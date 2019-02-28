 Left ACLR Right ACLR

6 hours ago

Recent top-10 finish boosts Alabama-based NASCAR team

Xtreme Concepts Racing and its iK9 car recently enjoyed its highest-ever finish in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

Driver Jeffrey Earnhardt took the iK9 car to a sixth-place finish at the Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. This top-10 came after his 15th place finish at Daytona, a race in which he led the first 29 laps.

These strong runs come on the heels of an early February announcement that Xtreme Concepts had expanded its deal with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR).

For Xtreme Concepts founder and CEO Landon Ash, his company’s jump into racing and alliance with JGR was an easy choice given the nature of the company’s business.

“We are firm believers in the power of motorsports as a marketing platform, and it’s why we’ve expanded our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing to promote the iK9 brand for the majority of the Xfinity Series schedule,” Ash said. “We’re investing in young talent in Jeffrey Earnhardt and Brandon Jones, and also proven talent in Kyle Busch. These three personalities can deliver for iK9 on the racetrack and interact with our customers off the track. They’re specialized athletes who align very well with iK9, as we provide the skills and support necessary for our clients to care for their highly specialized dogs.”

And with the company located in Alabama, it made even more sense.

“I believe Alabama helped start NASCAR and we have a huge NASCAR base here in Talladega,” Ash told Yellowhammer News. “’Made in Alabama’ resonates with me, and I don’t believe we should have to move to Charlotte to have a NASCAR team.”

Ash sees these early season finishes as a product of the team’s commitment to a long-term process.

According to him, some of the growing pains the team experienced last year were important to setting the team up for success this season.

He has also worked well with Earnhardt based on what he says is a shared story on how they broke into their respective businesses. Both came in with much to prove and had to make due early on with less than the best equipment.

Ash called Earnhardt “a phenomenal driver” who, for a while, could not get the equipment he needed to take his driving skills to the next level.

He had seen the work Earnhardt had done for the military and knew he would fit well behind the wheel of their car.

“We wanted to get behind him because we know he is a great brand ambassador and not just in NASCAR but across the board in what we look for in our people,” said Ash.

“I’m so proud of him and our whole team for what we’ve accomplished,” he added.

Earnhardt is not the only big-name driver behind the wheel of the iK9 car.

Veteran driver Kyle Busch takes over as part of the JGR deal beginning this week at the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion will drive the No. 18 iK9 car the next four races.

Busch is the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history having driven to the winner’s circle 92 times.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

2 hours ago

Sen. Shelby to state leaders: Port of Mobile project ‘a game-changer’ for entire state

In a message delivered to a group of state leaders touring the Port of Mobile, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) detailed the importance of expanding Alabama’s only deep-water port.

“The deepening and the widening of the Port of Mobile is a once-in-a-lifetime economic development opportunity,” Shelby said. “This project has the ability to transform Mobile and our state’s economy for the next one hundred years.”

Shelby emphasized that the Port of Mobile “is one of the nation’s fastest growing container seaports” with a statewide economic impact of over $22 billion a year.

And he summarized what he views as the direction the project should take.

State leaders and legislators gather at the Port of Mobile (contributed)

“My goal is to increase the depth and the width of the harbor channel allowing for larger vessels and more goods to be shipped and sold,” Shelby outlined.

He was sure to also point out the work he has done to lay the groundwork for the project, citing the legislation he enacted to increase the federal government’s share of the funding from 50 percent to 75 percent.

While noting the expansion of the port was of “great importance” to him, Shelby conveyed that the benefits would take hold throughout Alabama.

“This Mobile port project would have immeasurable impact on the entire state and could be a game-changer for all of us,” he said.

Watch:

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

4 hours ago

Roby leads pro-life discussion against ‘radical abortion agenda’ (VIDEO)

Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) led a pro-life discussion this week at the Family Research Council’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., speaking about congressional efforts to combat Democrats’ “radical abortion agenda.”

Roby vowed to continue her fight for the unborn.

She said, “I promise you that I will continue to use my platform in Congress to serve as a vocal advocate for the unborn, even when other elected officials seek to dismiss them. Our work is far from being complete, and I won’t stop fighting.”

A long-outspoken pro-life advocate, Roby delivered an emotional address to a live audience and specifically discussed her support for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, two bills she cosponsors to defend the sanctity of life. After her remarks, Roby took questions from the crowd and was then joined by Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who also delivered brief remarks.

“I am unapologetically pro-life,” Roby emphasized. “I believe that life begins at conception, and I’m opposed to abortion at any stage. But, when a child is born alive, we are no longer talking about abortion. No matter what an individual’s view on abortion may be, I do hope that as a society we can all agree that if an abortion fails and a child is born alive, that child must be given the same medical care that any other living, breathing infant would otherwise be given.”

“Truly, I never dreamt that we would see a day in the United States of America that we would have government officials openly supporting infanticide. It’s stunning. It’s appalling. It’s heartbreaking,” she added, before thanking President Donald Trump for including a pro-life call-to-action in his State of the Union address earlier in the month.

Roby advised, “We must put legal protections in place for babies who are born alive of failed abortions. I don’t think I’ve ever clapped harder during a State of the Union address than when the president was talking about this issue.”

Watch the entire event:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Ivey on ALGOP gas tax resolution: ‘Those folks in the party haven’t even seen the bill’

MAPLESVILLE — Governor Kay Ivey is not sweating a resolution passed Saturday by the Alabama Republican Party’s state executive committee that opposes raising the state gas tax.

During the Wednesday press conference announcing her Rebuild Alabama plan, Ivey was initially asked if the resolution’s passage would make things more difficult for Republican state representatives considering the infrastructure legislation.

“Those folks in the party haven’t even seen the bill or haven’t read the bill, because it wasn’t available [when they met]. So, the House of Representatives will be informed, and they’ll have a lot more information,” Ivey said. “And they’ll be better able to make wise decisions. The people of Alabama will be the beneficiaries of a wise, informed decision the House leaders and the members will make.”

A few questions later, Ivey was asked for her direct response to the resolution itself.

“It’s hard to have confidence when folks haven’t even seen the bill or had discussions to make a decision like that. So, I’m dealing with informed people and we’ll just press on,” she said, gesturing to the legislators standing behind her.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Dale Jackson: No more Roy Moore

Here we are again. Alabama’s favorite and most hated politician Roy Moore is publicly flirting with the idea that he may run for office again.

Moore is the stereotypical career politician. He has jumped from office to office attempting to climb the rungs to obtain power. Roy Moore has run for probate judge, Supreme Court justice, chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, governor and the United State Senate.

When he succeeds, he gets tossed out of office. When he fails, we get United States Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

The Republican Party dreads this.

The media loves this.

And Doug Jones wants Moore to run again. He wants it so bad that he is taunting him to run again.

At this point, it would be hard to identify a worse candidate for 2020 on the Republican side.

Moore should accept that he is tainted and a flawed candidate.

The math is simple. I have shared this before:

2017:

U.S. Senate, Alabama general election, December 12, 2017
Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Democrat Green check mark transparent.pngDoug Jones 50% 673,896
Republican Roy Moore 48.3% 651,972
Independent Write-in 1.7% 22,852
Total Votes 1,348,720
Source: Alabama Secretary of State

2018:

Governor, Alabama general election, November 6, 2018
Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Republican Green check mark transparent.pngKay Ivey 59.5% 1,022,457
Democrat Walt Maddox 40.4% 694,495
Independent Write-in 0.2% 2,637
Total Votes 1,719,589
Source: Alabama Secretary of State

Republicans stayed home with Roy Moore on the ballot.

This is not to say they won’t show up to re-elect President Donald Trump in 2020, but they will skip over Moore.

That’s not conjecture. That is history.

He should toss his support behind someone else if they want it, and the fact that some may not want his support should tell him everything he needs to know about his chances in 2020.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

8 hours ago

Byrne announces details of his Trump-backed school choice bill

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) joined U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a press conference Thursday to announce the details of “historic” school choice legislation that is a key priority of President Donald Trump.

The bill, entitled the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, will be sponsored by Byrne and Cruz in their respective chambers and was developed in consultation with DeVos as the Trump administration’s official school choice plan. It responds to the president’s call for educational freedom in the State of the Union earlier this month and builds upon the Scholarship Granting Organization (SGO) model that has already been successful in the Yellowhammer State through the Alabama Accountability Act.

“Every student in America should have the opportunity to receive a high quality education, and we can help accomplish that goal through a new federal tax credit. This model has succeeded at creating opportunity for students in Alabama, and I am hopeful through this legislation we can create similar opportunities for students around the country,” Byrne said.

He added, “I applaud the leadership of President Trump and Secretary DeVos to expand choice and freedom in education, and I am committed to working with them and Senator Cruz to see this legislation across the finish line.”

DeVos commented, “Education Freedom Scholarships will make a historic investment in our students and their futures, finally putting the individual needs of students above all else. I want to thank Congressman Byrne for his commitment to education freedom and for his continued leadership in Congress on this important issue.”

You can watch the full press conference below, with Byrne speaking after the 15:00 mark:

The proposal would not rely on any funds currently allocated to public education, nor would it create a new federal education program. Participation would be voluntary for students, schools and states, injecting up to $5 billion yearly into locally controlled scholarship programs that empower students to choose the learning environment and style that best meets their unique needs.

The Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act will:

• Create a dollar-for-dollar, non-refundable federal tax credit for contributions from individuals and businesses to state-identified nonprofits called Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs).
• Provide for the granting of scholarships to expand students’ access to a variety of educational opportunities, from advanced or remedial courses to private and home schooling to CTE opportunities.
• Increase opportunity for families to make informed decisions that work for them and their individual needs.
• Allow states to control their SGO programs, not the federal government.

The Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act is supported by a variety of stakeholders, including the United State Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Catholic Education, Agudath Israel of America, Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, American Association of Christian Schools, Association of Christian Schools International, American Federation for Children, ExcelinEd, Americans for Tax Reform and EdChoice.

RELATED: Byrne to lead charge as House sponsor of ‘historic’ Trump education bill

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

