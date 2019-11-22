ALEA graduates largest state trooper class in over 20 years

Governor Kay Ivey’s administration continues to work hard to correct a longtime shortage in the number of state troopers patrolling Alabama.

The latest milestone occurred Thursday, when Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor administered the oath of office and officially welcomed the 55 members of Trooper Class 2019-C during a graduation ceremony at the agency’s Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center in Selma.

Taylor said these events are becoming a regular occurrence, thanks to Ivey’s and the Alabama legislature’s continued strong support and commitment to increased funding.

“Our agency is moving in a positive direction. We are pleased to welcome members of this class to our ALEA family,” Taylor stated.

The largest Trooper class since 1997, Class 2019-C was an accelerated training comprising individuals who already were certified with the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC).

One of Oxford Police Department Chief Bill Partridge’s sons is a member of the new graduation class.

I have been blessed to have two great children. Today my son Chase graduated the Alabama State Trooper Academy, I am extremely proud of the young man he has become. I was proud to pin his badge today and represent the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. pic.twitter.com/B8Y8RquCAH — Bill Partridge (@ChiefBPartridge) November 22, 2019

Trooper funding has been a focus for state officials in recent years.

During Fiscal Year 2020, which began October 1, the agency received $5.5 million to hire and equip 50 additional troopers over the then-current staffing level. This followed ALEA receiving a general fund appropriation of $3.3 million in FY2018 to hire and equip 30 more troopers and receiving $3.2 million in FY2019 to hire and equip another 30 troopers.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. of the Middle District of Alabama was the special guest speaker. He said it was his honor to join the law enforcement community in recognizing the new troopers and their families. Franklin urged graduates to remember they are more than “just law enforcement officers.”

“You are ambassadors – not just for the Alabama State Troopers, but for the entire criminal justice system,” he added.

ALEA’s next graduation will be December 3, as Trooper Class 2019-B wraps up a 22-week academy, which is the standard length of training for individuals who are not APOST-certified.

Those interested in employment with ALEA can learn more here.

