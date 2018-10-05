Rogers a contender to lead U.S. Air Force

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) is reportedly a leading contender in becoming the head of the U.S. Air Force, according to a ForeignPolicy.com report.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=362831&oid=15424&wd=728&ht=90&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0px;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=362831&oid=15424&wd=728&ht=90&pair=as" width="728" height="90"/></a>

Rogers, who has been an outspoken advocate for the establishment of a separate military entity to oversee space, was quick to announce his support for President Trump’s Space Force.

The report mentioned that President Trump is unhappy with current Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson over her efforts to stymie and undermine the space force initiative.

The report states that President Trump is considering replacing Wilson after the midterms in November. While the report listed Rogers as a name that has been tossed around frequently, it is unclear, at this point, whether or not the president will choose him.

On Thursday, the White House issued a statement denying that President Trump had discussed firing Wilson.

“There is no discussion by the president to oust Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson — all reporting to the contrary is simply false,” said White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters.

Rogers, who is seeking a ninth term in Congress, will face off against Democrat Mallory Hagan in the Nov. 6 election.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller