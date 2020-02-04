Report: Doug Jones ‘tentatively’ decided on impeachment votes; Announcement likely on Wednesday morning

Brandie McCain was previously incarcerated and was among the first group of J.F. Ingram State Technical College students to earn the nationally recognized Certified Logistics Associate credential from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.
John Carroll is a retired Army Veteran that was struggling to find gainful employment until he was assisted by the Alabama Department of Labor and the Decatur Career Center.
Carl Flemons is a veteran’s representative at the Department of Labor and helped Carroll find a place of employment.
Joanne and Shanice Williams are the wife and daughter of the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in November 2019.
The State of the State Address will conclude the opening day of the Alabama Legislature’s 2020 regular session.
The live stream will begin at 6:00 p.m. CST below.
WATCH:
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) is bringing the chancellor of the University of Alabama System, Finis “Fess” St. John IV. A spokesman for Shelby describes the pair as “old friends.” Shelby has long been a champion for institutions of higher education in the state of Alabama.
Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) will be attending with his wife, Louise.
Joining Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) of Alabama’s first congressional district is Johnny Spann from Winfield, Alabama. Spann’s son, Michael, was the first American killed during combat operations in Afghanistan in 2001.
“It is a special honor to have Johnny Spann join me for this historic State of the Union address. Johnny and the Spann family have an intimate understanding of the suffering shared by countless American families who have lost loved ones in service. We must always cherish Mike’s memory and remember those who have sacrificed to preserve the freedoms we cherish as Americans,” Byrne said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.
Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) of Alabama’s second congressional district is bringing Mr. Cam West, president of Huntingdon College in Montgomery. Roby is chair of the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus. West was already in Washington for one of that group’s events.
Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) of Alabama’s fourth congressional district is bringing his wife Caroline.
Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor will be attending with Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), who represents Alabama’s fifth congressional district. In addition to his work with Yellowhammer, Poor hosts a daily radio show on WVNN in Huntsville and contributes frequently to Breitbart.com. Brooks is a frequent guest on conservative talk radio. In past years, he has invited Alabama radio hosts Matt Murphy and Dale Jackson.
Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) of Alabama’s seventh congressional district is bringing Alabama State Representative Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham). Coleman was already in Washington, D.C. for the 2020 National Black Leadership Conference that is hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus, of which Sewell is an integral member.
Reps. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) and Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) did not respond to Yellowhammer’s inquiry about their SOTU guests by the time of publishing.
Dial admits ‘Poarch Creek Accountability Now’ funded by out-of-state special interests
MONTGOMERY — Former longtime State Sen. Gerald Dial (R-Lineville) says he cannot tell you who is funding the dark-money, so-called “Poarch Creek Accountability Now” group that he is running. However, he did admit on Tuesday that the shadow backing behind the effort is at least partially coming from out-of-state.
Dial, who lost his 2018 bid to become Alabama’s Secretary of Agriculture and Industries, spoke to reporters Tuesday at a press conference unveiling legislation by State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) that claims to try and ban all contributions from gambling entities to legislators and select statewide elected officials. This came on the opening day of the Alabama legislature’s 2020 regular session.
“Let there be no doubt about my intent in advocating for the passage of this bill,” McClendon stressed before Dial spoke. “I am emphatically state the purpose of the bill is to limit the gambling industry’s influence in the political process in Alabama.”
McClendon subsequently decried an “invasion of gambling dollars with such a high propensity of corruption.”
However in reality, it appears he is only trying to curb the influence of one particular gaming group — the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, who opposed his lottery legislation last session because it also included the expansion of pseudo slot-machine games across the state. The tribe did not oppose a “clean” lottery bill sponsored by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) last session. McClendon voted against Albritton’s bill, which eventually died in the House.
After McClendon’s lengthy Tuesday monologue lamenting about money in politics, Dial took to the podium to bash the “untold” influence gambling money has on Alabama politicians and elected officials.
Dial was then asked, “Will you tell us who’s funding the Poarch Creek Accountability Now group that you’re leading?”
“I am not going to — we’re a nondisclosure,” Dial responded. “Because here’s the thing — if the people who have helped me, and it’s been somewhat limited, some if it has come from out-of-state. If the people who have helped me would become public then there’d be too much repercussion… they are not willing to do that. Until they tell me [to do] that, I can’t tell you that.”
“How does it not undermine what you’re saying if that could be [the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’] competitors?” a reporter followed up.
Dial did not rebut the possibility that certain competitors are indeed behind the effort.
“They decided that they would not tell [who they are], once they tell me I can, I’d be more than happy to,” Dial answered. “But we’re following the law. We’re a nonprofit. And you don’t have to disclose it.”
Poarch Creek Accountability Now is fighting against the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ proposal that would put over one billion dollars in the state coffers and additionally pave the way for a state-run lottery to be established.
McClendon’s legislation as written does not ban lobbyists of gambling interests donating to legislators or legislative candidates. The bill also would not prevent gambling interests from using chain PACs as a loophole around the ban or stop silent investors in gambling entities from donating as individuals rather than under their respective entity’s name. McClendon’s bill would, however, prevent the only in-state, non pari-mutuel gambling interest currently allowed to donate directly to candidates and officials — the Poarch Band of Creek Indians — from doing so.
Alabama businessman, U.S. Army veteran among Trump’s 2020 State of the Union guests
From selling produce at a rural stand in Wilcox County to being a guest of honor of the President of the United States — this is the American Dream, personified by Paul Morrow.
Morrow, according to a release from the White House, will attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address on the personal invitation of President Donald John Trump. The address is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. CST.
A U.S. Army veteran, Morrow started a successful contracting business called SDAC after leaving the military. He is currently building a new concrete plant in an Opportunity Zone in Montgomery. This new plant will help support several brand new F-35 jets that are stationed at nearby Maxwell Air Force Base.
The Opportunity Zone aspect of Morrow’s work is expected to get a shoutout from Trump. These incentivized zones in distressed communities were created by Trump’s landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
However, Morrow’s story goes way beyond being one of the many minority business owners who have thrived under the historic Trump economy.
A leader at the November “Black Voices for Trump” rally in Atlanta, Morrow comes from humble Alabama beginnings.
Here is what his SDAC biography says:
Morrow is one of 19 children born to James and Mary Morrow of Plantersville, Alabama, near Selma, infamous location of “Bloody Sunday” where protesters marching for voting rights across the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge were beaten on national television in 1965. Poor, black and only four years old at the time of the Selma-to-Montgomery march, Morrow grew up picking beans, okra and corn then helping his family sell it at the roadside produce stand in their front yard. He saw the Army as his ticket out and in 1979 he enlisted straight after high school graduation. Injured on duty, Morrow was discharged to heal then headed to Florida to reinvent himself, learning A/C repair and opening SDAC in Homestead in 1985 then expanding to his hometown of Selma in 2014.
For Black History Month in recent days, Trump recently signed a resolution, outlining what black Americans have accomplished during his administration.
“My Administration has made great strides in expanding opportunity for people of all backgrounds,” wrote Trump. “Over the past 2 years, the poverty and unemployment rates for African Americans have reached historic lows.”
He outlined, “Through the transformative Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, more than 8,700 distressed communities battling economic hardship have been designated Opportunity Zones, creating a path for struggling communities to unlock investment resources and create much needed jobs and community amenities. I also signed into law the historic First Step Act, which rolled back unjust provisions of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which disproportionately harmed African American communities. The First Step Act provides inmates with opportunities for job training, education, and mentorship. We want every person leaving prison to have the tools they need to take advantage of a second chance to transform their lives and pursue the American dream after incarceration. Additionally, last December, I was proud to sign into law the groundbreaking FUTURE Act, which ensures full support for historically black colleges and universities over the next 10 years.”
“Our great Nation is strengthened and enriched by citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. This month, we celebrate the cultural heritage, diverse contributions, and unbreakable spirit of African Americans. We commend the heroes, pioneers, and common Americans who tirelessly fought for — and firmly believed in — the promise of racial equality granted by our Creator, enshrined in our Constitution, and enacted into our laws. We pledge to continue to stand against the evils of bigotry, intolerance, and hatred so that we may continue in our pursuit of a more perfect Union,” Trump concluded.
Governor Kay Ivey celebrated Morrow’s honor in a Tuesday tweet.
“The 2020 Class of AIAA Honorary Fellows and Fellows have earned the respect and gratitude of the aerospace community for their dedication, creativity and contribution to better understanding our world in terms of its limits and how we can push past those boundaries,” said John Langford, AIAA president. “They are the best minds in the industry. I congratulate them on this career accomplishment.”
ULA’s 1.6 million square foot manufacturing plant in Decatur is the largest such facility in the Western Hemisphere.
The company has calculated its annual economic impact to the state of Alabama at approximately $285 million.
In an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News last year, Bruno spoke about the reasons why ULA’s economic impact on the state would continue to increase.
That is because of the Air Force’s award to ULA to develop the cutting-edge Vulcan rocket needed for American national security space missions.
The award, under the Launch Services Agreement, elevates the importance of ULA’s Alabama operation.
“It’s a big shot in the arm, an increase in our confidence to know that we’re developing the right rocket that the national security community and the Air Force want to carry out the mission,” said Bruno. “They tell us that unambiguously when they make the award to us. And so we have plowed ahead. We have invested heavily in the Decatur factory bringing it all up to state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques.”
Rockets built in Decatur have also powered critical weather satellites and spacecraft exploring the solar system.
Bruno’s company will power NASA’s next scientific mission to the sun early next week.
The Solar Orbiter will launch atop an Atlas V rocket as it seeks to examine how the Sun creates and controls the space environment throughout the solar system.
The spacecraft will then reside in an elliptical orbit and make a close approach of the sun every six months, going within 26 million miles of the star’s surface. Solar Orbiter will spend the next decade gathering information.
Launch is scheduled for a two-hour window beginning at 11:03 EST on February 9 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
He offers his unvarnished opinion, unregulated by others, directly to his audience. His opinion, undoubtedly, has molded many minds in the radio business.
In the United States of America, you would be hard-pressed to find a place where you could not pick up “The Rush Limbaugh Show” from a terrestrial radio tower. He can be heard on over 600 radio stations and is one of the most listened to radio voices ever.
His daily radio show has definitely influenced talk radio hosts across the state of Alabama, as well.
Here are some of their reactions to his announcement:
Jeff Poor (WVNN-Huntsville)
When Rush Limbaugh says there will be a wing of the talk radio hall of fame named for him, there really will be. Without Limbaugh revolutionizing the medium and paving the way for countless others, the media landscape would be far different today.
Many so-called ‘Rush babies’ came into the conservative media and the conservative movement because they were exposed to Limbaugh in their formative years. That had an impact on the way many of us approach life and issues regarding politics and public policy. The country is better for it today.
Sean Sullivan (FM Talk 106.5-Mobile)
Limbaugh is the Lewis and Clark of the expansion of talk radio and all of us who followed owe him a great debt of gratitude. I’m saddened to hear the news but I’m not counting the Godfather out anytime soon.
Matt Murphy (Talk 99.5-Birmingham)
Rush is the father of modern talk radio. He re-invented the format at a time when many conservatives in America were searching for a voice that shared their ideals and belief structure. He, in many ways, validated the opinions of millions and created a platform that forced change in the liberal media. A game changer. He took Buckley concepts and delivered them to middle America in a way they could apply them in their own lives.
All radio talkers are in his shadow.
There will never be a replacement.
Will Anderson (WVNN-Huntsville)
When Rush announced that he had the disease earlier today, he said that he had thought about not saying anything about it on air. I suspect that would’ve been hard to do, as Rush — the pioneer of talk radio — has always given of himself to his audience, from his hearing loss to his prescription drug addiction, and now to his cancer. As always, we will live through it with him prayerfully and vicariously, and we’ll continue to tune in every day.
My takeaway:
Limbaugh is a fighter. He has overcome and succeeded in the face of controversy, industry headwinds and direct targeting of him by adversaries, politicians and the most powerful media conglomerates in the history of the world, and yet, he persevered.
Stage 4 lung cancer will undoubtedly be the biggest fight of his life and a fight for his life.
But he has been counted out numerous times and he always roars back.
Unfortunately for his detractors, he will probably roar back here as well.
No matter what happens, Limbaugh’s influence will be heard in the voice of talk radio’s biggest and smallest names for decades to come and the world is a better place for it.