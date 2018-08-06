Rick Burgess to undergo surgery Tuesday morning

“This four-week program is an excellent way for prospective employees to get hands on experience as they learn what a career in underground mining entails,” Cagle said in a statement. “Technology has fundamentally changed underground mining. It’s hard to understand how advanced these operations have become until you’ve seen it first-hand.”

Warrior Met Coal CEO Walt Scheller noted that the training program is just another way the Alabama company works to ensure its miners are well-equipped with the skill sets and knowledge to understand the importance of safety in mining operations.

“We want our employees to succeed as they pursue their careers in mining and we want them to do so safely,” Scheller said in a press release. “Through this program with Bevill State, we are ensuring they have a better understanding of what it is like to work underground and how they should do it safely every day.”

Throughout the new program, the prospective employees are paid a $600 per week stipend as they learn the ins and outs of the industry through training in a simulated mine environment.

“Warrior Met Coal has really stepped up to the plate to make this as realistic as possible,” said Ken Russell, director of workforce solutions at Bevill State, in a statement. He added that Warrior Met Coal has supplied the materials to equip the simulated mine and acknowledged the assistance of Sumiton Machine for helping to get equipment on site and the belt running.

Russell noted every day begins and ends with safety as miner trainees are taught everything from how to build stoppings and route ventilation to roof control, setting timbers, methane detection and more.

“We help them to understand how to lay track, how to hang high voltage cable and how to put pipe together as well as power center operation, belt structure assembly, rock dusting and how to operate fire equipment,” Russell explained, detailing some of the curricula taught.

In addition to Russell, three instructors, all of whom are experienced miners, work with the program at Bevill State: Ben Sivley, Rob Dzrino and Gerald Kimes.