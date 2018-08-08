Republican tax bill likely to raise taxes for corporations in Alabama, but the state legislature can change that

Subscription Preferences:

The Alabama Department of Revenue last month published an analysis of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act’s (TCJA) effects on the state’s tax law, and its conclusions could cause some companies to pay more in taxes.

Though the federal corporate income tax rate has been reduced, the tax bill offsets that revenue loss with other provisions broadening the tax base in the form of new taxes and limited deductions, and those offsets will automatically be applied to Alabama’s tax law.

The reason is because Alabama’s corporate income tax laws conform to federal tax laws, per the state constitution. When lawmakers in Washington make a change to the federal corporate income tax, that change automatically applies to the corporate income tax Alabama, with a few exceptions.

“General speaking, so goes the federal income tax, so goes the Alabama income tax for corporations,” Bruce Ely, a partner at Bradley in Birmingham and adjunct tax professor in the University of Alabama Graduate Accounting Program, told Yellowhammer News.

Among the revenue-raising provisions in the department’s analysis is the limit to business interest deductions.

Companies utilize the business interest deduction to write off borrowing costs associated with taking out loans to pay for operations.

According to Ely, it is also common for companies to borrow money, loan it to a smaller sister company so operating as a sort of internal bank and then write off the interest. That deductibility has been reduced on the federal level and, as a result, has been reduced in Alabama.

Another piece that Ely says will be punitive to corporations in Alabama is the global intangible low-taxed income or “GILTI” provision and the repatriation tax provision.

Under the tax reform bill, companies repatriating foreign-earned income back to the U.S. will have to pay a tax on that income to the federal government at a reduced rate. If that company does business in Alabama, the department says the company will also have to pay an apportioned tax to Alabama.

The state legislature has the ability to “de-couple” from such provisions so they will not become state law, and thus avoid raising taxes on corporations, but the provisions are already in effect and the legislature doesn’t reconvene until next March.

Gov. Kay Ivey could call a special session to address these questions, but that is unlikely.

Aside from those specific provisions, another way the tax bill could increase corporate income tax revenues results automatically from the federal rate cut.

Alabama allows taxpayers to fully deduct federal income tax payments against their tax liability to the state, one of only two states to do so.

“As you pay less to the federal government, you’ll almost automatically pay more to the state government because your state tax deduction is less,” Ely explained. “It’s just an automatic thing. You can’t blame the Department of Revenue, or the legislature, or the governor. It is simply a matter of the Alabama constitution.”

A study commissioned by the Council on State Taxation estimates a net 11 percent increase in corporate income tax revenue for Alabama, following the tax bill’s passage. That number doesn’t account for additional revenues raised by the reduced individual state tax deduction for payment of federal income taxes.

Ely believes that 11 percent corporate increase could raise between $60 and $75 million this year.

“It’s just a politician’s dream, because the politician hasn’t had to pass a bill or take a vote. It’s automatic. It’s manna from heaven for the Alabama Legislature,” Ely said.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, the Department of Revenue said that its analysis is not act of policymaking, but rather an explainer.

“The Department’s TCJA guidance serves the limited purpose of explaining where Alabama’s income tax laws are tied to the TCJA changes (and where not),” the statement said. “It is not a policy statement regarding whether we should be tied to any particular TCJA provision. We have and will continue to discuss TCJA issues with various stakeholders.”

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Tuesday, Dr. Julian Maha of Birmingham posted a touching video on Facebook outlining the story of an Alabama girl with autism who had never experienced a birthday.

Amy, the birthday girl, grew up in the foster care system, going without presents, parties, or celebrations with family or friends.

That all changed recently when Savage’s Bakery in Homewood teamed up with KultureCity, the non-profit run by Maha that promotes acceptance of children on the autism spectrum.

After being contacted by Amy’s mom, the Alabama bakery’s owners knew that they wanted to throw the first birthday party for the little girl, who was turning thirteen. And that is exactly what they did.

“In talking with her mom, and learning more about Amy and how special she is, it just really spoke to our hearts,” said Elizabeth Brasfield, one of the owners, in the video below.

KultureCity’s story is amazing in itself. Founded by Maha and his wife, who were both doctors working for UAB at the time they discovered their child was on the autism spectrum, this groundbreaking Alabama organization is working to make a real change for people living with special needs.

On KultureCity’s website, Maha shares his son’s powerful story and outlines the movement that this Alabama family inspired.

“One day, I was at the barber’s, alone with my son dealing with the full force of his meltdown,” he says. “The kicking was one thing but the screaming was piercing and at the top of his lungs.”

“He was upset because he was getting his haircut,” Maha continues. “Months later, I would find out that the sensation of hair falling down on his shoulders were akin to multiple paper cuts all at once.”

In the middle of this, seemingly from out of the blue, a woman grabs his son and shakes him.

“DON’T YOU KNOW HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR CHILD?!?,” she yells at Maha. At that moment, Maha says he had a stark realization.

“What we as a community needed was not awareness but acceptance,” he professes. “You see, there is a fundamental difference between awareness and acceptance. Awareness always gives you an out. Acceptance does not.”

The Mahas, and KultureCity, are touching lives one family at a time. And their good work is not going unnoticed.

They even have their own TED Talk, which can be viewed here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

You can say a lot of negative things about former Judge Roy Moore, he is a disgrace, a loser and someone that should ride off into the sunset. But, he also has a small constituency of people who support everything he does. Some will donate to his grifts, some will show up to vote for him and others will recount the glory days of the judge losing his valuable and influential positions on the Alabama Supreme Court for no discernible gain.

Former Governor Robert Bentley has far more negative things to be said of him: he is a criminal, a governor who was removed from office and a man who had his dirty laundry exposed for the entire world to see, but he has none of Moore’s positives. Bentley is a man with no constituency, no base clamoring for a return to the public stage, but according to what he told Yellowhammer News, he could be coming anyway:

“I love serving the people of this state,” Bentley said. “Serving as governor was the greatest honor of my life. I have a heart for our people and I believe we are all called to serve one another in some capacity. I found public service was a way to do that. I believe what is missing in public service today is loving the people that you serve and wanting to help those who need help, especially those who are less fortunate and really have nothing. If God shows me a new avenue where I can do that, I’ll do it.”

No. No. No. No. No. Nobody wants this. Nobody needs this. Bentley scandals were numerous and they were also wide-ranging. He was involved in a creepy love affair with a woman far younger than him that cost him his marriage and his role as governor. He violated campaign finance laws, ethics rules and the rules of common decency in order to shield that relationship from anyone who asked. He used the power of his office to behave in a way that should disqualify him from having any input on public policy for the remainder of his life.

He also agreed not to seek public office again, and that should be one commitment he should actually keep. If he cares about this state, he will.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Alligator season is almost here, Alabama.

For those fortunate enough to draw a tag for the 2018 season, it will soon be time to head out on the rivers, bays and bayous and get to hunting.

Chris Nix, Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries’ Alligator Program Coordinator, said in a press release that this year’s season parameters are the same as 2017, with 260 total tags across Alabama – 150 in the Southwest Zone, 50 in the West Central Zone, 40 in the Southeast Zone and 20 in the Lake Eufaula Zone.

Information and expert tips regarding Alabama’s 2018 alligator season can be found below:

Per the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources:

“Season dates for the Southwest Zone and the West Central Zone are sunset on August 9 until sunrise on August 12 and sunset on August 16 until sunrise on August 19. The Southwest Zone includes private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties that lie east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84. The West Central Zone includes private and public waters in Monroe (north of U.S. Highway 84), Wilcox and Dallas counties.

The Southeast Zone season opens at sunset on August 11 and runs until sunrise on September 3. The Southeast Zone includes private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell counties (excluding public Alabama state waters in Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries).

Hunting is from sunset to sunrise except for the Lake Eufaula Zone, where hunting is allowed during daytime hours as well.

The Lake Eufaula Zone includes public state waters only in the Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries south of Alabama Highway 208 at Omaha Bridge (excludes Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge). The Eufaula season dates are from sunset on August 17 through sunrise on October 1.

An 8-foot restriction on harvest is in effect for the Lake Eufaula Zone. The other zones have no size restrictions.”

Nix shared some pearls of wisdom for aspiring hunters.

“Between 60 and 70 percent of the tags are filled annually, but it’s not because of a lack of alligators, especially in the Southwest Zone,” Nix said in an email. “Alligator tag holders could have a 100-percent success rate in the Southwest Zone, but some hunters pass up gators only to regret it later.”

“The alligators are here,” he said. “You’ve just got to be at the right place at the right time.”

For hunters who are not familiar with their chosen areas, Nix explains that scouting can be very beneficial.

“Pre-scouting is good, but pre-scouting for alligators is counter-productive,” he emphasized. “It will be much more useful to scout the habitat and where you might find alligators than trying to look for a particular alligator, especially for people unfamiliar with the waters. And get familiar with the area during the daytime.”

Nix then went into helpful specifics about the different hunting locales.

“In the Southwest Zone, we have shallow-water bays with tide fluctuations,” he wrote. “The West Central Zone has stump flats and water level fluctuations from the reservoirs. If you have a tag from Eufaula, be familiar with the boundary between Alabama and Georgia as well as the boundaries of the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge, which is off-limits to alligator hunting.”

Another crucial tidbit from Nix is how to determine the size of a free-roaming alligator.

“You can estimate the size of an alligator by the measurement of inches from the bottom of the eye socket to top of the nostril,” he detailed. “When you change those inches into feet, it will be within one foot of the total length of the gator. If you’re targeting a certain size animal, it helps save time to not hunt an animal that won’t be big enough.”

“We measure every alligator that comes in the Southwest and West Central zones. It’s a tried and true measurement,” Nix attested.

The one rule that Nix needs to stress each alligator season?

“You have to have the animal caught and secured prior to dispatching,” he warned. “That means a noose around the head or an appendage that is attached to the boat.”

For even more information on alligator season, click here.

Per the press release, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources “promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.” To learn more about the department, visit their website.

Tuesday, Yellowhammer Radio’s The Ford Faction recorded a must-listen interview with a college senior who took her graduation pictures with an almost-fourteen foot alligator.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

We all love a good underdog story (unless it involves Alabama or Auburn, that is).

The 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey upset, Villanova defeating Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA National Championship game, Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson for boxing’s World Heavyweight Title – those are some of the memorable upsets in American sports history.

They happen in politics as well. Some would argue President Donald Trump’s 2016 election win would fall under the category of an upset. It was thought that up until as late as 8 p.m. election night in 2016 that Hillary Clinton would be the country’s next president.

Then, Trump had unlikely Electoral College victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. He becomes the next president and those in the media world are stunned.

Long before the long-shot candidacy of Trump, there was the long-shot candidacy of Robert Bentley. When Bentley announced he would run for governor in the 2010 campaign, very few took him seriously.

Even from the start, he was running behind in campaign money with the well-funded campaigns of Tim James and Bradley Byrne. He also the problem of overcoming Roy Moore as a competitor, who had a loyal cult following – a lesson Luther Strange had to learn just last year.

For many, people saw Bentley’s run as a vanity play – perhaps even a “get acquainted” race for a future political bid. They dismissed then-candidate Bentley’s chance, much as they had denied Donald Trump after his famous escalator ride in 2015.

After the acts of a circular firing squad that often take place in these Republican primaries, there two left in a runoff. Bradley Byrne and Tim James had a knock-down, slug-it-out fight. While they were duking it out, Bentley was slowly rising behind the scenes. At the end of what seemed like a two-year-long primary fight, it was Byrne and the unlikely Robert Bentley.

Byrne was never able to win over supporters of the other candidates entirely. The primary had proved so nasty that many of James’ voters either stayed home or voted for Bentley in protest of Byrne. Throw in some Democratic Party and AEA shenanigans and the unlikely fairy tale of Robert Bentley as governor becomes a reality.

He handily defeats Democrat Ron Sparks to become governor, and so begins the long, sordid saga of Bentley’s governorship.

The parallels between Trump and Bentley didn’t stop at election night. Even though he had served in the State House for almost eight years, he was still thought of as an outsider. And given that he wasn’t the top choice for many of the rank-and-file Republicans that ran Montgomery, he came into the governor’s mansion with a chip on his shoulder.

Much like Trump, Bentley brought in different people than what one might expect from a traditional Republican administration. In some ways, he was resented for that, much like Trump was when he was staffing his West Wing.

Here’s where they part ways: Yes, both Bentley and Trump are alleged to have a “zipper problem,” as many politicians do when they rise to power. Trump handled his much differently.

Trump had been working the refs since the 1980s. He was a fixture in the New York City tabloids for decades. And somehow, it seemed to work for him. He might have been a philandering billionaire playboy, but he was their philandering billionaire playboy. For many years, that shtick worked for Trump.

He became one of the city’s favorite sons — that is until he decided to wade into Republican politics. After some flirtations with the Reform Party and the Democratic Party, Trump discovered his populist stripes, and with a little marketing and packaging, he won a presidential election.

Bentley didn’t have the luxury of a lowered bar. If Donald Trump cheats on his wife – well, we expected it. On the other hand, we didn’t expect it from Bentley, at least not during and shortly after his 2010 run.

Rumors had persisted around Montgomery, but at face value would you have expected that from Bentley? What woman in their right mind would entertain the idea of playing homewrecker with him?

Nonetheless, he didn’t handle it well, and the rest is history.

Here we are in 2018 and Bentley had apparently to embark upon an image rehabilitation campaign. He’s not the first disgraced governor to try this. George Wallace in his later years comes to mind. Don Siegelman is still waging one to this day.

Does this have any chance of success? Probably not.

In some ways, it is sad and pathetic. But, I wish Bentley the best of luck. If anything, it’ll be entertaining and likely drive some of my left-leaning media brethren in this state to apoplectic-like fits.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking issue with a multi-state lawsuit that challenges the legality of 3D-printed gun plans being sold online.

Last week, Texas company Defense Distributed was set to upload designs of 3D-printed guns for the public to buy and download. This came after a Department of Justice settlement with the firm in April paved the way for publication of the designs online.

But on July 31, a day before the planned launch, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the release of the plans after seven states and Washington, D.C. sued the company and President Trump’s State Department.

Since then, twelve additional states have joined the court battle to stop the gun plans from being sold online, a preliminary injunction hearing has been scheduled for August 21 and the temporary restraining order has been extended until August 28.

Alabama is not on the list of nineteen states suing to prohibit the gun plans from being uploaded and sold.

“Attorney General Marshall has concerns with the lawsuit … and the resulting court action,” Mike Lewis, Communications Director for Alabama’s Office of the Attorney General, said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

Only one Republican has joined the nationwide lawsuit — Colorado’s Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, who is leaving office after mounting an unsuccessful run to be that state’s next governor.

Besides Colorado, Washington, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia are suing.

“In addition to the significant First and Second Amendment concerns at issue in this case, the Attorney General remains skeptical of the uptick in policy-driven nationwide injunctions being issued by activist federal judges around the country,” Lewis added.

This echoes the admonitions made Monday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an unrelated case about illegal immigration.

“The judicial branch has no power to eviscerate the lawful directives of Congress—nor to enjoin the executive branch from enforcing such mandates,” Sessions stated, via The Hill. “We have recently witnessed a number of decisions in which courts have improperly used judicial power to steer, enjoin, modify, and direct executive policy.”

Read more about the constitutional arguments involved in the 3D-printed gun plans lawsuit here and here.

Does Alabama Attorney General Marshall believe that these plans should be allowed to be sold and downloaded online? And on the flip side of that coin, should Alabamians be allowed to purchase and download the plans and then manufacture 3D guns?

“Attorney General Marshall’s non-participation in the lawsuit speaks for itself,” Lewis responded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

