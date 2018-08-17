Rep. Mo Brooks praises appointment of Alabamian to key NASA Advisory Council committee

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alabama’s Mark McDaniel to the NASA Advisory Council’s Human Exploration and Operations Committee, citing his past record of exemplary service on the same council.

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5), who recommended McDaniel, praised the appointment.

“Mark McDaniel’s experience and qualifications make him an excellent choice to advise NASA on its future missions,” Brooks said in a statement. “I congratulate Mark on his appointment and have confidence he will be a productive and constructive member of the committee.”

Previously, McDaniel was appointed to the NASA Advisory Council in October 2000 and reappointed in November 2002 and November 2004. During McDaniel’s tenure on the council, which is NASA’s highest civilian advisory board, President George W. Bush announced the “Moon, Mars and Beyond Initiative,” which set the country on a more ambitious pace for space exploration.

McDaniel received the NASA Public Service Medal in 2007 for his “Leadership and Council to America’s Space Agency, his advocacy of Human Space Flight and Exploration and dedication to the Aerospace Community at large.”

“It is a great honor for Congressman Brooks to have recommended me for the Human Exploration and Operations Committee of the NASA Advisory Council, and I look forward to serving NASA in this important position,” McDaniel said.

He added, “I have been friends with Mo for many years, and I have always admired him for his integrity and courage, and especially for what he does for NASA and national defense.”

I’m proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark McDaniel to the Human Exploration and Operations subcommittee of the NASA Advisory Council (NAC). His legal and space expertise will serve our agency well. pic.twitter.com/hxOxpal3Mg — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) August 15, 2018

Rep. Brooks also applauded the NASA Administrator for making a strong selection, his leadership of the nation’s space agency, and his support of the Huntsville area.

“I greatly appreciate my friend NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for his thoughtful consideration in appointing Mark McDaniel,” Brooks emphasized. “Jim’s leadership at NASA has been exemplary, and I am glad he took time out of his busy schedule to announce Mark McDaniel’s appointment in Huntsville.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn