Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Sec. Canfield to attend signing of historic trade deal with China 7 mins ago / News
Birmingham Episcopalian church buys and forgives millions of dollars in medical debt 26 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Christian non-profit expanding free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds to Birmingham 47 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama’s Stephen Still moves from Maynard Cooper to Balch & Bingham 1 hour ago / News
State Rep. Clouse: Elimination of grocery tax riddled with challenges, misconceptions 1 hour ago / News
Dale Jackson: Governor Ivey should listen to Alabamians and say ‘no’ to more refugees 2 hours ago / Opinion
Trump tax cuts architect: Trump probably would not be president without Jeff Sessions 2 hours ago / News
Auburn study says racism may cause black Americans to age faster 5 hours ago / News
Sessions joins defense of Reeltown High School against atheist group — ‘Hard left in America is becoming militantly secular’ 6 hours ago / News
Tuberville: Democrats ‘are trying to create a civil war in this country’ — ‘They want a dictatorship’ 6 hours ago / News
Jefferson County to preserve jail cell where MLK was held shortly before his assassination 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Dept. of Labor taking applications for abandoned mine land development funding 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: McConnell mocks impeachment delay, Decatur schools go hard on vaping, Alabama undecided on refugees and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Huntsville-made Boeing batteries to be installed on historic ISS spacewalks 10 hours ago / News
Byrne: With Soleimani dead, the world is safer 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 16: Interview with Scott Dawson 12 hours ago / Podcasts
LSU beats Clemson, still doesn’t have as many national championships as Nick Saban 18 hours ago / News
‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa 21 hours ago / Politics
Huntsville City Schools makes progress on desegregation federal consent decree compliance 21 hours ago / News
State Sen. Chesteen sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services 22 hours ago / News
2 hours ago

Trump tax cuts architect: Trump probably would not be president without Jeff Sessions

Renowned economist and writer Stephen Moore, widely viewed as the architect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, told Yellowhammer News on Monday that President Donald J. Trump would likely not have become president without the support of then-U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) in 2016.

Sessions is currently running in a crowded GOP primary field for his old Senate seat, and Moore traveled to Montgomery Monday for a Sessions campaign event.

Ahead of that appearance, Moore interviewed with Yellowhammer about why he supports Sessions, as well as important economic issues facing the nation and the state of Alabama.

Moore’s resume is that of legends. He was the founding president of Club for Growth and has served on the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal, worked two stints at the Heritage Foundation and served as director of President Ronald Reagan’s Privatization Commission, among many other feats. Moore advised Herman Cain’s 2012 presidential campaign on economic issues, as well as Trump’s 2016 campaign. Moore then went on to play a leading role in the crafting and passage of Trump’s signature tax reform legislation in 2017.

Those Trump tax cuts, Moore told Yellowhammer, are working for the American people.

“The tax cuts and reform have had a profoundly positive impact on the economy, we’re seeing,” Moore advised. “We have the lowest unemployment rate, lowest inflation rate, lowest interest rates in 50 years, and we’re starting to see really nice wage gains.”

“The whole idea of the tax cut was to try to help middle-class workers have more job opportunities — bigger pay increases,” he continued. “We’re seeing the average family in the United States since Trump took office has gained about $5,000 in annual income. That’s a big number.”

Moore noted that he saw the president a few weeks ago and told him that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 is even “working out better than we thought it would.”

“We’ve imported one trillion dollars of capital from the rest of the world because of our low repatriation tax,” Moore added. “So, it’s worked like a charm.”

Sessions and the rest of Alabama’s Republican primary field are running for the chance to face Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in the November general election. Jones has spoken in opposition to the Trump tax cuts and even voted in 2019 to undo part of the legislation.

State of the economy

Overall, Moore praised the state of the American economy under Trump’s leadership.

“This is about as good an economy as we’ve had in about 30 years,” Moore explained. “Some ways even in 50 years.”

Just as with Alabama’s economy, the largest issue now facing the nation is a shortage of qualified workers for the jobs currently available.

“When we’ve got 3.5% unemployment rate (nationally), the biggest problem in the economy today is too few workers, not too few jobs,” Moore remarked. “That’s a good problem for a country to have.”

“The stock market obviously keeps hitting all-time highs,” he added. “So, that’s a very good thing for all Americans who are on 401k plans or retirement plans and own individual stock.”

“It’s hard to find really anything to complain about with this economy,” Moore stressed. “I really do think it’s the best economy in three decades.”

Commenting further on the type of labor shortage states like Alabama are faced with due to unemployment rates well under the full employment rate of 4% (Alabama’s last recorded seasonally adjusted rate was 2.7%), Moore detailed, “The upside of that is it gives workers more flexibility to ask for raises, and it means the chances of being laid off are much smaller. So, that’s a good thing for the Alabama workforce.”

However, from a policy standpoint in the Yellowhammer State and federally, workforce development has become a major focus. For the president’s administration, Ivanka Trump has been instrumental in innovative, impactful workforce initiatives, including a concerted investment in apprenticeship programs across the U.S. She even visited Alabama in recent months to roll out a manufacturing-centric partnership.

“Nationally, and I’m sure this is probably the case in Alabama, too, we need to do a much better job educating and training kids for 21st century jobs,” Moore said. “And we need to retrain older workers, reskill them. And we need to make sure kids aren’t graduating with political science and psychology degrees but degrees that will actually prepare them for the science and technology and engineering and nursing jobs that are out there in abundance — anyone with a skill. Let me put it like this: we’re just graduating too many kids from college that don’t have a useful skill. And that’s a problem.”

Moore gave high praise to the work Ivanka Trump is doing in the workforce development arena.

“I think what Ivanka is doing is fantastic,” he said.

The Fed

Moore has also been well known as an outspoken critic of the Federal Reserve in recent years.

In December 2018, Moore stated that he believed “the people on the Federal Reserve Board should be thrown out for economic malpractice.” He had decried that the Fed was causing deflation in the economy.

In February 2019, Moore said, “There’s no bigger swamp in Washington than the Federal Reserve Board. It’s filled with hundreds of economists who are worthless, who have the wrong model in their mind. They should all be, they should all be fired and they should be replaced by good economists.”

The next month, Moore co-authored a column in the Wall Street Journal that asserted that the Fed’s policies were slowing the economy and causing “wild swings in the stock market.”

That column was shown to Trump by adviser Larry Kudlow, and the president soon thereafter announced his nomination of Moore to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on March 22, 2019. Three months later, Moore withdrew his nomination.

However, during his nomination period, Moore vocally called on the Fed to lower interest rates. This was controversial — supported by Trump but opposed by Fed chairman Jerome Powell and others.

Yet, soon after his nomination was withdrawn, Moore seemed to be vindicated.

The Federal Reserve in September lowered rates by a quarter of a percent and again in October.

Moore reacted by calling it “an example of where I was right, and where my critics were wrong.”

Speaking to Yellowhammer News, Moore commented on the Fed’s actions in the last five months.

“A year ago the Fed was pursuing a disastrous policy, right? I mean, they were raising rates, and we saw in late 2018 that they crashed the stock market and took a lot of wind out of the sails of the economy when the Fed kept raising interest rates even when we had a dollar liquidity shortage,” he advised.

“The Fed in the last year, though, has really reversed course,” Moore continued. “And they’ve been cutting rates rather than raising them, creating more dollar liquidity in the economy, including overnight purchases of assets. That’s put more dollars in the economy. We have no inflation… I think the Fed’s in a much, much better place today than they were a year ago. And I don’t see inflation that’s any kind of threat right now. I think that the Fed should, if anything, cut rates one or two more times. But, at the very least, it should not raise rates. And I don’t think it’s very likely for 2020 [to raise rates]. That’s one of the reasons I’m very bullish on the U.S. economy this upcoming year.”

‘Enormous benefit to the conservative movement and to Donald Trump’

When asked about his support of Sessions’ 2020 candidacy, Moore responded, “How could I not support Senator Sessions? He was one of the best senators for many years when he was in the Senate.”

Moore continued, “He has played a heroic role in terms of getting Trump over the goal line in 2016. I mean, Trump may not have won — probably would not have won — the nomination of the party if it had not been for Sessions. So, Sessions is one of the guys who brought me in, Larry Kudlow [in] to the campaign. And he brought an incredible staff of people, like [Stephen] Miller and others, over to Trump.”

“Jeff Sessions is just a great man,” he added. “I was just flattered when he asked me to come [to his campaign event] and speak on his behalf. I’d love to see him get back in the Senate. I think on judicial issues, economic issues he is second to none.”

Moore, through his leadership in Club for Growth and Heritage Foundation especially, worked with Sessions on such issues of importance for the country. Both organizations support free-enterprise and limited government.

“We always rated him at or near the top,” Moore said of Sessions on the issues the organizations advocate for.

Sessions for years served on the Senate Budget Committee, rising to become the committee’s ranking member.

“I worked most closely with Sessions on budget issues… he was very tight-fisted, a real fiscal conservative and believes in limited government. That’s where I really got to know him, working most closely with him on fiscal discipline issues. Of course, boy do we need that now, because there’s no fiscal discipline whatsoever in Washington today. Neither party is showing much fiscal discipline.”

Moore concluded, “Sessions has been one of the consistent conservative voices in Washington now for almost two decades. I think he has proved his mettle, and having someone like him back in the Senate would be an enormous benefit to the conservative movement and to Donald Trump.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 mins ago

Sec. Canfield to attend signing of historic trade deal with China

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield will attend the ceremonial signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump will sign an 86-page agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He that includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in coming years.

393
Keep reading 393 WORDS

Secretary Canfield is among a limited number of U.S. business and government leaders invited to the historic ceremony, which marks a cooling in trade tensions between the world’s two largest economic powers.

“I believe this is a positive step by the Trump Administration. It begins a process to establish a framework from which to create a pathway to more normalized trade on a fair basis between these two nations,” Secretary Canfield said.

“China has historically been a Top 3 destination for Alabama exports, so this represents an important step for many companies in our state that do business on a global scale.”

In December, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that the U.S. and China had reached an agreement that requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade policies in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange.

According to the USTR, China has agreed to increase its total purchases of U.S. goods and services by at least $200 billion over the next two years.

Also included is a commitment by China to increase its buying of U.S. agricultural products to $40 billion to $50 billion in each of the next two years.

ALABAMA BENEFITS

Secretary Canfield said the Phase 1 trade deal contains positives for Alabama.

For one thing, an easing of trade tensions is good news for the Port of Mobile, Alabama’s only deep-water seaport and the international gateway for the state’s economy.

In addition, Alabama farmers stand to benefit from the trade deal. In 2016, Alabama exports of soybeans and peanuts to China approached $285 million, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce. In 2018, those shipments dropped to $20 million.

In November 2019, Alabama exports of soybeans and peanuts equaled zero, figures show.

Overall, Alabama exports to China have taken a tumble since the trade war began. Through the first 11 months of 2019, these shipments dropped more than 30 percent compared to same period in the previous year, data indicate.

Shipments of Alabama-made vehicles to China fell sharply, down nearly 32 percent in the 11-month period. Alabama is the nation’s No. 3 auto-exporting state.

The United States first imposed tariffs on imports from China based on the findings of the Section 301 investigation on China’s acts, policies, and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, according to the USTR.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
26 mins ago

Birmingham Episcopalian church buys and forgives millions of dollars in medical debt

This past holiday season St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Birmingham bought $8.1 million in medical debt owed by about 6,500 families across Central Alabama and then forgave it all.

Because many hospitals sell off the debt they are not sure they can collect, St. Lukes was able to purchase the $8.1 million in debt for about $78,000. Many Americans are not so lucky to have a benefactor like St. Lukes in their lives. The most common purchases of overdue medical debt are predatory debt collectors who then use aggressive tactics to turn a profit on their investment in other’s medical expenses.

As first reported by ABC 33/40, the church partnered with the charity RIP Medical Debt, which specializes in buying debt from hospitals with the intent to forgive.

143
Keep reading 143 WORDS

RIP Medical Debt’s website says the charity targets “the portfolios for those in or near the poverty level” as the recipients of medical debt forgiveness.

The generous action comes on the 70th anniversary of Saint Luke’s founding.

“Saint Luke in the Christian tradition didn’t just write one of the four gospels,” St. Lukes Associate Rector Cameron Nations told Over The Mountain Journal.

“There’s been this long association in the Christian faith of Saint Luke with doctors, nurses, any kind of health care and healing in general. So we thought, ‘What better way to celebrate our 70th birthday than doing this fundraiser?’” he continued.

The envelopes telling Central Alabama’s poorest citizens that their debt had been forgiven arrived right around Christmas.

For background on RIP Medical Debt watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
47 mins ago

Christian non-profit expanding free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds to Birmingham

Montgomery-based Life On Wheels, a Christian non-profit organization, is expanding its Image Clear Ultrasound (ICU Mobile) services to Birmingham, free of charge.

ICU Mobile is a licensed, mobile, medical clinic that offers free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds for women who are not under the care of a physician. The service itself was founded in Akron, OH, and Life On Wheels brought it to Alabama.

The premise of ICU Mobile, according to an organizational release, is that “89% of women who see their own baby on ultrasound will choose to parent, even if they were initially considering abortion.”

216
Keep reading 216 WORDS

Since December 2016, Montgomery’s ICU Mobile has parked in central locations and offered free pregnancy testing, obstetric ultrasounds, community resources and referrals to women who may think that abortion is their only option.

During this time, ICU Mobile Montgomery has reportedly served 2,869 women, reviewed 2,572 Pregnancy Tests, performed 2,347 ultrasounds and seen 2,296 clients who decided to parent. According to a release, 206 women planning on getting abortions changed their minds after seeing their own baby on ultrasound through the Montgomery service. ICU Mobile staff in the location have followed up with clients 5,039 times, given clients over 859 Bibles and 101 clients and family members have professed their faith in Jesus Christ.

Now, the same services will be extended to the streets of Birmingham Monday-Friday, beginning February 6.

To lead up to the Birmingham launch, a “Blessing of the Bus” for the new Magic City-based ICU Mobile Unit will take place on Thursday, January 30, at 6:30 p.m. CT at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. The public is invited to attend and tour the new mobile unit.

Walk-ins are welcome at all ICU Mobile parking locations. You can see the Birmingham location schedule here and the Montgomery location schedule here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Alabama’s Stephen Still moves from Maynard Cooper to Balch & Bingham

Balch & Bingham on Tuesday announced the continued growth of its public policy and government relations practice with the impressive addition of Stephen W. “Steve” Still as a partner who will be located in the Alabama firm’s Washington, D.C. and Birmingham offices.

Still, who earned his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law, comes to Balch from another Birmingham-based powerhouse firm: Maynard Cooper & Gale. Still had been a shareholder and the chair of the governmental affairs practice at Maynard.

494
Keep reading 494 WORDS

The distinguished attorney has more than 40 years of experience representing large financial services, insurance companies and manufacturing companies before legislative, regulatory and governmental bodies, including Congress, federal departments and agencies and state governmental bodies. Still previously served as an officer and chief governmental relations executive for two of Alabama’s largest publicly traded companies: Sonat Inc. and Globe Life Inc.

In a statement, Balch managing partner Stan Blanton said, “Steve brings an outstanding mix of law firm and in-house government relations and public policy experience that provides our clients with a unique and informed perspective as they look to navigate increasing state and federal regulatory challenges and opportunities. With decades of experience representing various industries in a broad range of regulatory and legislative matters, he adds a depth of knowledge to Balch that fits well with our existing federal policy team and will greatly benefit our firm and clients.”

“Steve is an old friend and a number of our partners have worked with him over the years and admire his effectiveness, collaborative approach and dedication to clients. His arrival marks an important step in the continued growth of our federal policy and financial regulatory practices,” he added.

Still is the only attorney in the state of Alabama who is a member of the Federation of Regulatory Counsel, which is the only nationwide association of attorneys who specialize in insurance regulatory matters. As such, he works closely with the Alabama Department of Insurance representing clients with insurance regulatory interests.

Additionally, Still is a former member of the Business Council of Alabama’s (BCA) board of directors and was named the inaugural recipient of The Still Ambassadorial Award, named in his honor for his dedication and leadership in helping advance Alabama’s pro-growth business interests at the state and federal levels.

In 2019, he was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” in Alabama for his government relations practice. This recognition highlights a single lawyer in each practice area within a designated metropolitan area.

Still’s arrival follows the firm’s recent addition of Brian Rell to lead the firm’s Washington, D.C. office in October. Well joined Balch after serving venerable Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) for 11 years as chief of staff.

The firm’s D.C. office also includes Margaret Caravelli, a partner who focuses on energy, environmental and transportation issues for petroleum refiners and electric utilities. She works closely with clients on legislative and regulatory matters involving the Clean Air Act including the production of transportation fuels and generation of electricity. Caravelli boasts over a decade’s worth of experience serving as a senior legal counsel to key U.S. congressional committees, in the House of Representatives and the Senate, responsible for environmental and energy policy. In addition to her Capitol Hill experience, she previously managed the federal legislative affairs of two industry trade associations, counseling member companies on energy and environmental legislation, as well as relevant federal regulation.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

State Rep. Clouse: Elimination of grocery tax riddled with challenges, misconceptions

Earlier this month, State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) raised a few eyebrows when he said the legislature would take a look at eliminating the state’s sales tax on groceries in the upcoming session.

Alabama, along with Mississippi and South Dakota, are the only states to levy the full sales tax on groceries as it does on other goods. In Alabama, it is 4%, and when combined with other local sales taxes, the amount can be up to 11% in some parts of the state.

However, State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), the chairman of the House Ways and Means General Fund Budget Committee, explained Monday such an effort would come with challenges. Lawmakers would have to determine how to make up $400 million in lost revenue that goes to the state’s education budget.

528
Keep reading 528 WORDS

“I would think to make that up, the two big funding sources for the education budget are property taxes and income taxes,” Clouse told Huntsville WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I would think you have to adjust those somewhat to make up the difference on taking away the 4% state tax on groceries. Now, of course, both of those are constitutional amendments. So they would have to be voted on by the people. And I’m not sure how well that would fare at the ballot box.”

Revenue sources, according to Clouse, could be property and income taxes. But as has been the case in the past, Alabamians have been reluctant to vote to raise property taxes, which is a requirement of the Alabama constitution.

“I wouldn’t think so at this time,” he said when asked if he thought voters would go along with an effort to raise property taxes.

The Dale County Republican also noted there were some “misconceptions” when it comes to the regressive nature of the state’s portion of sales tax on groceries.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions on it,” Clouse explained. “You know, there’s always the argument of helping the poorest of the poor, and you certainly want to do that. But most of that constituency is on food stamps. You don’t pay sales tax on food stamps. It certainly would others — lower-income and middle-class, from that standpoint. But I think there’s a misconception out there thinking it’s the whole sales tax when really it is just the 4% state tax. And cities and counties have got at least another 5%, some 6%, combined. People are still going to have to pay.”

“And I think there would be some frustration on that level, and then pressure on cities and counties to take their’s off,” he continued. “They’re not going to have anywhere to replace that money with. So, you’ll see municipalities and counties — they’re going to be opposed to the state doing it because they don’t want to have to do it. And then, you’d have — if we did it on the state level, you would probably have some cities in particular that would probably try to take advantage of that since groceries would be down 4% and they would try to raise theirs a penny since people were not having to pay that 4% on groceries anymore — try to make up some more money. So I think there’s a lot of pitfalls in the whole argument of it, you know.”

Clouse also reminded listeners that a repeal of a tax on groceries is not one that includes all food but only unprocessed food from grocery stores.

“There’s a misconception on it, too, think that it’s all food,” Clouse added. “I’ve had a lot of folks ask me if we do that, they would save sales tax when they go out to a restaurant,” he added. “It doesn’t include restaurant food. It’s just unprocessed food at grocery stores.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less