Alabama nonprofit takes special-needs children on hunting, fishing trips 1 hour ago / Outdoors
Alabama statewide home sales in April up 4.4 percent from one year ago 2 hours ago / News
Roby: We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to all members of our Armed Forces 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
GoFundMe set up for children of Rod, Paula Bramblett 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Mobile APSO, partners install rain barrels in Prichard 17 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Lottery fails again in Alabama House, abortion ban continues to get national attention, APTV comes under-fire for gay wedding and more on Guerrilla Politics … 17 hours ago / Analysis
On this day in Alabama history: First woman graduated from UA medical school 19 hours ago / News
Former Alabama QB and NFL great Bart Starr dies at 85 20 hours ago / Sports
Byrne: Getting federal money for new Mobile Bayway Bridge not a ‘priority’ for ALDOT, ‘Focused on tolling’ 21 hours ago / News
UAB Hospital lauded for seventh year in a row as one of America’s great hospitals 22 hours ago / News
Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Opening of manufacturing facility signals ‘continued growth’ for Huntsville’s Dynetics 1 day ago / News
UPDATE: Auburn Tigers radio announcer Rod Bramblett, wife killed in auto accident 1 day ago / Sports
USA Health’s Madeira da Silva honored for cancer research at AACR annual meeting 2 days ago / News
The great truck driver shortage 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
John Merrill: Expect decision on 2020 U.S. Senate run end of May, first week of June 2 days ago / News
Hooking redeye bass highlights scenic trip down the Tallapoosa 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville backs Alabama legislator’s bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense 3 days ago / News
‘Our hero’: Slain Auburn officer’s neighborhood lights up blue to honor him 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
Palmer introduces bill to stop federal funding of anti-ICE ‘sanctuary airports’ 3 days ago / Politics
1 hour ago

Alabama nonprofit takes special-needs children on hunting, fishing trips

Kidz Outdoors works around the year to give special-needs children across the country hunting and fishing opportunities they would otherwise not have.

The Alabama Power Foundation recently presented the nonprofit with a grant that will help Kidz Outdoors continue its work.

Based in Hueytown, Alabama, Kidz Outdoors has sent hundreds of kids on hunting and fishing trips. Other outdoor activities include swimming with dolphins and more.

All the children in the program have some type of disability or other health challenge. A recent hunt in Marengo County included those ages 9 to 21 with cancer, brittle bone disease, cerebral palsy, missing limbs and other conditions.

Later this year, the nonprofit plans to bring a young man who was paralyzed from the neck down in a car accident at age 5 from his home in Anchorage, Alaska to hunt deer and pheasants in Alabama.

“He would otherwise never have this opportunity. It’s amazing how these children have reacted, the positive impact these trips have made and how it’s affected their personalities,” said Carol Clark, Kidz Outdoors executive director. “Alabama Power Foundation has been a blessing and an asset for us and a huge supporter of Kidz Outdoors.”

Established in 2013, the organization works to instill a love of the outdoors with a new generation while raising money for hospitals and research centers in hope of finding cures for cancer and other childhood diseases.

More than 4,000 children have participated in Kidz Outdoors events and more than $500,000 has been raised over the past six years.

“Alabama Power Foundation is excited to pass on a passion for the great outdoors and share the importance of being good stewards of the environment with young people, especially those with special needs,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of Environmental Affairs.

Kidz Outdoors has chapters in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky. For more information, visit kidzoutdoors.org or see National Kidz Outdoors on Facebook.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Alabama statewide home sales in April up 4.4 percent from one year ago

By: ACRE Research

Sales: Alabama statewide home sales totaled 5,820 units during April, up 4.4 percent from 5,574 sales in the same month a year earlier. April sales were up 9.2 percent compared to 5,330 sales in March. Results were 25.5 percent above the five-year April average of 4,636 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all statewide housing data, click here.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale statewide during April totaled 21,481 units, a decrease of 10.7 percent from April 2018’s 24,055 units, but an increase of 2.2 percent from March 2019’s 21,017 units. April’s months of supply totaled 3.7 months, a decrease of 14.5 percent from April 2018’s 4.3 months of supply. April’s months of supply also decreased from March’s 3.9 months of supply.

Pricing: The statewide median sales price in April was $160,283, an increase of 3.2 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 1.3 percent from the prior month. This direction is not consistent with historical data (2014-18) indicating that the April median sales price on average increases from March by 4.2 percent. The homes selling in April spent an average of 93 days on the market (DOM), a decrease of 2.2 percent from 96 days in April 2018. The statewide DOM average in April was five days less than March. This indicator can fluctuate from month to month because of the sampling size of data and seasonal buying patterns.

Forecast: April sales were 5,820 units or 10.9 percent above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 5,248 sales for the month, while actual sales were 5,820 units. ACRE forecast a total of 18,061 residential sales year-to-date in 2019, while there were 18,727 actual sales through April, a difference of 3.7 percent.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: While nationwide residential sales dropped 1 percent in April, demand for housing in Alabama remained strong. Statewide residential sales increased 4.4 percent from 5,574 closed transactions in April 2018 to 5,820 in April 2019. Year-to-date, sales increased 3.8 percent from 2018. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in April increased 3.2 percent year-over-year from $155,250 to $160,283. The statewide median sales price is also up 3.2 percent year-to-date. Although nationwide inventory levels are trending upward, Alabama’s residential listings decreased 10.7 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and in the spring buying season of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during April spent an average of 93 days on the market, an improvement of three days from April 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: During April, total existing-home sales nationwide declined 1.1 percent from approximately 460,000 closed transactions one year ago to 455,000 currently. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 3.6 percent in April, marking 86 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said, “First, we are seeing historically low mortgage rates combined with a pent-up demand to buy, so buyers will look to take advantage of these conditions. Also, job creation is improving, causing wage growth to align with home price growth, which helps affordability and will help spur more home sales.”

Click here to view the entire monthly report.

The Alabama Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Alabama Association of Realtors and its local associations.

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

Show less
2 hours ago

Roby: We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to all members of our Armed Forces

Every year, on the last Monday in May, our country takes a collective pause to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. Memorial Day isn’t simply a day off work, and it is much more significant than just marking the unofficial start of summer. This special holiday is intended to be a day set aside for us to stop and acknowledge those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we enjoy.

There are many ways to honor our fallen heroes, whether by visiting a national memorial to pay respects, attending a Memorial Day parade or another event in your community, or supporting organizations that aid our wounded soldiers. It is also very important to remember that this day is especially somber for the many families who lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Another special way to pay tribute to fallen soldiers around Memorial Day is to acknowledge the active duty servicemembers and veterans all around us. Our district is home to two of our nation’s finest military installations, thousands of active duty and reserve personnel, and nearly 16,000 military retirees and veterans. It is because of their sacrifices, and those of the many men and women who gave their lives in service to this country, that we are free today. In the spirit of this important day of remembrance, I encourage you to make a point to thank a veteran, current servicemember, or a fallen soldier’s family members for their dedication and sacrifices.

While we set aside one day specifically to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, our veterans, servicemembers and military families are always at the forefront of my mind, and advocating for improved veterans’ services is one of my top priorities in Congress. If we are to truly honor and respect the sacrifice made by those who gave their lives for this country, it is imperative that we properly care for the veterans and military families right here in our communities. It is no secret that much work remains on this front here in Central Alabama, and I will remain actively engaged until we get this right by our veterans.

We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to all members of our Armed Forces – those who gave their lives in service to our country, the veterans who are still with us today and those who have passed, and the brave men and women who are currently wearing the uniform. In Congress, I know that one of my most pressing responsibilities is to honor these sacrifices by fighting to improve veterans’ care, and I remain committed to that duty on your behalf.

In the spirit of Memorial Day, I extend my sincerest gratitude and condolences to all families who lost a loved one in the line of duty. My family and I mourn with you during this time especially. To all those who have served or who are currently serving, thank you. America shines as the Land of the Free because of you and the brave men and women who carried the torch before you. May we always remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Show less
3 hours ago

GoFundMe set up for children of Rod, Paula Bramblett

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for the two children of the late Rod and Paula Bramblett after the “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” and his wife were the victims of a fatal auto accident on Saturday night.

The GoFundMe will benefit Shelby and Joshua Bramblett. According to a description on the fundraising page, Shelby is a sophomore at Auburn University and Joshua will be a 10th grader at Auburn High School this fall.

“This fund will help Shelby and Joshua move forward with life’s expenses,” the GoFundMe page says. “Shelby, Joshua, and their family appreciate your kindness and support.”

The page was established on Sunday night. While Rod’s longtime role with the Tigers is well known, Paula also served Auburn University, working in the office of information technology.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
17 hours ago

Mobile APSO, partners install rain barrels in Prichard

Several Mobile-area groups are teaming up to help residents in the Three Mile Creek Watershed better manage storm water impacts.
Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) members from Mobile Division, members of the Plant Barry Environmental Stewardship Team(BEST), local land management company Grief LLC and the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program recently worked together to install rain barrels in the Toulmin Springs Branch Watershed in the Prichard community. The rain barrels are being installed in flood-prone areas to help collect water and reduce the impacts of localized flooding and storm water runoff. Residents can also use the stored water for their lawns or gardens.

Grief LLC donated the rain barrels to the Mobile Bay National Estuary program to help the organization continue its important work in the Toulmin Springs Branch Watershed, which feeds into Three Mile Creek. As a part of a comprehensive management plan, the national estuary program is working to restore Three Mile Creek and the surrounding neighborhoods. Find out more about the plan here.

Coastal Alabama receives more than five feet of rain per year. In urban areas, most of this water washes across hard surfaces, picking up and carrying pollutants into waterways. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers storm water runoff to be the greatest threat to water quality in the United States.

Rainwater harvesting, the practice of collecting and storing storm water runoff from roofs and other hard surfaces for future use, is one practical way to reduce impacts associated with residential storm water runoff.

An inch of rain falling on a typical 1,000-square-foot roof yields over 600 gallons of water. Installing a rain barrel at your home is an inexpensive way to capture and store some of this water for later use. With a rain barrel, you’ll not only help reduce storm water runoff, but also have a supply of free, non-chlorinated, soft water for washing your car, watering plants and many other household uses.

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program promotes wise stewardship of water quality and resources throughout the Mobile Bay water system. The group brings together local citizens, state and government agencies, businesses and industries, conservation and environmental organizations, as well as academic organizations to meet the environmental challenges that face coastal resources.

Plant Barry’s BEST Team is made up of employee volunteers who enjoy volunteering their time to help the local environment. The group meets monthly for stewardship projects. Chemical Technician Whitney Corgill leads the team.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
17 hours ago

VIDEO: Lottery fails again in Alabama House, abortion ban continues to get national attention, APTV comes under-fire for gay wedding and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and commercial real estate agent James Lomax take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is the lottery really dead?

— Is the abortion bill killing Alabama’s business recruitment opportunities?

— Should Alabama Public Television air a gay wedding on a children’s cartoon?

Jackson and Lomax are joined by FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan to talk about Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, the “Arthur” controversy and more.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” calling for liberal and conservatives to come together to defund Alabama Public Television.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less