This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) is reportedly a leading contender in becoming the head of the U.S. Air Force, according to a ForeignPolicy.com report.

Rogers, who has been an outspoken advocate for the establishment of a separate military entity to oversee space, was quick to announce his support for President Trump’s Space Force.

The report mentioned that President Trump is unhappy with current Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson over her efforts to stymie and undermine the space force initiative.

