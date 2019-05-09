Reports: Jeff Sessions not ruling out 2020 Senate bid

Former U.S. Attorney General and Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) might not be done with public life just yet.

A handful of national outlets reported that Sessions on Wednesday at a conference in Las Vegas declined to rule out a bid to reclaim the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

“I haven’t made a formal announcement about the Senate race, but I am interested about the issues,” Sessions said. “I’d love to see us bring more intellectual heft behind those positions. I think it exists, and maybe I can contribute some in that.”

Sessions reportedly added that he backs several of President Donald Trump’s top policy priorities, including on trade, foreign intervention and immigration. Since leaving the administration, he has graciously emphasized his support of the president’s agenda at all of his public speeches in Alabama. He endorsed Trump’s re-election while speaking at the Alabama Republican Party’s Winter Meeting in February.

These latest comments came after Sessions was in Washington, D.C. on Monday to celebrate Sen. Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) 85th birthday.

Reporting on that birthday appearance, Roll Call said that Sessions “is rumored to be considering a run for his old seat.”

“I haven’t discussed that,” he told reporters that same day.

Thank you to everyone who helped celebrate my 85th birthday yesterday. It was a wonderful day, and I appreciate my family, friends, and staff for making it a memorable one. pic.twitter.com/fJsUCFXzWb — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) May 7, 2019

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) have announced Republican 2020 Senate bids thus far.

Secretary of State John Merrill and former State Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) are also seriously considering entering the race, and State Auditor Jim Zeigler has launched an exploratory campaign.

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) this week said he intends to primary Jones.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn