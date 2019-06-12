Cheers to That Episode 8: Ask Merin

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

36 mins ago

Early poll sets the stage for possible Alabama GOP U.S. Senate primary field

Yellowhammer News has obtained an early Republican primary poll for Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

The poll was conducted by a prominent national pollster, Erik Iverson of The Moore Information Group, who is working for former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign in the race. The survey polled 650 likely Republican voters on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The margin of error was four percent.

This early in the race, with only light social media advertising having taken place, the poll is almost entirely based off of pure name identification.

The survey measured a ballot test between the credible candidates who have already announced their candidacy (Congressman Bradley Byrne, Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney) as well as former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Secretary of State John Merrill.

Tuberville is leading with 23% of voters choosing him, followed by Moore at 18%, Byrne at 16%, Merrill at 7%, “Other” at 6% and Mooney at 2%, with 28% undecided.

The former football coach led in all media markets except Mobile, the area Byrne represents in Congress.

The poll went deeper than that, measuring those candidates’ and potential candidates’ name identification and favorability, along with at least one biography test on Tuberville and the popularity of President Donald Trump.

The survey showed 80% of respondents having a favorable opinion of Trump, with 18% responding unfavorably.

Tuberville had a 49%-17% favorable-unfavorable rating, compared to Byrne at 35%-16%, Moore at 38%-48%, Merrill at 28%-13% and Mooney at 12%-13%.

Tuberville performed best both among respondents who identified as “very conservative” and as Trump supporters, two demographics key in the 2020 Republican primary.

Moore has a “very favorable” rating of 17%, while his 32% “very unfavorable” mark shows the deeply rooted opposition to his candidacy even within the GOP grassroots.

Only 1% of respondents never heard of Moore, while the rest of the candidates have significant room to grow in name identification and strengthening soft favorability and unfavorability.

One question showed that 65% of respondents preferred an “outsider like President Trump who has never been a politician.” 17% percent preferred a “career politician who has spent the last two decades in office.”

The eventual Republican nominee will go on to likely face Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in the general election.

President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and other allies of the president have warned that a possible Moore-Jones rematch could once again hand this ruby-red seat to the Democrats in 2020.

This polling should give observers some sense of relief that if the other GOP candidates do not tear themselves apart during the primary, Moore’s built-in unfavorable numbers give him a huge hill to climb out of the gates in seeking the nomination.

You can read a memo from Iverson on the poll here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Polling makes hypocrites of us all

Everyone hates polls until they love them.

Democrats and Republicans are complaining about polling in public, but in private they all love them, trust them, need them and lust for them.

President Donald Trump will rant about the “rigged polls,” until he finds one he can brag about.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) will dismiss their current polling predicament as well.

Cynical readers and angry social media commentators will talk about how the polls in 2016 were wrong, however, they largely weren’t.

But the politicians will continue spending money to hire polling firms and people to help analyze that polling, knowing that the science of polling isn’t perfect but it is still valuable.

You will continue clicking the links about polling being done with 510 days until the general election.

The media will tell us about potential matchups between Trump and all 2,950 Democratic candidates for president.

They do that, even though this exists:

This far out, polling operates as a snapshot in time. There are numerous ways to look at how much or little these polls can actually matter.

That’s great.

Some polling results were leaked to Yellowhammer News about Alabama’s 2020 GOP primary for United State Senate done by a “top-notch DC pollster.”

Be on the lookout for this poll on YellowhammerNews.com.

This won’t be the last poll, but it does set the stage nicely for this Senate primary.

I love polls. If you have one, send it to me.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

3 hours ago

Rogers’ report from Washington: The crisis at our border continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As folks across East Alabama know all too well, we have a serious national security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border with Mexico that worsens every day.

Because Democrats are so dug in against President Trump, they are choosing to play political games over keeping our homeland safe and dealing with these families and children who enter our country illegally.

Just in the month of May, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered over 144,000 illegal migrants on the border. Many of these migrants are in terrible condition and arrive in desperate need of care and medical attention.

Currently, there are 19,000 illegal migrants in custody at the border when our system is only designed to hold a fifth of that number.

The problem remains, Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat-led House, only pay lip service to the situation at the border and try to block any prudent action the Trump administration attempts.

Instead of offering real solutions, Democrats just keep trying to further erode what immigration law we have.

For example, the administration has asked for an additional $4.5 billion to address these humanitarian concerns.

My bill, H.R. 3056, would have provided that $4.5 billion, including $3.3 billion for shelter and care for unaccompanied children.

Every single Democrat in the House of Representatives opposed my legislation.

Instead, what the Democrats are doing, is passing legislation like, H.R. 6, which would grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, including criminals and gang members.

And it doesn’t stop there, in California, state lawmakers are gearing up to spend over $200 billion to offer health care insurance to illegal immigrants. Along with multiple cities across the country declaring themselves “sanctuaries” for criminal illegal immigrants to hide from law enforcement.

It begs the question: What is the Democrats’ end game? I believe Democrats want to use illegal immigration to forever change the voting electorate in our nation.

What’s happening on our border is terrifying and a threat to our American sovereignty.

I proudly stand with President Trump in his efforts to secure our border. His declaring a national emergency and tariff threat against Mexico clearly demonstrates his determination to do what is necessary and right while Democrats sit idly by. It is ironic that Mexico is currently doing more to help with the border than is Nancy Pelosi.

As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

4 hours ago

Doug Jones cosponsors bill forcing Trump to support Paris climate agreement, falls in line with far-left environmentalists

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has signed onto a bill supported by far-left environmentalist groups that would force President Donald Trump’s administration to adhere to the Paris Agreement, which was reached in 2016 through the United Nations to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States would exit from this global climate deal, citing losses in American energy production and independence, as well as significant job losses, as some of the economic disadvantages of the Paris Agreement.

Since then, the president has often celebrated his decision to leave the agreement as a boost to the nation’s economy, especially manufacturing and energy sector jobs.

However, as reported by Oregon’s KTVZ Channel 21 News,  Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) have now introduced legislation directing the Trump administration to fall in line with the Paris Agreement.

The legislation – the International Climate Accountability Act – would reportedly prevent Trump from using funds to withdraw from the Paris climate deal. Jones joined most Democratic senators in signing up as cosponsors on the bill.

House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), last month passed their version of the legislation, entitled the “Climate Action Now Act.”

The International Climate Accountability Act has been officially endorsed by the BlueGreen Alliance, Earthjustice, Environment America, Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club, Union of Concerned Sciences, Green The Church, GreenLatinos and additional special interest groups listed here in a letter of support.

“No matter how much Trump tries to bury his head in the sand, climate change is real and it’s here. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement will only set back America’s environmental leadership and quicken the destruction of our planet,” Wyden said, according to KTVZ. “If Donald Trump continues to deny science, Congress must force his hand.”

“We can’t stop President Trump from holding bizarre, anti-science climate denial beliefs, but we can work to make sure those beliefs don’t damage Americans’ health and livelihoods,” Merkley added. “Climate chaos is a global crisis, and we need every nation on the front lines of this battle. America can and should lead the world to meet this challenge.”

Wyden and Merkley were the two senators who joined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in introducing the Green New Deal.

Jones was undecided on how he would vote on the Green New Deal just hours before a procedural vote occurred on the legislation in the Senate earlier this year. That floor vote has become synonymous with Jones, as he memorably looked to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) right before voting.

Alabama’s junior senator has vowed to back whomever the Democrats nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is, including on climate activism like the Green New Deal.

It is estimated that up to 271,000 Alabama manufacturing jobs could be wiped out by this proposal. Tens of thousands of agricultural jobs would also be on the chopping block, along with high-paying jobs in the aerospace, defense and automotive sectors.

Additionally, it should be noted that Jones has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary. Biden has come out with his own climate plan that has been called a “radical Green New Deal knockoff.”

The United States cannot officially withdraw from the Paris Agreement until next year, raising the stakes of the 2020 election cycle even more.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

State Rep. Matt Fridy running for Court of Civil Appeals

State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) on Wednesday officially announced that he is running in 2020 for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals seat being vacated by Judge Scott Donaldson.

Fridy filed his paperwork with the secretary of state’s office last week to form his campaign committee. He starts the judicial race out with over $73,000 on hand already just from money transferred from his House campaign account.

“The law has always been a passion of mine,” Fridy said in a statement. “Having spent years in private practice as an appellate lawyer, and having served for several years as a staff attorney for the Court of Civil Appeals and the Supreme Court, I believe I am uniquely qualified to serve as a Judge on the Court of Civil Appeals.”

Fridy describes himself as a life-long Republican and Reagan conservative. He has served in the state House of Representatives since 2014, serving in various leadership roles, including vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee and chairman of the Committee on Constitution, Campaigns, and Elections.

Drawing on his estimable background in constitutional law, Fridy has prominently fought to uphold our rights to free speech, due process and the rule of law. A recent example is Fridy shepherding his campus free speech bill through the legislature to becoming law this year.

“I have always stood up for the constitution, and I will bring a fair-minded, conservative judicial philosophy to the bench,” he added. “I have helped pass a number of judicial reforms to the Alabama Court system, and I have a deep understanding of how the courts work.”

Fridy is an attorney with the distinguished law firm of Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff, and Brandt, a full-service law firm, where he focuses on appellate practice with an emphasis on constitutional law, agricultural law, critical motions and corporate litigation.

He is a magna cum laude graduate of Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, where he served as the executive editor of the Cumberland Law Review. Following graduation, Fridy served as a federal law clerk to United States District Judge Edwin Nelson. Fridy has served as an adjunct professor of business law at the University of Montevallo.

He and his wife Kimberly, a pharmacist, have five children: Jack, Beth, Cate, Emily and Caroline. They attend Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where Fridy serves as an elder.

You can visit his campaign website here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

