Rogers: ‘Trump is absolutely right to not participate in Nancy Pelosi’s sham impeachment inquiry’

I decided to break down the selections into three groups (North Alabama, Central Alabama and South Alabama) to help you narrow down (or possibly expand depending on your adventurous spirit) your selections. If you have a favorite spot not on one of the lists, please reach out to us or leave it in the comments because we would love to include it.

Every year, Fall creeps up (even though I’ve been pining away for it for months) and I scramble to find fun places to spend a Saturday with the family. Well, the good news is Alabama has plenty of awesome places to visit to grab your pumpkin, pick a sunflower and provide a day of fun for all.

The temps are dropping, the leaves are falling, the costumes are stocked and Hobby Lobby has all the Christmas stuff out. So, you know what that means: Get your pumpkins out, y’all!

North Alabama

The Great Pumpkin Patch – Hayden, AL

Boasting a hayride, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, arts & crafts, a country store and even an extreme bungee, The Great Pumpkin Patch is bound to become a favorite on your Fall To Do List! Located in Hayden, AL, just off Interstate 65, the Patch is full of fun for people of all ages.

Admission details: * See website for prices based on each activity here.

General admission: FREE

4D Family Farm

A day out with the family in Cullman has never been more fun! 4D Farm boasts some of the most unique fall-themed activities, including: a jumping pillow, cow train, pig races, corn maze, 250-foot zip line, tetherball, gemstone mining, pipe swings, toddler play area and tire mountain to name a few. With all the fun activities, you will want to plan for at least half a day at this venue to make sure you can take it all in.

Admission details:

Weekday pass: $11.95 at the gate ($9.95 with online coupon)

Weekend pass: $14.95 at the gate ($12.95 with online coupon)

* Make sure to check their website for all kinds of fun deals including a Pick Three Adventure Card option and even Season Pass.

McGee Farms – Florence, AL

Located at the tippy top corner of the state, McGee Farms offers a down-home day of fun. Pumpkin picking, barnyard bounce and the new bouncing pillow are just a few of the exciting opportunities you will find at the farm. Refreshments are one of McGee’s specialties boasting “The Kitchen” right on the property which offers chicken n’ dumplings and chicken salad.

General admission: FREE

A Tractor Drawn Wagon to Pumpkin Patch: $3

Faye Whittemore Farms – Jasper, AL

Who doesn’t want to check out a pirate playground? Aside from pumpkin picking, bounce houses and petting zoo stations, Whittemore Farms offers a super fun playground to please all the little ones. There is a concession stand on the property to keep you fed and hydrated and even face painting for those who wish to leave with a little flair.

General admission: $12.95 per person

Pumpkins: $0.40 per pound

Bennett Farms – Heflin, AL

Looking for a super fun weekend with tons of entertainment? Look no further than Bennett Farms! Offering duck races, loblolly nature trail, pipe swing, corn cribs, tire crawl, hay bale maze and scarecrow decorating, this place has a unique treat for all ages and stages. For an added bonus, they have scheduled live music for every Saturday in October. Located halfway between Birmingham and Atlanta, you could even arrange to meet up with some of your Georgia friends or family for a fun day on the farm!

General admission: $10; Children one and under: Free

Pumpkin prices range from $3 to $24

Central Alabama

Old Baker Farm – Harpersville, AL



Located in Harpersville, AL, Old Baker Farm is exactly what you envision when you daydream about taking your kids to a pumpkin patch. There are sprawling fields filled with pumpkins, sunflowers for as far as the eye can see, petting zoo stalls, corn, and even horseback rides! Old Baker Farm is 200 years old (one of the oldest working farms in the state) and has been owned by the Baker family exclusively for 100 years. They offer events throughout the year such as cotton picking, a Not-So-Scary Halloween Barn Party and even a Christmas tree farm. Make sure to add them to your holiday tradition list. You will truly feel like family each time you visit and are sure to make memories for years to come!

Admission details:

Adults and children three and up: $10

Children two and under: Free

Helena Hollow – Helena, AL

“Where the good times grow,” Helena Hollow is nestled right off the highway, where you will discover a treasure of fun for the whole family! They offer 15 different “agri-entertainment attractions” including slides, swings, bone digs, pumpkin patch, hayrides, animal petting stations and more. As one of the newest fall attractions in the state, Helena Hollow was founded in 2014 and has made quite the splash since its opening.

Admission details:

Adults and Children 3 and up $10

Children 2 and under: Free

Pumpkin Patch Express at the Heart of Dixie Railroad – Calera, AL

All aboard! Calling all Thomas the Train fans – take a beautifully scenic journey through forests of Shelby County after climbing aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express. For extra enthusiastic future train conductors, the Pumpkin Patch Express offers special tickets allowing you to ride in the caboose or the locomotive to check out all the train operating secrets! The entire experience including the train ride and pumpkin patch moment takes about 1.5 hours, so make sure to carve out a bit of your day to soak up all the fun.

Admission details:

Adults: $17

Children ages 2-11: $16

Children under 2: Free

Tuscaloosa Barnyard Petting and Fun Farm – Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Barnyard offers some of the most unique pumpkin patch experiences with their cow train and bottle feeding piggie station. Come out to pick your pumpkin and soak up the fall air. Located in Tuscaloosa, you could coordinate with a home game for a weekend of fun!

Admission details:

$15 per person includes access to all activities plus your pumpkin — Great deal!

Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch – Auburn, AL

Located in Auburn, AL, the Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch offers a hay bale play area, hayrides and a crop maze in addition to their fantastic pumpkin patch. This is a “you-pick” pumpkin patch, so spend the afternoon walking through the stalks to pick your prize!

Admission details:

Children and adults 6 and above: $2

Children 5 and under: Free

Pumpkins are priced by the pound

South Alabama

Paradise Pumpkin Patch – Eufaula, AL

Sure, Paradise Pumpkin Patch has pumpkins. But did you know they also have llamas and kangaroos and zebras, oh my!?! Offering one of the most robust petting zoos in the state, children are sure to enjoy the chance to pet so many different species of wild animals. There are also inflatables, hayrides and photo props throughout the property.

Admission details:

Adults and Children 2 and above: $12.50

Children under 2: Free

Dream Field Farms – Fitzpatrick, AL

If Clyde’s famous goat tower and a cow train ride aren’t enough to perk your interest, I don’t know what will. Dream Field Farms offers some incredibly fun fall activities with pumpkins to boot. Spend an afternoon running through the fields selecting your family’s favorite pumpkin and check out some of Dream Field’s unique offerings while you’re there.

Admission details:

General Admission: $12

Children 2 and Under: Free

Aplin Farms – Dothan, AL

Sure, pumpkin patches are great and all, but what have y’all got to eat? Aplin Farms has all the answers to that question, my friend. Offering hamburgers, chili dogs, BBQ sandwiches and boiled peanuts these folks take home the award for best food on the farm. Not to allow their food to take the cake, they also have train rides, a corn maze, inflatables and even pumpkin bowling – something for everyone!

Admission details:

$6 and $12 depending on how many activities you select to participate in

Children under 2: Free

Jack O’ Lantern Lane at Oaks, LLC – LaFayette, AL

Picnic areas, cornmeal grinding, homemade ice cream and gem mining are just a few of the fun activities you can expect to partake in at Jack O’ Lantern Lane! Plus, for a steal of a deal, $9 gets you a hayride and pumpkin of your choice! Can’t do much better than that.

Admission details:

$9 includes hayride and pumpkin of your choice

Magnolia Corn Maze – Summerdale, AL

Pig races, play areas, petting zoos, and hayrides are just a few of the add-ons you will enjoy alongside the famous corn maze! Take a day to explore all the fall-themed activities and make sure to check out sunflower fields while you’re there.

Admission details:

Check the website for package options ranging in price from $10 – $15

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis