Picture of Jefferson County deputy praying over veteran goes viral — ‘God’s love was amazing to witness’
For some pictures, words cannot do justice.
One such picture has gone viral after a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was spotted praying with a man after helping him out.
Lindsay Williams McGough shared the moment on Facebook, saying, “I don’t know this police officer and he has no idea that I was watching him or snapped this picture. With all the negative things said about our first responders I wanted to share what I witnessed off the Hayden/Corner exit.”
McGough’s post as follows:
Gray Media later spoke with the law enforcement officer involved after the post went viral, identifying him as Deputy David Lawrence. The deputy explained the back story behind the viral moment.
Lawrence advised that he was getting gas in his patrol car when the man in the picture asked him for help because he was locked out of his car.
The deputy then attempted to get the door open, even driving the man home to try locating the spare key.
When that did not work, Lawrence called a friend with a tow truck company to unlock the car — free of charge.
After that point is when the viral picture comes in, as Lawrence asked the man, a veteran, if he could pray with him, taking a moment to do so in order to encourage the man and lift him up.
“We’re on your side. We’re here to help. In that opportunity it was just a small picture of what we do in the sheriff’s office. As a follower of Christ and a deputy, it goes hand in hand, and we are able to reach out and show them there are men and women here every day that love you and want to protect you and serve you and that’s what we are here for,” Lawrence told WAFF.
Lawrence also reportedly serves the community as a school resource officer and a K-9 officer.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Assistant Professor Morgan Yordy and Associate Clinical Professor Stuart Pope studied the possible benefits with the school’s therapy dogs — Miller, Choa and Daisy — at a community respite ministry at Auburn United Methodist Church. REACH, or Refresh, Encourage, Activities, Care, Hope, is for people with early to moderate memory issues.
As the number of older adults rises, so does the prominence of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association reports 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the association projects the number to rise to nearly 14 million.
Health care professionals and caregivers must be prepared to assist this growing and vulnerable population with activities of daily living. Auburn researchers anticipated animal-assisted therapy would be an effective strategy in promoting communication and social engagement.
Yordy, Pope and Chih-hsuan Wang, an associate professor in Auburn’s College of Education, authored a paper, which was recently published in Nurse Educator, a scholarly, peer-reviewed journal for faculty and administrators in schools of nursing and nurse educators in other settings. The trio also published a paper in the Journal of Nursing Education and Practice, an international peer-reviewed and open-access journal for nursing specialists.
Auburn’s animal-assisted therapy program, CAREing Paws, or Canine Assisting Rehabilitation and Education, is believed to be the only animal-assisted therapy program of its kind in a nursing school setting.
By including the dogs on a clinical site experience, Yordy and Pope observed the engagement between participants with dementia and the animals, as well as student engagement and comfort level when working with such participants and animals together.
They called the project COPE, or Canine Outreach Promoting Engagement, and received funding from a Competitive Outreach Scholarship Grant through Auburn University’s Outreach Office of Faculty Engagement.
“Students were significantly more comfortable and more effective in their communication with participants when the animals were included in the community clinical experience,” Yordy said. “Patients were more engaged in the presence of animals.”
“Individuals who have early dementia, when they participate regularly in a program that focuses on socialization, music therapy, pet therapy, community relationships, typically what we have noticed is that their cognitive decline slows a little bit,” added Christine Browdy, REACH director.
Pope created CAREing Paws in 2010, knowing the empirical benefits therapy dogs have on patients. It has also given nursing students the opportunity to learn about the alternative therapy through classroom teaching and clinical experiences.
The stars of the program are Miller, a 7-year-old golden retriever; Choa, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever golden mix; and Daisy, a 2-year-old Goldendoodle.
“Our nursing students learn that the human-animal bond helps patients heal emotionally, socially, mentally and physically,” said Pope. “Students leave Auburn with a degree in nursing and also the understanding of what animal-assisted therapy can do in diverse health care settings.”
Yordy and Pope began collaborating on animal-assisted therapy research soon after Yordy joined the school’s faculty in 2016. However, she has been a part of animal-assisted therapy teams since 2011.
“I have loved working with animals and people, and I knew this was where I wanted to grow my research,” said Yordy. “There is little research out there regarding dogs in academics and I would like to further this exploration.”
Currently, Yordy and Pope are the only dog handlers at the School of Nursing, but students who complete the animal-assisted therapy course can handle the dogs.
War-time letters throughout our nation’s history can offer us a window into the personal sacrifices of our fighting men and women. Perhaps one of the most famous was by Major Sullivan Ballou of the Second Rhode Island Infantry, written just before the First Battle of Manassas in the Civil War.
In it, he talks of his love for his wife, Sarah, and his deep devotion to the cause for which he is fighting. He also expresses his worries and fears over the coming engagement and his sorrow that, were he not to return home, he will miss his sons growing up to “honorable manhood.”
“I have sought most closely and diligently, and often in my breast, for a wrong motive in this hazarding the happiness of those I loved, and I could not find one. A pure love of my country, and of the principles I have often advocated before the people, and ‘the name of honor, that I love more than I fear death,’ have called upon me, and I have obeyed. … But, O Sarah, if the dead can come back to this earth, and flit unseen around those they loved, I shall always be near you… always, and, if the soft breeze fans your cheek, it shall be my breath; or the cool air cools your throbbing temples, it shall be my spirit passing by. Sarah, do not mourn me dead; think I am gone, and wait for me, for we shall meet again.”
Oliver Reed of the 20th Continental Regiment wrote to his wife of the hardships of Valley Forge, the Battle of Long Island and a number of skirmishes, saying, “God grant that we may Live to [meet] again in this World: if not tis my [desire] and Prayers to God that we may met in the Heavenly World whare thare is no more Deth [sic].”
Staff Sgt. Eugene Lawton was one of the thousands of soldiers, sailors and airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force landing in Normandy in June of 1944, only 75 years ago. Writing to his parents, “For right here was history in the making. Events taking place that kids will be reading about in future at school. Yes, I for one was proud that I had the honor of helping in my small way in this present conflict.”
Two weeks after writing his letter to Sarah, Maj. Ballou was killed by cannon fire at First Manassas. Oliver Reed died in October of 1778 in a hospital in Connecticut after falling ill in camp. Sgt. Lawton was killed only a few months after D-Day during the Battle of the Bulge.
This week, many will celebrate Memorial Day. For some, it is a day to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy with barbeques, pool parties and fireworks.
For you, though, I hope you will take time to reflect on the countless dead who, in service and devotion to their country, gave up their desires of freedom and happiness for those they loved and those that would come after.
Memorials to the fallen are not obelisks standing in fields. They are not towering statues or roadside markers. They are not marble tombs or stone walls.
The real memorials to those who surrendered their lives for our freedoms are the farmers plowing their fields. They are towering skyscrapers and roadside markets. They are marble counters and stone floors in our homes and churches.
We owe all that we are, our very way of life, to those who gave all they had.
For as long as it takes to walk to your car, or to microwave popcorn, or to listen to the national anthem at a ball game, say a prayer of thanks this week for all who have gone before.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.
Apprentice Readiness Program prepares Alabama students for skilled trades
Workforce development officials say that developing a well-trained workforce prepared for current and future jobs is essential for continued growth in Alabama.
To better prepare Alabamians for trade careers, Central Alabama Building Trades began an Apprentice Readiness Program (ARP), providing foundational knowledge and positioning participants for success. Jefferson State Community College is hosting the 10-week program, which began with a full class of 12 students in April.
The North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) sponsors ARPs, designed to prepare local residents, particularly those from underrepresented communities and transitioning veterans, for registered Building Trade apprenticeship programs. These programs produce plumbers, electricians, ironworkers and other skilled professionals that propel growth in the state.
State and local Building Trade Councils administer the programs, partnering with local business, education and community leaders to provide comprehensive pre-apprenticeship training in local communities.
“The Apprentice Readiness Program provides the opportunity for local residents to prepare themselves to compete for career opportunities in the building trades unions, which supports many industries through their specialized construction skills,” said Alabama ARP Coordinator Terry Davis.
Through a pre-apprenticeship, participants receive hands-on training and educational services, exposing them to union crafts and the construction industry before they select a specific career trade. Program administrators aid throughout the application process for Registered Apprenticeship programs.
“Skilled trades are so important for Alabama’s economy today, as well as the economy of the future. Investing in local communities through educational resources like the Apprentice Readiness Program helps develop the highly skilled workforce we need,” said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power senior vice president of Employee Services and Labor Relations.
“This class mirrors the diversity of the workers in our state and I am excited to see such determined students who want to advance their careers,” said Southern Company Workforce Development Specialist Tom McNeal.
Potential students who want to learn more about future offerings of the program should contact Terry Davis at trdavis@centurytel.net.
All the children in the program have some type of disability or other health challenge. A recent hunt in Marengo County included those ages 9 to 21 with cancer, brittle bone disease, cerebral palsy, missing limbs and other conditions.
Later this year, the nonprofit plans to bring a young man who was paralyzed from the neck down in a car accident at age 5 from his home in Anchorage, Alaska to hunt deer and pheasants in Alabama.
“He would otherwise never have this opportunity. It’s amazing how these children have reacted, the positive impact these trips have made and how it’s affected their personalities,” said Carol Clark, Kidz Outdoors executive director. “Alabama Power Foundation has been a blessing and an asset for us and a huge supporter of Kidz Outdoors.”
Established in 2013, the organization works to instill a love of the outdoors with a new generation while raising money for hospitals and research centers in hope of finding cures for cancer and other childhood diseases.
More than 4,000 children have participated in Kidz Outdoors events and more than $500,000 has been raised over the past six years.
“Alabama Power Foundation is excited to pass on a passion for the great outdoors and share the importance of being good stewards of the environment with young people, especially those with special needs,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of Environmental Affairs.
Kidz Outdoors has chapters in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky. For more information, visit kidzoutdoors.org or see National Kidz Outdoors on Facebook.
Alabama statewide home sales in April up 4.4 percent from one year ago
By: ACRE Research
Sales: Alabama statewide home sales totaled 5,820 units during April, up 4.4 percent from 5,574 sales in the same month a year earlier. April sales were up 9.2 percent compared to 5,330 sales in March. Results were 25.5 percent above the five-year April average of 4,636 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Reportand Annual Report.
Inventory: Homes listed for sale statewide during April totaled 21,481 units, a decrease of 10.7 percent from April 2018’s 24,055 units, but an increase of 2.2 percent from March 2019’s 21,017 units. April’s months of supply totaled 3.7 months, a decrease of 14.5 percent from April 2018’s 4.3 months of supply. April’s months of supply also decreased from March’s 3.9 months of supply.
Pricing: The statewide median sales price in April was $160,283, an increase of 3.2 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 1.3 percent from the prior month. This direction is not consistent with historical data (2014-18) indicating that the April median sales price on average increases from March by 4.2 percent. The homes selling in April spent an average of 93 days on the market (DOM), a decrease of 2.2 percent from 96 days in April 2018. The statewide DOM average in April was five days less than March. This indicator can fluctuate from month to month because of the sampling size of data and seasonal buying patterns.
Forecast: April sales were 5,820 units or 10.9 percent above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 5,248 sales for the month, while actual sales were 5,820 units. ACRE forecast a total of 18,061 residential sales year-to-date in 2019, while there were 18,727 actual sales through April, a difference of 3.7 percent.
ACRE’s statewide perspective: While nationwide residential sales dropped 1 percent in April, demand for housing in Alabama remained strong. Statewide residential sales increased 4.4 percent from 5,574 closed transactions in April 2018 to 5,820 in April 2019. Year-to-date, sales increased 3.8 percent from 2018. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in April increased 3.2 percent year-over-year from $155,250 to $160,283. The statewide median sales price is also up 3.2 percent year-to-date. Although nationwide inventory levels are trending upward, Alabama’s residential listings decreased 10.7 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and in the spring buying season of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during April spent an average of 93 days on the market, an improvement of three days from April 2018.
NAR’s national perspective: During April, total existing-home sales nationwide declined 1.1 percent from approximately 460,000 closed transactions one year ago to 455,000 currently. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 3.6 percent in April, marking 86 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said, “First, we are seeing historically low mortgage rates combined with a pent-up demand to buy, so buyers will look to take advantage of these conditions. Also, job creation is improving, causing wage growth to align with home price growth, which helps affordability and will help spur more home sales.”