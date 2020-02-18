Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

'Don't let Mitt happen in Alabama': Pro-Tuberville PAC goes on attack in Senate race
Ainsworth unveils legislation to speed up legal process for death row inmates — 'Justice should be swift not stagnant'
Sessions hits opponents in TV ad — Byrne 'stabbed Trump in the back'; Tuberville 'a tourist in Alabama'
AL-02 GOP candidate Terri Hasdorff invites 'out-of-touch' Bloomberg to visit Alabama farms over controversial remarks
Video: Look inside Blue Origin's new Huntsville rocket engine plant
7 Things: Sessions fires back at Byrne and Tuberville, Rep. John Rogers continues to be embarrassing, Obama acknowledges the economy is booming and more …
Alabama Democrat calls for mandatory genetic testing of all public school student-athletes
Pringle: Heterosexual, Southern, conservative Christians blamed for 'every wrong in society'
UA Dance Marathon raises over $307,000 for Children's Miracle Network
Alabama Realtors Association announces primary endorsements
Did Tuberville really say government handouts for illegal aliens are 'Donald Trump's fault'?
It's time for Alabama legislators to end the wasteful practices of subsidizing newspapers to print public notices
Greg Shaw releases first ad in Alabama Supreme Court reelection bid — 'One of us'
Hightower campaign unveils ads featuring the candidate's faith in God, pro-life values
Matt Fridy releases ad showcasing citizen testimonials — 'On Tuesday I'm voting Fridy'
Ainsworth to unveil legislation shortening appeals process for capital murder death row inmates
7 Things: Byrne throwing haymakers in Senate race, Tuberville says he isn't for amnesty but there is a tape, Trump plays the race card and more …
Montgomery launches 'Feed the Meter for the Homeless' project
Cathy Randall now serving on board of The Women's Fund of Greater Birmingham
Sessions responds to 'desperate and afraid' Byrne and Tuberville — 'Sad to see them both descend to such a sleazy low point'
7 hours ago

Pringle: Heterosexual, Southern, conservative Christians blamed for ‘every wrong in society’

State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) is out with a second television ad in his Republican bid for Alabama’s First Congressional District seat, and, like his first TV ad, the latest spot does not shy away from being different.

The new ad lasts 30 seconds and features Pringle speaking into the camera for all but the closing snippet at the very end that contains a mandatory disclaimer.

“I’m Chris Pringle,” he says to open. “These days, if you look like me and believe like me, every wrong in society is your fault.”

“If you’re straight, Southern, conservative and, heaven forbid, Christian, they call you a racist and blame you for everyone else’s problems,” he continues. “Maybe I’m not supposed to say that, but someone has to.”

“I’m Chris Pringle, and I approve this message because saving this country means keeping the radical left from killing it,” the candidate concludes.

Watch:

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, he commented, “South Alabama deserves a leader who will put our conservative principles above political correctness, and who won’t concede an inch to radical leftists trying to destroy our way of life.”

Pringle is running in a competitive GOP primary field on March 3 that also includes former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl.

This latest ad comes as Pringle pushes to get his “Gender is Real Legislative” (GIRL) Act passed in the Alabama legislature. The bill would require public schools to make sure every entrant in an athletic competition is sorted by the gender on their birth certificate. The bill also forbids any state, county or municipal government/agency from providing a facility to a single-gender competition that allows a transgender entrant. The GIRL Act exempts any event that is specifically designed to have both boys and girls as competitors.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 mins ago

‘Don’t let Mitt happen in Alabama’: Pro-Tuberville PAC goes on attack in Senate race

A political action committee supporting former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s 2020 U.S. Senate bid released a new video ad on Tuesday that goes on the offensive against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne have polled significantly above other Republican primary candidates in the Senate race, including former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Now, the top three contenders find themselves embroiled in a negative ad blitz with two weeks to go until voters cast their ballots.

Byrne over the weekend launched both a contrast ad that hit Tuberville and Sessions, as well as a separate negative ad claiming Tuberville supports amnesty.

This was followed by Sessions on Monday issuing a response to the Byrne ad and criticisms Tuberville has launched against Sessions while on the stump recently. Sessions on Tuesday then built on his own response by releasing an ad attacking both Byrne and Tuberville.

Tuberville’s campaign also released a new negative ad on Tuesday, echoing allegations he has made previously that Sessions and Byrne are the type of “weak-kneed career politicians” that “aren’t tough enough to stand with President Trump.” The latest Tuberville ad even implicitly compared his two leading opponents to U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who recently voted to remove Trump from office on one impeachment article.

Shortly thereafter, the Romney motif was doubled down upon when GRIT PAC released a spot of its own entitled, “Don’t let Mitt Happen in Alabama.”

Over video and audio of mooing cows, a female narrator opens the ad by saying, “Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne: two career politicians who are out of touch with Alabama.”

The narrator then invokes Sessions recusing himself from the Russia investigation as attorney general and Byrne calling on Trump to step down from the Republican ticket in October 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape came out.

“In a place where Mitt happens, we need to watch our step,” the narrator warns, coupled with a sound effect and visual related to manure.

“No bullsh**,” she continues. “No weak knees.”

GRIT PAC is an independent expenditure committee supporting Tuberville’s candidacy. The PAC previously released an ad blasting Sessions when the former senator entered this race.

Tuberville’s campaign also released a negative ad against Sessions when he announced his bid to return to the Senate in late 2019.

Sessions this week has additionally launched an ad attacking Tuberville for comments he made in August about Trump not doing enough to improve healthcare for American military veterans.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

36 mins ago

Ainsworth unveils legislation to speed up legal process for death row inmates — ‘Justice should be swift not stagnant’

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth held a press conference on Tuesday where he detailed his legislation that would speed up the appeals process for death row inmates. He was joined at the briefing by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) and State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), who will sponsor the bill in the House and Senate respectively.

Currently, those convicted of a capital offense have two different attempts to appeal at the statewide level in Alabama; one to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and one to the Alabama Supreme Court.

The main change that would occur if the legislation were enacted is that a person convicted of capital murder in Alabama would only be able to make one appeal at the statewide level, and it would be heard by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Ainsworth was initially drawn to the effort after the death of seven Alabama law enforcement officers last year.

“Losing even one law enforcement officer to violence is unacceptable, losing seven in just one year just blows my mind,” he remarked at the event.

After a thorough review of the current system, Ainsworth said that the effort morphed into a change that would affect “all capital offenses.”

“This legislation still affords a thorough appeals process,” Ainsworth assured those in attendance.

A release from his office compared the effort to a similar process recently implemented in the State of Tennessee.

The bills would also direct the Court of Criminal Appeals to prioritize and expedite the hearings of those convicted of capital crimes, and it would start the clock sooner on an appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

“The crime rate is down in every single category except one, murder,” warned Ward when he took the podium. “We have had an increase in murder in Alabama by 25% over the last three years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.”

The state senator, who is seeking a place on the Alabama Supreme Court, argued that when it comes to law enforcement officers getting killed, Alabamians should not “continue to allow political correctness stop us from stopping this problem.”

Ward also signaled that the bill would be heard next week by the Senate Judiciary Committee which he chairs.

Rowe began her remarks talking about her 27-year career in law enforcement that ended with her as police chief for the City of Jasper.

Rowe then detailed the case of a woman slain in 1988 in Rowe’s native Walker County. The man convicted of killing that woman is currently still on death row.

“This shaves two years off of that process, it does not prevent the offender, the person who killed her, from any level of justice or appeals that they deserve, but it does speed this process along,” added Rowe.

“Her only sister lives to see if the death penalty is played out,” she said in her conclusion.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

1 hour ago

Sessions hits opponents in TV ad — Byrne ‘stabbed Trump in the back’; Tuberville ‘a tourist in Alabama’

Tuesday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, unveiled a new TV ad critical of his opponents, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).

The 30-second spot is critical of Byrne’s decision late in the 2016 presidential election to call for then-GOP nominee Donald Trump to step aside in the wake of unearthed audio of Trump making inappropriate remarks to then-“Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush. It also raises questions of Tuberville’s residency in Alabama, claiming “he lives, votes, and pays taxes in Florida.”

The commercial appears to be an extension of a response from Sessions a day earlier to attacks from both Byrne and Tuberville.

“It is unfortunate that Tommy Tuberville and Bradley Byrne have resorted to desperate and false attacks on Jeff Sessions,” Sessions’ campaign spokesman John Rogers said in a statement. “Tommy Tuberville just can’t find a positive message that connects with Alabamians. He’s too busy attacking President Trump.”

Transcript as follows:

NARRATOR: Bradley Byrne and Tommy Tuberville are desperate, telling lies about Jeff Sessions.

The truth? When Trump ran for president, only one senator had the guts to support him – only ONE — Jeff Sessions.

Byrne stood with the liberals, said Trump was “not fit to be president,” and stabbed Trump in the back right before the election.

And Tuberville is a tourist in Alabama — he lives, votes, and pays taxes in Florida.

The conservative you can trust – Jeff Sessions.

JEFF SESSIONS: I’m Jeff Sessions, and I approved this ad.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

2 hours ago

AL-02 GOP candidate Terri Hasdorff invites ‘out-of-touch’ Bloomberg to visit Alabama farms over controversial remarks

In response to Michael Bloomberg’s controversial comments that resurfaced over the weekend, Republican AL-02 candidate Terri Hasdorff has invited the New York billionaire to visit farms in Alabama.

The candidate said in a release, “I am appalled at how out-of-touch Mr. Bloomberg is about how much work goes into successful farming. I’m personally inviting him to Alabama’s Second District where I would be happy to take him to one of our nearly 10,000 farms and give him a tour.”

Hasdorff added, “[M]aybe we can even get him to roll up his sleeves and put in a little bit of real work!”

Bloomberg’s remarks, which date to 2016, were widely seen as disparaging the intelligence of farmers in America because he said he could “teach anyone how to be a farmer.” The divisive comments recently made the rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Hasdorff is running to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s Second Congressional District. Though she has not fared well in the polls to date, she has been endorsed by two generals and has connections in Washington, D.C. from her time working in government.

“Alabama’s farmers are the backbone of our state,” Hasdorff said in the release. “The fact that someone like Michael Bloomberg feels he is entitled to belittle their hard work is appalling – but this is what the far left really thinks of real America. This is what out of touch Democrats and coastal elites believe. Mr. Bloomberg was just the one caught on tape.”

 

Hasdorff will compete at the ballot box against Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, Prattville attorney Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) on March 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Video: Look inside Blue Origin’s new Huntsville rocket engine plant

Blue Origin officially opened its Huntsville manufacturing facility on Monday. The company will use the facility to manufacture its BE-4 rocket engines.

The opening was lauded by numerous industry leaders and Alabama’s elected officials across social media platforms.

Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine will power United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket built in Decatur.

Watch this video produced by Blue Origin providing a sneak peek inside the pristine facility:

