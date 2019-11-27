Rick Karle: We could sure use more Aniah Blanchards in this world

I want to bring you a story that you have never heard — a beautiful story sent to me by Jeff Cantrell, the Ramsay High School softball coach. It’s the story of a Homewood High School star athlete, a star athlete who made a real difference.

A few years ago, Ramsay faced powerful Homewood High School in a big local softball game. While the young Ramsay players fought hard, they still lost to Homewood by three runs.

As players from both teams gathered for the post-game prayer, one of the stars on the winning Homewood team stood up to address the Ramsay players.

That Homewood star said, “Before we pray, I just want to tell you how much I appreciate your hard work and the improvement you have made since last year. You guys have never played us this close! I’m proud of all of you.”

The Homewood star who encouraged the losing team, the Homewood star who comforted the Ramsay players, the Homewood star to whom those Ramsay players will forever be grateful, was a young lady named Aniah Blanchard.

What Aniah Blanchard brought to this world will never be forgotten by her cross-town rivals. Now it will never be forgotten by any of us.

We sure can use a lot more like her.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.