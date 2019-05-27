Picture of Jefferson County deputy praying over veteran goes viral — ‘God’s love was amazing to witness’

For some pictures, words cannot do justice.

One such picture has gone viral after a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was spotted praying with a man after helping him out.

Lindsay Williams McGough shared the moment on Facebook, saying, “I don’t know this police officer and he has no idea that I was watching him or snapped this picture. With all the negative things said about our first responders I wanted to share what I witnessed off the Hayden/Corner exit.”

McGough’s post as follows:

Gray Media later spoke with the law enforcement officer involved after the post went viral, identifying him as Deputy David Lawrence. The deputy explained the back story behind the viral moment.

Lawrence advised that he was getting gas in his patrol car when the man in the picture asked him for help because he was locked out of his car.

The deputy then attempted to get the door open, even driving the man home to try locating the spare key.

When that did not work, Lawrence called a friend with a tow truck company to unlock the car — free of charge.

After that point is when the viral picture comes in, as Lawrence asked the man, a veteran, if he could pray with him, taking a moment to do so in order to encourage the man and lift him up.

“We’re on your side. We’re here to help. In that opportunity it was just a small picture of what we do in the sheriff’s office. As a follower of Christ and a deputy, it goes hand in hand, and we are able to reach out and show them there are men and women here every day that love you and want to protect you and serve you and that’s what we are here for,” Lawrence told WAFF.

Lawrence also reportedly serves the community as a school resource officer and a K-9 officer.

