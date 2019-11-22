Rick Karle: Who’s feeling the Iron Bowl pressure?

It won’t be long now!

With all due respect to Saturday’s Tide and Tigers games, the road ahead is all about the Iron Bowl — and oh, how that game looks different than it did a week ago.

If the Bama players and coaches thought that the Auburn Tigers were going to make the game interesting before Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, what must they be feeling now? Certainly, Tide quarterback Mac Jones is a fine player (he, in fact, could pick up his first signature win with a victory over Auburn), but I think that you will agree that he is not Tua.

So then, what player or coach from each team is feeling the most pressure going into the big game? It’s all connected to the College Football Playoff (Alabama) and job security (Auburn).

Hop on board and allow me to offer up two men who will look to win out over the pressure and the importance of the 2019 Iron Bowl!

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.