3 hours ago

Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol XI

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

1. Beverly Hills flop. Los Angeles County has joined the ranks of out-of-state voices protesting the passage of Alabama’s new abortion law. The county’s Board of Supervisors recently sent Alabama Senate leader Del Marsh (R-Anniston) a letter notifying him of its disapproval of the law’s passage and conveying an empty promise of a one-year travel ban to the Yellowhammer State.

The letter, signed by all five members of the county’s governing body, says, “Alabama’s law is the most restrictive in the country…As a result, the County of Los Angeles has implemented a one-year travel restriction to the State of Alabama for official County business.”

(D. Marsh/Facebook, PIxabay, YHN)

This is not the first time Californians have expressed their disapproval of Alabama’s law.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), a presidential hopeful from the Golden State, has said Alabama “couldn’t care less” about babies, while one second-tier Hollywood actress posed nude in anger over the bill.

A spokesman for Marsh informed Yellowhammer News that Marsh has now restricted official travel to Los Angeles County for those in his own office.

County of Los Angeles Letter to Del Marsh by Yellowhammer News on Scribd

2. Once upon a time in the West. Now that Roy Moore has announced his candidacy for another run at the U.S. Senate, the old stories that go along with years of scrutiny and research have quickly re-entered circulation among the political class. One story which dropped into our inbox yesterday has always been a favorite.

Following his failed bid for circuit judge in 1982, Moore went on a personal sojourn to Texas and then Australia for some very specific purposes. While in Texas, he trained to become a professional kickboxer. Moore told the Press-Register newspaper in 2000 that kickboxing was something he had always wanted to try. He said he trained hard, dropped weight, worked construction jobs to get by and spent time on the Texas coast.

And then Moore eventually made his way to Australia where he worked as a ranch hand on a large cattle property.

Two things have always struck us as odd — OK, particularly odd — about this part of Moore’s biography. First, is the fact that he went to the Lone Star State to kickbox and to the south Pacific to work as a cowboy. One would think it would have been the other way around. Secondly, it’s somewhat of a surprise that during none of his numerous campaigns for office did anyone delve more deeply into this chapter of his life, the people he met or the surroundings where he lived. Whether in opposition to Moore or in support of Moore, it’s possible there are some insightful stories to be told by the people with whom he fought and rode.

3. Restrain yourself. After Yellowhammer News wrote in last week’s Rumors and Rumblings about the moving target of being Donald Trump’s Alabama campaign “chairman,” former State Rep. Perry O. Hooper, Jr. is back in the national spotlight.

A Thursday Vice News article from the immediate aftermath of Moore’s announcement dubbed Hooper as “Trump’s Alabama campaign chairman.”

On Moore, he told the outlet, “I’m concerned. As much as I like Roy Moore, he’d have an extremely tough time beating Doug Jones. Right now we need to elect a Republican U.S. senator. I wish Roy would honor the wishes of the president.”

Now, to be clear, Hooper is state chair of Trump Victory — a fundraising entity separate from the president’s campaign itself.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News after he was quoted in Vice on Thursday, Hooper said, “It’s a free country. He has every right to run. I just wish Roy had honored the wishes of the President of the United States and not run.”

Expect national outlets to continue seeking out comments from Alabama representatives purportedly tied to Trump and party establishment figures. The circus is in town until at least March now, and outlets will be trying to one-up each other on the kind of headlines they can create, quotes they can land and “surrogates” they can utilize.

15 mins ago

Alabama team uncovers potential projects at 2019 Paris Air Show

PARIS – Alabama’s business recruitment team wrapped up its efforts at the 2019 Paris Air Show Thursday, after engaging in around 20 appointments with high-ranking aerospace executives, along with many informal encounters with industry officials.
Over three days in Paris’ Le Bourget airfield, the Alabama aerospace recruitment effort uncovered seven potential projects and advanced the recruitment of five active projects that could be on their way to their state.

457


On Monday, when Governor Kay Ivey and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield were present, the team engaged in nine scheduled appointments with aerospace companies, as well as several impromptu discussions with industry executives.

Governor Ivey said she asked the economic development specialists in Paris to focus on one goal — persuade aerospace companies from around the globe that the ideal location for new investments and jobs is Alabama.

“Our trip was productive and focused on advancing active projects currently in the pipeline. Our appointments this week were positive, and there is a strong chance they will lead to job-creating projects,” she said.

“The fact that our Alabama team had access to executives from top global aerospace firms demonstrates that Alabama is positioned for growth in the short term, and very importantly, in the future.”

The effort continued on Tuesday and Wednesday with additional appointments at Le Bourget conducted by Bob Smith, the Alabama Department of Commerce’s point man on aerospace.

Secretary Canfield said expanding the aerospace supply chain in the state is key as major players in the industry solidify their manufacturing footprint across Alabama. The state’s aerospace manufacturing employment base has grown by more than 1,000 jobs in the past year, providing a glimpse of more potential gains.

“The supply chain was an important strategic focus for us at the Paris Air Show this year,” Secretary Canfield said. “With aerospace investment coming into the state, it’s key for us to facilitate the development of the supply chain for companies like Airbus, ULA and Aerojet Rocketdyne.”

PRODUCTIVE MISSION

Smith said the European air shows at Paris and at Farnborough near London represent important business events for the state because foreign direct investment is extensive in Alabama’s aerospace cluster. He believes the recruiting and marketing strategy at this year’s air show was the most productive in the past several years.

“The state team was prepared with a well-balanced agenda of scheduled appointments with projects we are pursuing, companies with existing operations in Alabama, and targeted supply-chain companies we want to bring to the state,” said Smith, whose title at Commerce is assistant director of business development-European strategy.

The Alabama team’s formal appointment list at the 2019 Paris Air Show included companies such as the United Launch AllianceBlue OriginCarpenter TechnologyRaytheonGKN Aerospace and GE Aviation.

The team also connected with high-ranking military officials and top government officials such Wilbur Ross, secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Jim Birdenstine, administrator of NASA.

“Being able to leverage Alabama’s top officials at the show to discuss and negotiate both existing projects and new opportunities directly with a company’s highest officials and decision-makers is extremely helpful to our effort,” Smith said.

“Recruitment of aerospace companies is highly competitive, and we met our goals this year in all three areas.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)


2 hours ago

Government grant will help provide broadband access to Coosa County residents

A newly awarded $200,000 grant funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission will assist the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative (CAEC) in providing high-speed internet services to a section of Coosa County.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the grant award on Friday, explaining that it will enable the electric cooperative to provide broadband access to nearly 70 households and at least one business in the Richville community.

“Today, high-speed internet is a critical element to ensuring a high quality of life,” Ivey said in a statement. “When we work to grow our economy, improve our education system and provide better health care, we must make expanding broadband access part of the equation. I am grateful to the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative for recognizing the impact broadband will have on the Coosa County residents.”

268


This project is the first phase in CAEC’s larger plan to provide a 365-mile-wide fiber optic ring, connecting its 24 electric substations and six offices along with nearby residences and businesses. The electric cooperative’s service area includes rural parts of Autauga, Chilton, Coosa and Elmore counties, as well as some sections of six adjoining counties.

“This investment will be a tremendous help as we deploy fiber optic cable throughout Coosa County,” CAEC president and CEO Tom Stackhouse commented.

“We are grateful to ARC, Governor Ivey and the staff of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for their involvement in allowing grant dollars to be awarded,” he added. “This project will be a game-changer for people who live in rural Alabama.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) administers the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) program in Alabama.

ARC is an economic development agency comprised of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Coosa County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

“Governor Ivey is committed to ensuring that Alabama’s rural communities are not left behind as technology advances,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is proud to join with Governor Ivey, Central Alabama Electric Cooperative and ARC in this endeavor.”

State officials have made increasing high-speed, affordable broadband access to all Alabamians a major focus in recent years.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn


3 hours ago

Brewton ‘Donations Only’ restaurant named ‘nicest’ place in Alabama, finalist for national competition

Reader’s Digest has named Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant in Brewton one of the “50 Nicest Places in America,” recognizing the south Alabama eatery for taking southern hospitality to a new level.

This third annual competition, according to a press release, is “a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people are kind and treat each other with respect.” The “Nicest Places” search is Reader’s Digest’s attempt to help ease political and cultural divides in America.

One place is chosen from each state. This year, judges sorted through well over 1,000 nominees to choose the top 50.

Now, the general public will get to vote on which of the finalists will get a cover story in the November issue of Reader’s Digest magazine. Nine others will also be featured in this special publication.

254


Speaking on the process of selecting finalists, Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley said, “[W]e learned something amazing, which is that no matter what’s going on in the news or social media, the truth is that there’s goodness all around us. We hope these stories lift spirits and inspire all of us to be better neighbors, friends and family.”

Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant, based on the merit of its inspirational story, is certainly a leading contender to garner additional recognition.

With a motto of “We Feed The Need,” the restaurant is owned and run by an Alabama couple: Lisa Thomas-McMillan and her husband, Freddie.

The restaurant’s submission for the competition began, “Whether you have a pocket full of money or are broke, you will always be welcome here. Chances are if you’re down on your luck, you’re likely to leave with more than just a warm meal as helping hands are willing to assist you with other needs.”

Running only on voluntary monetary and food donations, as well as volunteers to staff the place, the Brewton restaurant is “open four days a week for lunch, plus breakfast on Tuesdays and dinner on Fridays, and lives up to its name,” according to Reader’s Digest. They feed approximately 100 people per day.

Read the full-length submission for Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant and Reader’s Digest’s finalist writeup here.

Last year, Clay County as a whole was named as Alabama’s “nicest place.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn


6 hours ago

‘Alabama is breaking record after record’: Four historic bests for the state’s economy

The Yellowhammer State shattered four key economic records last month, according to data released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.

In May, the state set new bests for the number of people in the labor force, the number of people working, the overall job count (jobs available) and a record low unemployment rate.

Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate was 3.7%, down from April’s rate of 3.8% and significantly below May 2018’s rate of 4.1%. This most recent rate is now tied with March and February 2019’s rates for the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

Each county experienced both over-the-month and over-the-year unemployment rate decreases.

“Since day one, my Administration has sought the best ways to make our state business-friendly for small businesses and attractive to world-class industry. It is certainly paying off because in May, each of Alabama’s 67 counties saw their unemployment rates drop,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement.

444


In May, the number of people counted as employed in Alabama rose to 2,150,481, another historic mark. This employment count represents an impressive yearly increase of 40,720 people.

“Alabama is breaking record after record! I am proud of the footing we are making; however, we will not tire our efforts,” the governor added. “It remains our goal to ensure every Alabamian who wants a job can get a job.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 38,800, with gains in the professional and business services sector (+8,900), the leisure and hospitality sector (+7,300) and the construction sector (+6,700), among others.

Wage and salary employment also increased over the month, growing by 7,100 compared to April. Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+2,600), the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+2,000) and the government sector (+1,000), among others.

Additionally, the Yellowhammer State’s civilian labor force increased to 2,233,045 in May, representing its highest level ever. The civilian labor force represents the number of people, aged 16 and over, who are either working or looking for work, excluding the military and those in institutions.

“What great news we have to share this month,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “We’ve been consistently posting positive economic news, and this month is more of the same. More people are working, employers are hiring, and we’ve once again dropped to a record low unemployment rate. The job market is great in Alabama!”

Over-the-year job growth (May 2018-May 2019, not seasonally adjusted) in Alabama measured 1.9%, while job growth in the U.S. over the same time period measured 1.5%.

“Once again, Alabama’s job growth has surpassed the nation’s,” Washington concluded. “Our economy is supporting more jobs than ever before, and Alabama’s employers are continuing to hire. It’s our hashtag, but it’s true: We Have Jobs!”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in May were: Shelby County at 2.1%; Marshall County at 2.3%; and Morgan and Elmore Counties at 2.4%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates were: Wilcox County at 6.6%; Greene County at 5.7%; and Lowndes County at 5.6%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were: Vestavia Hills at 1.8%; Homewood at 1.9%; and Alabaster and Hoover at 2.1%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were: Selma at 6.2%; Prichard at 5.4%; and Anniston at 4.1%.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn


6 hours ago

Watch: Condoleezza Rice shuts down reporter’s claim that race relations are worse under Trump

In an interview with NBC on Thursday, Alabama native and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice pushed back on assertions that race relations are worse currently than in recent American history, including during times of segregation and civil rights conflicts.

NBC News’ Sheinelle Jones said, “There are people who will say it feels worse now when we’re talking about race.”

Rice then interrupted the still-speaking Jones, shaking her head.

“It sure doesn’t feel worse than when I grew up in Jim Crow Alabama, OK,” Rice said. “So, let’s drop this notion that we’re worse [with] race relations today than we were in the past.”

209


“Really? That means we’ve made no progress,” she continued. “Really?”

Rice explained that there is so much more progress to be made, but when politicians and media outlets use racial scare tactics, moving forward is tough going.

“I think the hyperbole about how much worse it is isn’t doing us any good,” she advised. “We still — this country’s never going to be color blind. We had the racial original sin of slavery. It’s still with us.”

At that point, Jones asked her about the notion that the state of American racial issues are “top-down” with President Donald Trump and “the words that he speaks.”

This led to Rice again shutting down the premise, shaking her head and saying, “Oh, oh, come on, alright.”

“I would be the first to say we need to watch our language about race,” Rice emphasized. “We need to watch that we don’t use dog whistles to people who — but when we start saying, ‘It’s worse today.’ No, they’re not.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

