individuals previously connected to illegal gambling operations were planning to open ‘electronic bingo’ facilities in Jefferson County. At that time, you informed me that you were unaware of any such plans or operations. Since our conversation, I have been informed that multiple facilities offering illegal gambling have either opened or intend to open in Jefferson County,” the attorney general wrote.

Marshall continued, “On the issue of ‘electronic bingo,’ let me be clear. The Supreme Court of Alabama has consistently held that no local amendment or law permits bingo or other games of chance to be played on machines in this State. More recent opinions of the court have further underscored that the game of bingo cannot be legally played on electronic machines in Alabama. As such, these machines are illegal under Alabama law and subject to forfeiture. Moreover, because the highest court has been abundantly clear on this issue, each of us who has taken an oath to uphold the laws of this State are obligated to follow the court’s rulings.”

“As has been previously conveyed to sheriffs and district attorneys around the State, your role in your county is to enforce the law—it is the court’s role to interpret it,” he added. “As law enforcement officials, we are responsible for enforcing the law regardless of our personal preferences and relationships or those of our constituents.”

Marshall’s letter was dated March 11. However, Pettway has apparently not followed the attorney general’s call-to-action.

In an interview Wednesday on WVTM, Marshall advised that these problems had been handled properly by the longtime previous sheriff, Mike Hale.

“I don’t understand why when Sheriff Hale had the opportunity to be able to do it with the resources available to him, that the new sheriff can’t do the same thing,” the attorney general lamented.

Additionally, District Attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff Lynneice Washington recently issued cease and desist orders to known Jefferson County electronic bingo facilities, affirming that Marshall is indeed correct and they are operating illegally. Yet, she told WVTM that without enforcement by the sheriff’s office or a municipal police force, her orders cannot stop the illegal activity from occurring.

WVTM reported that Pettway has claimed he is leaving enforcement of gaming laws up to municipalities. This includes the City of Brighton, which only has three police officers on its force, and the City of Graysville, which does not even have a police department.

At the end of WVTM’s report, they walked up to Pettway at a public appearance and asked him about the electronic bingo operations in Jefferson County.

“Despite our multiple attempts, Sheriff Pettway will not answer any questions about bingo,” WVTM said.

Marshall has said, “Should local agencies… fail to enforce State laws on gambling, my office will take action as needed to hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Hangout Music Fest — “A powerful economic engine”

A study published recently shows the Hangout Music Fest on Alabama’s Gulf Coast has a massive impact on the region’s economy every year. The study by Auburn economics professor Dr. Keivan Deravi outlines how the three-day, premier entertainment event generates a $45 million annual economic impact on the area.

The festival which takes place in Gulf Shores supports nearly 600 jobs and attracts more than 44,000 fans from all over the world.

Hangout Fest serves as the perfect window through which others can see all the amenities of Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Media coverage has created 14 million viewers across the globe and 29 million social media impressions. In fact, 80 percent of all visitors come from outside the state, providing an extra boost to Alabama’s economy.

Nowhere is the Hangout Festival’s impact felt more than right here at home.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, spoke about the importance of Hangout Fest to the state’s economy.

“While the Hangout Music Fest has long been a premier, star-studded entertainment event that brings energy to Alabama’s Gulf Coast every summer, it has also become a powerful economic engine in its own right,” Canfield said. “Fans come from from all over the world, and the ripple effects from their spending represent a significant contribution to the local economy.”

The cumulative total of the festival’s economic impact since 2010 is now $290 million.

With that kind of revenue associated with the event, it is no wonder that Hangout Fest attracts a high-end clientele seeking to take advantage of premium amenities. Luxury suites, a private reception and personalized concierge services are only some of Hangout Fest’s select offerings.

For more information on Hangout Music Fest visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

7 Things: Trump takes victory lap as poll shows Americans agree with Mueller report, Alabama Pro-Life Coalition wants total ban on abortion, Mike Rogers wants action on the border now and more …

7. A substitute teacher has explained how his gun fired in an Alabama classroom

— The 74-year-old substitute said he was sorry for what happened and hoped that the kids involved forget about the incident that injured a young girl. Henry Rex Weaver had a .380 and a knife in his pocket when he arrived at school. He said when he bent over, the knife wedged in the trigger and fired a round to the floor. Weaver was arrested for reckless endangerment, third-degree aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school grounds. when AL.com asked him if he will be back in a classroom, he stated, “Oh, I could never substitute again.”

6. The 16-year-old illegal Guatemalan immigrant charged with traffic homicide in Mobile pleads “not guilty”

— Francisco Marcos Domingo Diego drove into oncoming traffic and killed 49-year-old Sonya Jones and then fled the scene. Diego is an illegal immigrant who claimed political asylum and then never appeared for his court date, and now he’s pleading not guilty to homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident where a death or injury occurred. Diego’s attorney, Michael Kaoui, spoke on his behalf, saying, “He was in a horrible wreck. This was not a purposeful act.” Kaoui also argued that Diego has never been in trouble with the law, and that he came to America to escape gang violence in Guatemala.

5. Jussie Smollett’s legal team is trying to take full advantage of charges being dropped

— First, Smollett fakes a hate crime, and now they’re attempting to paint him as the victim once again in this whole ordeal. Despite the mountain of evidence against Jussie Smollett, he was allowed to walk away without facing a conviction. Now, Smollett’s legal team is demanding an apology from the mayor and police chief of Chicago. Smollett’s legal team released a statement that said, “It is the Mayor and the Police Chief who owe Jussie – owe him an apology – for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough.” And in a TV appearance, one of his lawyers argued the attackers may have worn whiteface like the Joker. The statement from Smollett’s legal team comes after Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at a press conference that Smollett should “pay the city back” $130,000 and write, “I’m accountable for the hoax.”

4. The debate over the funding of the Special Olympics is one of those debates that makes you hate politics

— Instantly demonizing your enemies is all the rage in Washington, D.C. and Montgomery. Policy differences are one thing, pretending your opponent has issues with disabled people is something that will get heads nodding on a cable news set. A Washington Post reporter dropped this word salad to a panel of cowards who let it slide: “I know we can’t always say this budget won’t get enacted & people on the Hill won’t allow this to go through. But a budget is a reflection of your values and it’s clear that the Trump administration is skeptical of people with disabilities.” And Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) said, “I still can’t understand why you would go after disabled children in your budget.” These are also the same people calling for post-birth abortions. At issue is a now reversed plan to cut $17.6 million from Special Olympics funding while Special Olympics had revenue of $148 million in 2017.

3. While President Trump says he may close the border, Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) says we need to act now to deal with the crushing flow of migrants arriving at our southwest border

— This week, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) have experienced record-breaking numbers of apprehensions and encounters at the southern border. CBP tweeted about the issue, saying, “On Monday and Tuesday, [CBP] started the day with over 12,000 migrants in our custody. As of [Wednesday] morning, that number was 13,400. A high number for us is 4,000. A crisis level is 6,000. 13,000 is unprecedented.” Rogers called on Congress to stay in Washington, D.C. throughout the weekend to do its vital part in heeding CBP’s call to action. In a statement, Rogers advised, “Without Congressional action, the situation on the ground poses a serious threat to human life and national security. I call on my colleagues to work over the weekend to address the true emergency at our border. We need to act now, before it’s too late.”

2. The Alabama Pro-Life Coalition is pushing for a complete ban on abortion

— According to an attorney and member of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, Eric Johnston, one or more legislators will introduce the bill next week that bans abortion completely, without any exceptions of rape or incest. The bill that Johnston helped draft would make it a crime to perform or aid in a person getting an abortion. Johnston said that Alabama Pro-Life Coalition has never introduced a bill in Alabama that would outlaw abortion, but in November when Amendment 2 was approved, they felt that for the first time in 46 years there’s a reasonable belief that Roe v. Wade could be reversed. The Alabama ACLU wants this fight.

1. Trump is unchained as he starts his victory tour; A new poll shows a majority of Americans think he is cleared

— President Trump took to a stage in Michigan and held a rally less than a week after a summary of the coming Mueller report concluded, “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” It appears there is contradicting evidence of whether the Americans are buying the summary, a CNN poll released Wednesday showed a majority believe Trump sill colluded and now a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows the opposite. The latest poll shows 64 percent of those polled accept the conclusion, 61 percent said they agree with the findings and 68 percent think Democratic lawmakers need to accept the special counsel’s conclusion.

Ainsworth: ‘President Trump is negotiating commonsense deals that keep American jobs here in the USA’

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth on Thursday joined other members of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association (RLGA) in sending a letter to President Donald Trump supporting his new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which would replace NAFTA if ratified.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Ainsworth said, “I am proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump as we work to protect and prioritize American jobs, American goods, and American trade. While other presidents signed lopsided deals that exported American jobs to foreign workers, President Trump is negotiating commonsense deals that keep American jobs here in the USA.”

In the letter, the group of lieutenant governors advised, “[W]e believe this agreement will benefit all our states and improve trade conditions for the business community.”

The letter outlines throughout how the USMCA would be beneficial for American manufacturing (especially automotive manufacturing, which is especially key for the Yellowhammer State) and agriculture, which is Alabama’s biggest industry.

RLGA letter as follows:

Dear Mr. President:

We write to commend you and your Administration for following through on your promise to renegotiate and implement trade deals that protect American workers, create a level playing field, and encourage free and fair trade.

During your State of the Union address, you eloquently discussed how the new United States- Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will modernize our trade relationships to support a 21st century economy that is ever changing and rapidly evolving.

As lieutenant governors, one of our main responsibilities is to promote economic growth, and under the new provisions renegotiated in the USMCA, we believe this agreement will benefit all our states and improve trade conditions for the business community.

After nearly a quarter of a century of broken promises by Washington, the unbalanced and out-of- date trade deals have left American workers, manufacturers, and farmers at a distinct economic disadvantage. Unlike NAFTA, the USMCA incentivizes American manufacturing, expands market access for American agricultural products, protects the intellectual property of American innovators, and ensures that our trading partners follow enforceable and reasonable environmental standards.

Many farmers in our states benefitted under NAFTA, but this agreement improves upon the previous trade deal by continuing to expand the list of exportable agricultural goods, particularly for American dairy and wheat farmers.

This renegotiation will encourage vehicle and auto parts production in the United States, while also requiring American automobile manufacturing workers are paid a fair and just wage. Additionally, this agreement requires that all parties adopt and maintain internationally agreed- upon labor practices.

For the first time in a United States trade agreement, the USMCA specifically outlines how American small businesses can engage and prosper in international trade through information- sharing tools and decreased onerous regulations.

The American people elected you to protect their interests, bring back family-supporting jobs, and renegotiate trade deals that have disproportionately affected workers, farmers, and manufacturers.

As economic ambassadors for our respective states, we are proud to support you, Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for your leadership in keeping your promise to the American people for more balanced and reciprocal trade.

We believe the USMCA deal provides American workers and farmers with the necessary protections and framework for robust economic growth in the 21st century. We urge the passage of this trade deal and remain able and ready to promote its achievements.

RELATED: Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell urges Congress to ratify USMCA

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Alabama trucking legend Wiley Sanders dies at 78

Wiley Cowart Sanders Jr., a lifelong resident of Troy, died on Wednesday at age 78.

The founder and owner of Wiley Sanders Truck Lines started his freight company in 1959 with a single truck.

From there, the business based in southeast Alabama exploded, as Sanders grew his company into a national leader in the freight industry with operations in 48 states, Canada and Mexico.

Additionally, he co-founded and co-owned Sanders Lead Company and KW Plastics, both of which are also based in Troy.

“I don’t know of anyone in the modern era who has had a more positive impact on the Troy and Pike County communities than Wiley Sanders,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves told The Troy Messenger. “And not just through the employment of thousands of people over the years but through his giving spirit.”

“Wiley Sanders was a great friend of Troy University, as well as one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs,” Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., chancellor of Troy University, said. “He was known throughout the nation for his business acumen, but his commitment to his community was equally admirable. His influence will exist well beyond his passing.”

Reeves added, “There is no way to ever categorize what this man has meant to the community. And, there is no way to categorize the loss… The impact that Wiley Sanders had on this community will be felt for generations to come. And I’m confident his legacy will be carried on by his family and his organizations.”

According to Green Hills Funeral Home in Pike County, Sanders is survived by his wife of 32 years, three sons, two daughters, 14 grandchildren and two sisters.

Learn about the funeral service here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

UA’s Alabama Transportation Institute awarded $8 million to improve transportation in west-central Alabama

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $8,034,003 to the University of Alabama’s (UA) Alabama Transportation Institute (ATI) to improve traffic control systems in west-central Alabama with modernized technology through the Advanced Connected Transportation Infrastructure and Operations Network (ACTION) project.

The grant is being made through the federal Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) Program.

“This nationally competitive award enhances the growing recognition of UA’s research enterprise. The award reflects the combined efforts of several researchers and transportation related centers at UA and our partners who teamed up to address critical transportation system needs in West Central Alabama,” Dr. Shashi Nambisan, executive director of the ATI, said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

The ATCMTD program, established by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act in 2015, provides funding for eligible entities across the nation to improve the performance of transportation systems, reduce traffic congestion and improve the safety of the traveling public by providing state-of-the-art technology, including sensor systems and cameras, and the incorporation of new communication platforms.

“It is outstanding news that DOT has awarded UA funding for Alabama’s advanced technology initiative,” Shelby said in a release. “The program will address transportation needs in west-central Alabama that are critical to improved quality of life and economic vitality. I look forward to the lasting impacts the implementation of this initiative will bring to the community.”

ACTION will be deployed on freeways and arterials in and around Tuscaloosa. The project’s core theme is to leverage technological advances to enhance efficiency, capacity and safety. Key components of ACTION include a network of sensors and cameras, communications technologies and traffic signal systems, as well as mobility tools for passenger and freight traffic.

Nambisan advised, “The project will substantially mitigate congestion, improve travel time reliability, and enhance safety for motorists pedestrians and in the region, all of which are critical for the region’s economic vitality and interstate commerce.”

In addition to the $8 million grant from the U.S. DOT, the ACTION project includes matching funding of approximately $8.3 million from various partners in the Yellowhammer State for a total funding of about $16.3 million over a three-year period.

A multi-agency partnership will work collaboratively on ACTION. This partnership includes the ATI, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission, the cities of Tuscaloosa and Northport and other local and regional industry stakeholders, including manufacturing and trucking. In addition to the leadership of ATI on the project, UA is supplying the partnership team with researchers from its Center for Advanced Public Safety, Center for Advanced Vehicle Technologies and the University Transportation Center for Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

