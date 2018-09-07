Reports are in: Updated fundraising numbers in notable state legislative races

August fundraising reports were due by the end of the day on Wednesday for all candidates running in Alabama’s upcoming November 6 election, and the numbers showed some interesting dynamics in the most-watched state legislative races.

Senate District 6 in northwest Alabama has a competitive race between incumbent state Senator Larry Stutts (R) and longtime state Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow (D), while Senate District 10 in the Gadsden area pits upstart small-businessman Andrew Jones (R) against another longtime state Rep. Craig Ford (I).

Both of these races saw the respective longtime state representative lead in August fundraising – due to Morrow and Ford’s status as Montgomery insiders – however, the demographics in these districts tilt toward the Republican nominees.

Yellowhammer News also took a look at the fundraising for the house seat Morrow is vacating, along with state Sen. Tom Whatley and state Sen. Tim Melson’s reelection bids.

If you have not already, read the fundraising breakdown for each contested statewide race here.

Senate District 6

State Sen. Larry Stutts (R) –

Cash raised in August – $14,600.00

Cash expenditures in August – $17,083.69

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $117,197.58

Notable August contributions – $14,751.31 additional in-kind contribution from the Alabama Forestry Association, $5,000 from the Alabama Medical Association and $5,000 from a PAC controlled by Auburn’s Board of Trustees

Total cash raised thus far – $159,360.00

Total cash spent thus far – $216,895.96

State Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow (D) –

Cash raised in August – $52,400.00

Cash expenditures in August – $14,416.74

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $79,802.58

Notable August contributions – $15,000 from the Alabama Optometric Association, $10,000 from the Alabama Education Association (AEA) and $5,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FARMPAC

Total cash raised thus far – $194,893.52

Total cash spent thus far – $165,090.94

Senate District 10

Andrew Jones (R) –

Cash raised in August – $30,475.00

Cash expenditures in August – $26,099.53

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $12,016.97

Notable August contributions – $10,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FARMPAC

Total cash raised thus far – $61,800.91

Total cash spent thus far – $73,132.92

State Rep. Jon “Craig” Ford (I*) –

Cash raised in August – $78,870.00

Cash expenditures in August – $25,873.95

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $84,680.13

Notable August contributions – $10,000 from the Alabama Education Association (AEA), $8,750 from various other union PACs and $5,000 from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Total cash raised thus far – $217,514.00

Total cash spent thus far – $203,613.35

Senate District 1

State Sen. Tim Melson (R) –

Cash raised in August – $56,250.00

Cash expenditures in August – $25,930.80

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $203,275.81

Notable August contributions – $19,000 from anesthesiology related interests, $5,000 from the Alabama Medical Association and $5,000 from the Alabama Automobile Dealers Association

Total cash raised thus far – $250,550.00

Total cash spent thus far – $83,566.50

Caroline Self (D) –

Cash raised in August – $7,828.00

Cash expenditures in August – $2,189.93

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $44,428.31

Notable August contributions – $1,250 from out-of-district Democratic groups

Total cash raised thus far – $60,228.24

Total cash spent thus far – $17,729.93

Senate District 27

State Sen. Tom Whatley (R) –

Cash raised in August – $125,750.00

Cash expenditures in August – $153,084.47

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $61,798.67

Notable August contributions – $10,000 from the Alabama Homebuilders Association, $10,000 from the Alabama Trucking Association and $10,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FARMPAC

Total cash raised thus far – $438,112.00

Total cash spent thus far – $404,585.37

Nancy Carlton Bendinger (D) –

Cash raised in August – $9,432.98

Cash expenditures in August – $4,880.73

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $8,800.26

Notable August contributions – N/A

Total cash raised thus far – $24,204.30

Total cash spent thus far – $15,404.04

House District 18

Jamie Kiel (R) –

Cash raised in August – $3,600.00

Cash expenditures in August – $12,674.30

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $15,861.14

Notable August contributions – N/A

Total cash raised thus far – $91,492.68

Total cash spent thus far – $105,631.54

Eddie Britton (D) –

Cash raised in August – $1,100.00

Cash expenditures in August – $10,009.55

Cash on hand as of September 5 – $1,327.87

Notable August contributions – $500 from a union PAC

Total cash raised thus far – $6,130.00

Total cash spent thus far – $16,802.13

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn