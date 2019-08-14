Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Tyson Foods blames contractor for Alabama fish kill 2 hours ago / News
Roby: ‘I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first’ 3 hours ago / News
Work-based learning benefits potential employees and employers 4 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Alabama hates tolls, Schumer doesn’t understand the illegal immigrant threat, Tennessee following Alabama’s lead on abortion and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Montgomery Zoo announces unexpected passing of Connye, a popular giraffe 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Democratic Party officer: Doug Jones, DNC ‘plan to strip voting rights from blacks’ 9 hours ago / News
Former Alabama legislator wounded in shooting 22 hours ago / News
Birmingham churches welcome illegal immigrants while completely missing the point 23 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama announces two additional days of red snapper season for private anglers 1 day ago / Outdoors
Merrill: We don’t have a gun control problem — We have a spiritual deficit problem 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Ensuring access to dental care for all Alabamians 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Lockheed Martin’s Huntsville operations given big boost 1 day ago / News
Black Belt Adventures founder honored as Conservationist of the Year by Alabama Wildlife Federation 1 day ago / News
How Alabama’s Iron Tribe Fitness sets the standard for group workouts 1 day ago / Sponsored
Roy Moore rails against sodomy, transgender in military during DeKalb County appearance — Says Klinger from ‘M*A*S*H’ would get a promotion 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump signals new fight over immigration, Byrne wants I-10 tolls slowed, Epstein case isn’t dead and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
State Sen. Butler: North Alabama’s I-565 widening could be completed by June 2020 1 day ago / News
Merrill: ‘We don’t have a gun problem — We have a spiritual deficit problem’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama high school students win Bassmaster championship for second consecutive year 1 day ago / News
Episode 21: A chat with former Auburn recruiting expert Allie Davison 2 days ago / Podcasts
3 hours ago

Roby: ‘I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first’

MONTGOMERY — Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-02) on Wednesday delivered a public speech and spoke to the media for the first time since announcing that she will not seek reelection to a sixth term in 2020.

Appearing before an overflow, hometown crowd at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues Breakfast, Roby seemed at peace with her decision.

However, in a deeply heartfelt speech differing from her normal central focus on policies and the issues of the day, Roby expressed her continued passion for serving the people of Alabama’s Second Congressional District — and emphasized how appreciative she and her family are that she has been able to serve, starting with her time on the Montgomery City Council.

“I’m just so overwhelmed and grateful. … It’s been 16 years since Riley and I prayerfully considered putting my name on the ballot for the very first time,” she said. “Never, never could we have imagined that by doing so, and by serving on Montgomery City Council, would that prelude us [serving] five terms in the United States House of Representatives.”

Holding back tears, Roby added, “I don’t have the words to adequately express how deeply thankful I am for the confidence that the people of Alabama’s second district have placed in me to represent them … since January 5, 2011.”

She said after much prayer and consideration, it was simply the right time for her family “to close this wonderful chapter” in their life.

Roby then reflected on some of the highlights of her time in Congress thus far, including one overarching common thread.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first,” she stressed. “Alabama’s priorities have been my priorities, and together we have been able to deliver some accomplishments.”

She outlined that some of her proudest achievements include work done to support the military, veterans, the agricultural industry, the unborn and general constituent services.

One of Roby’s legacies in Congress will certainly include helping bring the F-35 to Montgomery. She celebrated this in her remarks, as did Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Willie Durham when introducing her.

“[T]he River Region’s military footprint continues to lead our nation and our dedicated service members into the future,” Roby lauded, before emphasizing confidence that Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass will continue to play an integral national security role for many years to come.

On her pro-life beliefs, a choked-up Roby told the crowd, “By now, I hope it’s no secret to anybody in this room that I am unapologetically pro-life. And I’ve used this platform that’s been given to me in Congress to speak out on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Roby said she will continue fighting tirelessly for these priorities and others until her very last second in Congress and added that America’s immigration system is something she is particularly focused on until the end of her term.

“We face some real challenges in a divided Congress,” Roby acknowledged, before going into a list of current and upcoming priorities.

“For starters, I believe it is absolutely critical that Congress address our nation’s broken immigration system,” she remarked. “And you all know, I’ve said it since 2010 — we absolutely must secure our border.”

She then said continuing to fund the nation’s defense adequately and on-time remains a priority for her. Thanks to the historic leadership of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), Congress last year passed the defense appropriations package through regular order and on-time for the first time in a decade. Roby wants to continue this type of important appropriations work, especially for the military, as she serves on the House Appropriations Committee. She also stressed that she wants to avoid any more government shutdowns, as they harm the Department of Defense and federal employees and contractors in her district and throughout the state.

“I believe that our military, our farmers, our veterans and so many others who depend on certainty with government funding deserve nothing less than for us to do our job — and do it on time,” Roby added.

The congresswoman then stated that passing a federal infrastructure plan remains a priority for her, saying she wants to work with the Trump administration and her colleagues in Congress to accomplish this bipartisan goal. Roby said roadway, railway and waterway infrastructure is critical for the economy, including ports such as the Port of Mobile.

“We have not done enough in this country to properly maintain our infrastructure,” she said.

‘There are retirements every cycle’

Following her remarks, Roby spoke at length to members of the press, answering a bevy of questions, including several slightly different variations of why she is not running for reelection. She dismissed speculation from national — and some in-state — commentators that her decision was indicative of the current political climate.

Roby underlined that her relationship with the Trump administration is good and that her decision had nothing to do with being in the minority in the House.

“It wouldn’t matter who was president, who was speaker of the House,” she added of her decision to retire from Congress.

“This happens every election cycle — there are retirements every cycle,” Roby outlined. “I know that the commentators on the news want to make it into something, but I would say for each individual member of Congress, their reason is different [on why they choose to continue serving or not].”

Roby then said that during the 2018 election cycle, she “made it very clear” going into this current term that she was going to be supportive of President Donald Trump and “everything” she could to advance shared priorities.

“When the president is successful, we’re all successful,” she continued. “There are policies that I share, priorities that I share with this administration, and I’ve done everything I can to make sure to get those priorities across the finish line to the president’s desk.”

“I have a good working relationship with the White House. And there are times that I agree, there are times that I disagree. But, again, I want what’s best for the American people,” Roby advised.

Saying she has no specific future political plans, “the one thing” Roby is promising is that her name will not appear on the ballot in 2020.

‘Toxic environment’

One call to action that Roby said applies to elected officials and members of the public alike pertains to the diminished level of civil discourse in the country, particularly through social media.

“The way we communicate with each other now, even as opposed to 10 years ago, has created a toxic environment — one in which our civil discourse is the worst that I have ever seen it,” Roby emphasized.

“You can sit on a phone or a computer and you can type out anything you want to say without consequence,” she explained. “You know, there’s a lot of people that I run into from time-to-time — they think that I don’t read their Twitter, but I do. And the way they act to my face when they’re looking in my eyeballs is completely different than what they’re willing to say on social media. So, I just think we all have a responsibility…”

Roby expressed hope that the “pendulum” can swing back the other way as far as discourse goes. She said this is key “if we hope to accomplish anything.”

“Because if we’re shouting down at every single person that doesn’t agree with our politics or our position, we’re never going to get anything done,” Roby lamented. “I mean, I have strong convictions about the things that I believe in, but I’ve got to be willing to listen — to at least try to understand where my colleagues are coming from.”

Asked by an Alabama Media Group reporter whether “President Trump sets the tone for that (the level of discourse),” Roby said the responsibility is shared across party lines and societal roles.

“Well, I think that there’s [negative] discourse on both sides of the aisle,” she responded. “Oftentimes people want to point the finger at one person or one tweet, but I think that there’s plenty of blame to go around in terms of the way we communicate with each other. As leaders, in office, we have even more of the responsibility to choose our words carefully. But I do think that there’s responsibility on both sides of the aisle, and quite frankly, in every household in America.”

You can view a tweet thread from Roby’s appearance here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Tyson Foods blames contractor for Alabama fish kill

Tyson Foods is blaming temporary piping installed by a contractor for pollution that killed tens of thousands of fish in a north Alabama river.

An open letter posted by an arm of the agricultural company says about 220,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was released from a River Valley Ingredients plant at Hanceville on June 6.

95
Keep reading 95 WORDS

The company says a contractor had installed temporary piping that failed.

It says waste reached the Black Warrior River’s Mulberry Fork, where an estimated 175,000 fish were killed.

The company says fish died because of low oxygen levels in the water, not chemicals.

The company says oxygen levels are now normal and fish are returning.

State conservation officials say it could take years for the river to recover, and area residents have filed suit.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
4 hours ago

Work-based learning benefits potential employees and employers

Our unemployment rate is at a record low. Each month, we see reports that more and more people are gaining entry into the labor force. This is great for all Alabamians and our economy.

While this benefits our state as a whole, it can be challenging for businesses to find qualified employees. Many managers and business owners are searching for new ways to attract and retain those they need to keep their companies running at optimum staffing levels. At the same time, some potential employees are having a difficult time finding work because they need to upgrade their skill set.

One option available is the Work Based Learning (WBL) initiative offered via the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. This is a federally-funded program designed to help individuals find good jobs and stay employed, while unifying and enhancing the state’s employment, education and training programs. It is led by a regional board and is a partner entity of the Alabama Workforce Council.

345
Keep reading 345 WORDS

Via WBL, young adults meeting certain requirements can receive valuable experience with companies that register to be a WBL job site. The goal is to promote the development of an individual’s good work habits and basic work skills by participating in a structured, paid, work-based learning activity.

Some of the WBL objectives include laying the foundation for sound at-work habits through meaningful assignments and improving the participant’s occupational and other basic skills through worksite experience. The WBL participant is under close supervision for the duration of the program.

After completion of the WBL program, participants can expect to have a better understanding of future employment or training options. Each person’s WBL activities are carefully reviewed to ensure that the expected goals and objectives are met.

Employers who choose to be a host site for a WBL program will reap the benefits of creating their own workforce pipeline without incurring the expenses of the participant’s wages. An employer gets to try out participants for employment for up to 390 hours free of charge. At the end of the 390 hours, if the employer wants to offer permanent employment to the participant, then the employer has the option to enroll the participant in On-the-Job Training for up to an additional 600 hours.

The On-the-Job Training program gives the participant an opportunity to learn additional job skills and specific duties required by that employer. Under OJT, employers are reimbursed for up to 50% of the participant’s hourly wages for the duration of the training period.

Work Based Learning provides a win-win-win for everyone involved. Participants gain valuable experience in employment, while employers get to know potential employees. Alabama benefits by gaining experienced workers.  WBL is also a component in achieving Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus goal of adding 500,000 credentialed/degreed individuals to the state’s workforce by 2025.

WBL and OJT are just two of the many training opportunities available for people of all ages and backgrounds that also offer a benefit component for businesses. To learn more, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

Phee Friend is board coordinator of the Governor’s Local Workforce Areas Workforce Development Division.

 

 

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: Alabama hates tolls, Schumer doesn’t understand the illegal immigrant threat, Tennessee following Alabama’s lead on abortion and more …

7. Warden reassigned, staffers placed on leave

  • After Jeffery Epstein’s apparent suicide, the warden of the federal detention center has been reassigned and the two staffers on duty at the time tasked with monitoring Epstein’s unit have been placed on administrative leave amid reports indicating that staffers slept through checks and falsified their records after his death.
  • The Department of Justice said that additional action will be taken if necessary. Attorney General William Barr has called the situation with Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center a “failure” as well as citing unspecified “irregularities” in the facility.

6. Trump blinks on tariffs

622
Keep reading 622 WORDS

  • President Donald Trump has decided to call off a series of tariffs on Chinese goods and cited the upcoming Christmas shopping holiday and the impact it could have on consumers as the reason. This is a departure from his normal refrain that Americans don’t pay for tariffs.
  • The stock market really liked this decision. The tariffs were ready to go into effect on September 1, but cellphones, laptops, video game consoles, clothing, shoes and toys will not see the increase in tariffs until December 15 — that could obviously change.

5. We should talk about the rhetoric

  • The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into “targeted attack” where an individual fired into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a contractors office. The agent in charge said, “Political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activist groups recklessly disseminate to the American people regarding the ICE mission only serve to further encourage these violent acts.”
  • Last month, United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) referred, and defended referring, to facilities holding illegal immigrants as “concentration camps.” Since that time, at least four ICE facilities have come under attack from domestic terrorists.

4. Birmingham church opens its doors to illegal immigrants

  • In Birmingham, a group of church members has decided to welcome in illegal immigrants due to the raids at the Mississippi food processing facilities, but they’re ignoring facts of the situation.
  • The group, “Concerned Clergy, Faith Leaders, and Faith Communities of Birmingham,” released a statement saying that they would protect the illegal immigrants that came to their church for refuge, and while they want to protect and help the children whose parents were picked up during the raid, they missed the part where the parents who are the main caretaker of their children were released and the fact that the illegal immigrants arrested also committed crimes of identity theft and fraud.

3. Tennessee is following Alabama’s lead

  • This week, Tennessee lawmakers will be considering a bill that will ban abortion at the earliest detection of pregnancy. It’s also hoped that this will go on to become a Supreme Court challenge.
  • While it will be argued that the bill is unconstitutional, that’s kind of the point of the bill, as State Senator Kerry Roberts (R-TN) said that they want “a vehicle to lead the Supreme Court to consider, I hope, overturning or at least chipping away at Roe v. Wade.”

2. Never let a crisis go to waste

  • On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that he’s going to ask President Donald Trump to use the $5 billion in funds the president has requested for the border wall for gun control and fighting white supremacy. Schumer’s office has said that the money would be used for gun violence research by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, counter violent extremism programs at the Department of Homeland Security and domestic-terrorism investigations at the FBI.
  • Schumer said in a statement that the “scourges of gun violence and violent white supremacist extremism in this country are a national security threat,” even though the number of deaths caused by white supremacists is dwarfed by the number of people killed by illegal aliens every year.

1. No surprise: people hate the toll

  • A new poll conducted by WT&S Consulting shows that 77% of voters in Baldwin and Mobile county are against the toll plan for I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.
  • Dean Young, who paid for the poll to be conducted, said that the results send a clear message to Governor Kay Ivey to stop the toll from happening. The poll had 1,149 people opposing the toll and only 346 people in support of the toll.

Show less
7 hours ago

Montgomery Zoo announces unexpected passing of Connye, a popular giraffe

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum on Tuesday announced the sudden passing of Connye, a beloved member of their giraffe herd.

The giraffe was born at the Montgomery Zoo on March 23, 2015.

A statement outlined that zookeepers noticed Connye in an unusual position in the early morning hours of Monday via the zoo’s web camera monitoring system.

239
Keep reading 239 WORDS

The animal care and veterinarian teams were immediately mobilized to provide medical assistance. However, they were not able to stabilize her condition and she passed away shortly thereafter. Connye had not displayed any signs of illness in the days and weeks prior, according to the zoo.

Veterinarians at the State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Thompson Bishop Sparks Diagnostic Laboratory will perform a necropsy (animal autopsy) in an attempt to determine the cause of death. Additional information will be made available to the public after the necropsy findings are received from the lab.

In an emotional Facebook post, a member of the Montgomery Zoo staff wrote that Connye “was near and dear to the hearts of our staff.”

Connye pictured with her mother shortly after birth in 2015 (Michelle Ogle Sims/Facebook)

The Montgomery Zoo is a department of the City of Montgomery.

Combined with the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, the zoo is a 42-acre zoological facility, located minutes from downtown Montgomery, dedicated to animal conservation and education. Accredited by the Zoological Association of American, the zoo is home to approximately 400 animals from Africa, Asia, Australia, North America and South America. The Mann Wildlife Learning Museum spans 28,000 square feet and houses one of the Southeast’s largest collections of preserved North American wildlife and artifacts.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
9 hours ago

Alabama Democratic Party officer: Doug Jones, DNC ‘plan to strip voting rights from blacks’

In an open letter released on Tuesday night, Alabama Democratic Party Secretary Val Bright slammed Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for ongoing attempts to overhaul the state party’s bylaws and leadership structure, saying the “true target” is “blacks.”

This whole saga started last August, when Jones led a failed coup of the Alabama Democratic Party during its election of officers, including an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Chairwoman Nancy Worley. Worley was the preferred choice of the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC), which is known as the “black political caucus” of the state party.

Since then, formal challenges about that election were filed with the DNC, which is now attempting to force the state party to hold a new election of officers and drastically change the structure of the State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC) in a manner which would include less African Americans.

873
Keep reading 873 WORDS

Worley has previously referred to the DNC’s call for a new election as “racial.”

Now, Bright is doubling down on that sentiment as the DNC-imposed Saturday deadline to hold the new election looms. This August 17 deadline is an extension past the 90-day window originally handed down to the state party, which has also already had its initial proposed bylaw changes rejected by the DNC.

In her open letter, which was released by the ADC on Facebook, Bright said, “I am so saddened, insulted and outraged at the DNC for their plan to strip voting rights from blacks elected to serve on the SDEC in order to give Doug Jones the ability to control the outcome of an election he has conspired to have in order to control the majority of blacks presently serving.”

Speaking specifically of Jones, Bright continued, “He attempted to replace those black officers in last year’s election with an almost entirely white slate and failed because black members voted his slate down. His insistence in this effort, aided by the DNC, speaks volumes to me and echoes what many of us have long understood.”

She then said that black Americans have historically been taken advantage of after being integral in a political movement’s success, comparing black support that aided Jones’ 2017 special election victory to the efforts to end “slavery” and “Jim Crow.”

“Although blacks have been faithful to the Democratic Party and are largely responsible for electing Doug Jones and any white seeking office in this state, once elected on the backs of blacks, the urgency to remove black leadership begins,” Bright stated.

“In other words, as long as we’re working in the fields all is well, but when we move to positions of authority, a challenge begins,” she added. “From slavery through Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement, we are constantly being shown how little respect blacks receive for being hard working and loyal.”

Bright went on to say the electoral challenge to Worley is “a smoke screen to make it appear that Jones and the DNC is not attacking his true target, blacks.”

“This is a huge taint on the national Party and the Senator (Jones) who depends on our vote to get re-elected,” she concluded.

Val Bright posing with absentee ballots in Nov. 2012 (Michael Briddell/ Facebook)

Bright’s full open letter follows (Editor’s note: Yellowhammer News split the letter into paragraphs for reading ease):

I am so saddened, insulted and outraged at the DNC for their plan to strip voting rights from blacks elected to serve on the SDEC in order to give Doug Jones the ability to control the outcome of an election he has conspired to have in order to control the majority of blacks presently serving. He attempted to replace those black officers in last year’s election with an almost entirely white slate and failed because black members voted his slate down. His insistence in this effort, aided by the DNC, speaks volumes to me and echoes what many of us have long understood.

Although blacks have been faithful to the Democratic Party and are largely responsible for electing Doug Jones and any white seeking office in this state, once elected on the backs of blacks, the urgency to remove black leadership begins. In other words, as long as we’re working in the fields all is well, but when we move to positions of authority, a challenge begins. From slavery through Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement, we are constantly being shown how little respect blacks receive for being hard working and loyal.

PS. This Nancy thing is BS She is being fronted as a smoke screen to make it appear that Jones and the DNC is not attacking his true target, blacks! She has only been serving as chair for 5 years, no one attacked the previous Chairs who were friends of Jones.

Alabama has only 1/3 black voting population, who vote almost entirely Democratic. The majority white voting population for well over the last 10 years vote overwhelming Republican. This racially motivated shift changed, not only in Alabama but around the US as well. Long before Nancy and those of us presently serving were elected to office. We have been working to change and reorganize county organizations to bring active Democratic leadership to fruition in especially rural counties that overwhelming vote Republican. While this effort has not been seriously undertaken by previous Party administrations and the process is time consuming, the results will eventually bear fruit. It takes hard work and sometimes fighting many local “chieftains” throughout the state who’ve switched Parties but hold onto the positions to keep Republican control for their political benefit. All this and sadly we have for the last year been defending ourselves against a small element within our own Party who have conspired with Jones aided by the army of the DNC and the right wing media to keep them from stripping the black vote.

This is a huge taint on the national Party and the Senator who depends on our vote to get re-elected.

RELATED: Doug Jones on Biden ‘segregationists’ remarks: ‘I’m not sure he needs to apologize’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less