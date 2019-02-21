Polling indicates Alabamians want more spending on roads, but they don’t want to pay for it
The way the potential gas tax increase is talked about in Alabama, even on conservative talk radio, it appears that the higher tax is almost inevitable. This seems to be the conventional wisdom of politicians and media outlets.
But if recent events in American politics have taught us anything, it is that conventional wisdom might be overrated.
New polling conducted by the Alabama Forestry Association brings a couple of interesting tidbits into the conversation.
Alabamians are generally pleased with their roads.
First, how do you rate the overall condition of roads and bridges throughout
the State of Alabama?
1=Excellent 1.16
2=Good 20.33
3=Fair 51.57
4=Poor 25.95
5=Unsure/Refused 0.99
Alabamians overwhelmingly want to spend more on roads.
Do you agree or disagree that the State of Alabama needs to spend more money
for roads and bridges?
Is that Strongly or Somewhat?
1=Strongly Agree 49.26
2=Somewhat Agree 37.19
3=Somewhat Disagree 4.30
4=Strongly Disagree 0.99
5=Neutral/Unsure/Refused 8.26
Alabamians are split on paying higher gas taxes.
Would you support increasing fuel taxes to pay for investing more in building
and repairing roads and bridges?
1=Yes 45.45
2=No 48.43
3=Unsure/Refused 6.12
Alabamians don’t want to pay much.
Which of the following best represents how much of a fuel taxes increase you
are willing to support?
1=Three Cents Per Gallon 55.64
2=Six Cents Per Gallon 22.55
3=Ten Cents Per Gallon 11.64
4=Fifteen Cents Per Gallon 2.55
5=Twenty Cents Per Gallon 1.45
6=Unsure/Other/Refused 6.18
Almost 70 percent of Alabamians will use this issue when deciding who to vote for in 2022, but those voters are split on how it will impact them.
If your State Senator or State House member votes to increase fuel taxes, would
you be more likely or less likely to vote for them when they run for
re-election in 2022?
1=More Likely to Vote for Them 32.89
2=Less Likely to Vote for Them 37.52
3=Makes No Difference 17.52
4=Unsure/Refused 12.07
What does all of this mean? It means any legislator on the fence with the gas tax is probably going to be looking for another way to fund increased spending for roads and bridges in the state.
@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News