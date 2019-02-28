Roby leads pro-life discussion against ‘radical abortion agenda’ (VIDEO)

Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) led a pro-life discussion this week at the Family Research Council’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., speaking about congressional efforts to combat Democrats’ “radical abortion agenda.”

Roby vowed to continue her fight for the unborn.

She said, “I promise you that I will continue to use my platform in Congress to serve as a vocal advocate for the unborn, even when other elected officials seek to dismiss them. Our work is far from being complete, and I won’t stop fighting.”

A long-outspoken pro-life advocate, Roby delivered an emotional address to a live audience and specifically discussed her support for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, two bills she cosponsors to defend the sanctity of life. After her remarks, Roby took questions from the crowd and was then joined by Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who also delivered brief remarks.

“I am unapologetically pro-life,” Roby emphasized. “I believe that life begins at conception, and I’m opposed to abortion at any stage. But, when a child is born alive, we are no longer talking about abortion. No matter what an individual’s view on abortion may be, I do hope that as a society we can all agree that if an abortion fails and a child is born alive, that child must be given the same medical care that any other living, breathing infant would otherwise be given.”

“Truly, I never dreamt that we would see a day in the United States of America that we would have government officials openly supporting infanticide. It’s stunning. It’s appalling. It’s heartbreaking,” she added, before thanking President Donald Trump for including a pro-life call-to-action in his State of the Union address earlier in the month.

Roby advised, “We must put legal protections in place for babies who are born alive of failed abortions. I don’t think I’ve ever clapped harder during a State of the Union address than when the president was talking about this issue.”

Watch the entire event:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn