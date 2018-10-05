This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) is reportedly a leading contender in becoming the head of the U.S. Air Force, according to a ForeignPolicy.com report.
Rogers, who has been an outspoken advocate for the establishment of a separate military entity to oversee space, was quick to announce his support for President Trump’s Space Force.
The report mentioned that President Trump is unhappy with current Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson over her efforts to stymie and undermine the space force initiative.
The report states that President Trump is considering replacing Wilson after the midterms in November. While the report listed Rogers as a name that has been tossed around frequently, it is unclear, at this point, whether or not the president will choose him.
On Thursday, the White House issued a statement denying that President Trump had discussed firing Wilson.
“There is no discussion by the president to oust Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson — all reporting to the contrary is simply false,” said White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters.
Rogers, who is seeking a ninth term in Congress, will face off against Democrat Mallory Hagan in the Nov. 6 election.
Police in Alabama say around a dozen dogs that had been abandoned when their owner moved out of state have been rescued.
News outlets report officers carried out a search Wednesday after receiving a complaint about several dogs being abandoned at a home in Homewood.
Sgt. John Carr says six dogs were found in the backyard.
Carr says the dogs were in extremely poor health and their drinking water was contaminated.
Four dogs in poor health were found inside of the home.
Police say the dogs could’ve been abandoned up to a month ago.
They are being treated at Vulcan Park Animal Clinic and will remain there until the case is resolved.
Investigators are now working to find the owner and will pursue animal cruelty charges.
In an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” Friday, former Florida Gator and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow tore into University of Alabama students for their poor attendance at recent home football games.
This came after coach Nick Saban, along with some of his current players and UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne, earlier this week criticized the student section over the same issue.
“I think the fans are getting so entitled there at Alabama, specifically the students,” Tebow said.
He continued, “As a student, you’ve done nothing to win all these titles. You’ve spent a little bit of your daddy’s money to show up at a game and go to school there.”
Tebow thinks the student section in Tuscaloosa needs to do its part moving forward.
“[Y]ou need to, you say you’re the best fans in college football, well you need to show up,” Tebow outlined. “I don’t care if you’re playing ‘Louisiana Whoever,’ if you’re playing Hoover High School, you show up to the game and you support your team. Because if you want to say you’re the best fans in the country, you show up every game no matter what.”
“Coach Saban is right – Alabama students, you need to show up for your team,” Tebow concluded.
.@TimTebow just went IN on the Alabama student section 👀 (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/1atjaGtDrT
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2018
An Alabama police chief has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for actions at a Florida beach.
News outlets reported 44-year-old Billy Maurice Driggers was arrested Thursday at his office in Level Plains, Alabama.
Panama City Beach, Florida, police said Driggers is accused of fondling himself while watching women at a condominium.
Police said Driggers was not a registered guest at the condo and had no valid reason to be there.
Driggers is being held in the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida.
It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
Level Plains Mayor Bruce Grantham said Driggers has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the Florida investigation.
Driggers has been police chief in Level Plains since 2016.
After Friday morning’s cloture vote, which saw Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) vote “yes” and Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) vote “no” on advancing Judge Brett Kavanaugh to a final confirmation vote likely to occur Saturday evening, Alabama Republican Party chair Terry Lathan made a clear distinction between the state’s two senators.
She also reaffirmed the party’s support of the Supreme Court nominee.
“The Alabama Republican Party is very supportive of today’s vote now allowing Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to come to a full floor vote in the U.S. Senate. We have the utmost respect for Judge Kavanaugh as he has endured baseless and slanderous attacks on his character from the left,” Lathan said in a statement.
She continued, “We deeply appreciate Senator Shelby’s yes vote today along with his careful consideration of the requests of Alabamians who want to see this confirmation move forward.”
In stark contrast to Shelby stands Jones, who notably did not uphold his commitment to meeting with Kavanaugh during the roughly three month confirmation process.
“It is an absolute shame Senator Doug Jones chose to vote no and deny the pleas and calls of his constituents who clearly want to see Judge Kavanaugh confirmed. In 2020 the voters will hold Senator Jones responsible for continually ignoring the will of Alabamians and instead choosing to follow the bidding of Democrat leadership,” Lathan emphasized.
