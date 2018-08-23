‘Rick & Bubba Show’ to be simulcast on CRTV

Alabama’s famed radio duo Rick Burgess and Bill “Bubba” Bussey are bringing their unique brand of conservative commentary and comedy to CRTV – the Conservative Review’s media company.

CRTV announced in a press release that “The Rick & Bubba Show” will be simulcast through its online video subscription service. Current subscribers to the show will also receive access to all of CRTV’s additional offerings.

Rick and Bubba expressed their enthusiasm for this new way for viewers to connect with the show.

“We are honored to join the CRTV lineup!” Burgess said. “This is a win for our current audience, and it will expose our show to an entirely new audience. CRTV gives us the technology and the freedom to access any audience that wants to see our show without some programming ‘genius’ standing in the way.”

Bussey added, “We are excited to join the CRTV lineup! This is a great step forward in our ability to grow our national footprint and move to the latest cutting-edge delivery system. We are looking forward to sharing the stage with some of the top thinkers, patriots, and broadcasters in the business!”

Rick and Bubba have been “broadcasting the truth about God, guns, family and food” for more than 20 years. They can currently be heard on over 65 radio stations nationwide, reaching over 1.2 million Americans.

“When it comes to morning shows, Rick and Bubba broke the mold,” CRTV president Gaston Mooney said. “CRTV is thrilled to have Rick and Bubba kick off our programming each day.”

CRTV calls themselves “the boldest media company around.” They offer a video subscription service, podcasts, and distributed publishing and create content “where people are free to be themselves without filters.” The growing media company prides itself on being a conservative, common sense organization where there “are no liberal advertisers controlling the message, no PC mobs calling the shots, and no progressive media agendas.”

“The Rick & Bubba Show” joins CRTV’s lineup of offerings, including Mark Levin, Phil Robertson, Steven Crowder, Michelle Malkin, Eric Bolling, Gavin McInnes, Andrew Wilkow and Steve Deace.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn