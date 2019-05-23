Rogers: ‘Democrats can’t let go of their Russian hoax conspiracy theory’
Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) released a video message Wednesday, stating he stands alongside President Trump in holding the Deep State accountable in their plot to tarnish the Trump presidency.
“Trump derangement syndrome is at epidemic proportions in the Democrat Party,” Rogers said in the video shared to his campaign’s Twitter account. “Despite the fact that special counsel Robert Mueller, and his team of partisan prosecutors, found no collusion, no obstruction, Democrats can’t let go of their Russian hoax conspiracy theory.”
He added, “I say to Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler, and Adam Schiff, ‘Get over it, case closed.’”
Watch:
I stand with President Trump and demand justice. Please share this video with anyone like us who believes we must hold those behind this Deep State plot accountable. pic.twitter.com/IQnW3UUSWf
— Mike Rogers Campaign (@MikeRogersCamp) May 23, 2019
Rogers also commented on the Democrats’ relentless and “unhinged” animosity towards United States Attorney General Bill Barr as he investigates the origins leading to the Russia investigation.
“[Democrats are] coming unhinged over the prospect that Attorney General Barr is actively investigating the origins of this deep state attempt to frame President Trump,” Rogers said.
Rogers concluded the video by reaffirming his belief that those behind the plot to sabotage President Trump must be held accountable.
“Will you stand with me and President Trump to demand justice?” Rogers asked viewers. “We must hold those behind this Deep State plot accountable.”
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.