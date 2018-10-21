Subscription Preferences:

Passion and purpose: How an Alabama based software company is helping the United Cajun Navy organize Hurricane Michael relief efforts

When Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida panhandle and parts of the Carolinas last week, Alabama native Hammond Cobb didn’t waste any time helping those tragically devastated by the storm.

Cobb called the United Cajun Navy, a well-known Louisiana volunteer group and immediately got to work mobilizing their team’s volunteer efforts with the help of his software company, Serquest.com

Cobb says Serquest is a “software system that is designed to put people into action faster.”

Essentially a LinkedIn for nonprofits, Serquest gives organizations the ability to create an online ‘resume’ for their organization where they can list current volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

The United Cajun Navy has their urgent needs listed on Serquest.com. Groups of volunteers, individuals or corporations who want to assist Florida residents affected by Hurricane Michael can sign up or donate here.

Cobb says the United Cajun Navy a “democratic and lean volunteer network of people who save lives first, ask questions later and don’t ask for compensation for doing the right thing.”

He said government agencies can often be slow when it comes to helping people get what they need and by partnering with the Cajun Navy, he knew people would get the assistance they needed, and quickly.

“We help people now and do paper work later,” Cobb said.

In addition to hosting volunteer needs on his organization’s website, Cobb created inspirational video ads and public service announcements to encourage people to volunteer.

At the end of the day, Cobb said his mission for Serquest revolves around, “connecting people to people.” A nonprofit for nonprofits, he sees Serquest as a personal network centered approach to helping volunteer organizations.

You can learn more about Serquest here.

JeffMet Park expansion to add thousands of jobs, officials predict

The Jefferson County Commission voted last week to rezone land in the existing Jefferson Metropolitan Park in McCalla that could bring thousands of additional jobs to the Birmingham metro area and have a substantial impact on economic development in the region.

The commission unanimously approved rezoning of about 410 acres to industrial from agriculture on property purchased by the Jefferson County Economic and Industrial Development Authority (JCEIDA). The rezoning includes another 230 acres that will be acquired by the JCEIDA by the end of the month. The authority began buying the land in July.

“Based on projects in the queue, I would project another 5,000 citizens will be employed at the park in the future,” said Commissioner David Carrington, chair of the county’s Finance, Information Technology and Business Development committee. “Whenever I look at a parcel of developable property, I don’t see land; I see jobs.”

Ted vonCannon, executive director of JCEIDA, echoed what the park has meant to the workforce in Jefferson County.

“Those are jobs that are not going to Georgia or some of our sister communities,” he said. “At one end (of the park) we have Publix and at the other end we have Home Depot. We have Gestamp, which is the largest employer in the park (that) will have probably have over 900 jobs when they finish up – and that’s just one company.”

The commission voted to rezone three parcels of property in the park which is home to 13 companies: seven domestic and six international. Those companies range from Publix and Home Depot to Plastipak, which makes bottles for water and Gestamp, which makes parts for automobile manufacturers.

“Expansion is key to attracting more companies with good paying jobs for our citizens,” said Commissioner Joe Knight. “Jefferson County has limited suitable land for companies needing large tract areas for expansion and construction … rezoning of the land allows us to proceed with the expansion of our park as it is important to invest now for future growth.”

Currently, more than 3,000 people work at the JeffMet Park “and the annual payroll is more than $100 million,” said Carrington.

The location of the existing park, which opened in 2000 with about 720 acres that could be developed, is a vital part of growth in the county, he said. “Next to available land, transportation network availability is very important to many manufacturing projects,” he said. “The park is adjacent to the Norfolk Southern’s Intermodal Facility with three miles of rail access available and it’s within a half mile of I-20/59.

“Based on the successes of the last few years and the active prospects in the queue, it became obvious that the county needed to acquire more land in order to recruit more jobs,” he continued. “Only 140 acres remain for development: three industrial sites totaling 110 acres and one 30-acre commercial site.”
Carrington reiterated the economic development impact for the county and the entire state.

“While we celebrate new projects in all areas of the state, economic development in our region clearly has the largest impact on the health of the state’s overall economy,” he said. “The Birmingham metro area, anchored by Jefferson County, is Alabama’s primary economic engine, representing more GDP (Gross Domestic Product) than Mobile, Montgomery and Huntsville combined.”

Knight added that the park is state of the art, well maintained and “offers $9.7 million in property taxes alone, which helps to fund our government without raising taxes.”

“All in all, we are excited about the future of this park and excited about the future of Jefferson County,” he said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama team travels to Tokyo, seeks stronger bonds with Japanese companies

Business leaders from across Alabama are participating in an international conference in Tokyo this week that aims to broaden economic and cultural ties between seven Southeastern states and Japan.

The 41st annual joint meeting of the Southeast U.S.-Japan and the Japan-Southeast associations, known as SEUS Japan 41, is taking place in the Japanese capital beginning Friday.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, is heading the Alabama delegation, which includes company leaders, economic development specialists, mayors, workforce training officials and others.

“This conference brings together a great group of top business and government officials from both sides. We always find it an excellent venue to share what is going on in Alabama as a place to invest and do business,” Secretary Canfield said.

“Japanese investment has a large footprint in our state, and it continues to grow as shown by the plans of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA,” he added. “We want to see that Japanese investment stays in Alabama and continues to grow.”

Earlier this week, Secretary Canfield and Huntsville area officials met with executives from Mazda and Toyota to discuss their plans for a $1.6 billion assembly plant with 4,000 workers in the North Alabama city.

RENEWING TIES

“Japanese companies have a long history of succeeding in Alabama, and we would like to see this continue in our community. ”

The Alabama delegation at SEUS Japan 41 includes representatives from areas around the state where Japanese companies have operations. This includes the Huntsville area, Decatur, Auburn, Jasper, St. Clair County, and Birmingham.

Alabama-based officials from Japanese companies such as Toyota, Daikin and Yorozu are also included in the delegation. AIDT, the Alabama Department of Labor and the University of Alabama’s Center for Economic Development are represented as well.

Mark Jackson, Honorary Consul of Japan to Alabama, also is a part of the delegation.

Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, said a primary reason he’s attending SEUS Japan 41 is to personally thank Masanobu Yoshizawa, president of Unipres, for the auto supplier’s $40 million expansion at its facility in Steele.

“This investment will bring new jobs and opportunity to our region for decades,” Smith said.

While in Japan, he’ll also work to make new contacts and reinforce relationships in the Japanese automotive supply chain as the Toyota-Mazda partnership begins establishing its Alabama assembly plant.

“Japanese companies have a long history of succeeding in Alabama, and we would like to see this continue in our community,” Smith said.

MEETING AGENDA

The theme of this year’s joint meeting is “Success through Tradition, Innovation and Partnerships.” Tokyo-based Marubeni Corp. a major integrated trading and investment business conglomerate, is the Japanese conference host.

At SEUS Japan 41, the Alabama team can take advantage of numerous networking events. Plus, Alabama is holding a private reception prior to the conference tonight, with invitations sent to all Japanese companies based in Tokyo that have operations in the state.

The joint meeting begins Friday with a delegates’ breakfast and an opening ceremony. That’s followed by remarks from state delegation leaders, including Secretary Canfield, and panel discussions on economic trends and investment opportunities.

Afternoon speakers include William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, and Hiroyuki Ishige, chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The event will close with an exchange of gifts.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Japanese companies function as a powerful engine of growth in Alabama, as well as the Southeastern region.

Since 1999, when Honda announced its plans for an auto assembly plant in Alabama, Japanese companies have invested $5.5 billion in projects across the state, creating 17,000 jobs, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The special relationship between the Southeastern states and Japan continues to flourish on many levels that benefit all of us,” Secretary Canfield said. “These ties spark economic growth, create dynamic new opportunities, and foster long-lasting friendships.”

He welcomed a pledge made in September by the leaders of the U.S. and Japan to begin negotiations on a trade agreement to expand trade and investment between the two countries.

Today, Alabama is home to around 70 Japanese manufacturing operations, including a heavy automotive presence with Honda’s assembly plant in Lincoln, Toyota’s engine plant in Huntsville, as well as their extensive network of suppliers and support businesses. The arrival of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA is expected to expand that presence.

Japan’s non-automotive companies also have a significant presence in Alabama.

Among them are dietary supplement manufacturer Pharmavite, a subsidiary of Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., as well as Nippon Steel, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., and Daikin and Toray, which make carbon fibers and fluorofibers.

Besides Alabama, the states represented at the conference are Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Florida.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Alabama Power transmission crews working in Florida panhandle

Alabama Power’s Transmission group is out in full force in the Florida panhandle, with 284 personnel helping Gulf Power restore electricity in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

It’s a humbling experience for Line Construction Manager Wray Anderson, whose 145-person team is putting the big wires up some 40 miles north of the Gulf of Mexico.

“The eye of the hurricane came right down this entire (transmission) line,” Anderson said. “There are thousands and thousands and thousands of trees down in this area. We’re 40 miles from the water and the devastation is incredible.”

The strongest winds of a hurricane are immediately to the east of the eye, which apparently did the damage Anderson saw.

While national media coverage has focused largely on Mexico Beach, the hamlet of Blountstown, Florida, has been without power a week and is still without electricity as of Wednesday afternoon. Anderson’s crew is feverishly working on a transmission line that will provide power to the town.

Anderson’s team will be working on a transmission line to the north of Blountstown. His group will then head back south to restore a major transmission line Georgia Power crews have started working from the Panama City area headed north. The two will meet in the middle.

Another Alabama Power team of 44, led by Transmission Supervisors Steven Harry and Luke Stafford, is in the panhandle supporting Gulf Power with substation and transmission line support.

Gulf Power has experienced unimaginable devastation and destruction from this hurricane,” said Kristie Barton, Alabama Power’s General Manager of Power Delivery Services and Compliance. “It is our privilege to be part of the effort to help them restore power in this critical time of need.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

John Merrill shreds Mallory Hagan on Twitter over voter registration claims — ‘You need to get off Twitter and get out campaigning’

Friday evening, Alabama’s third district Democratic congressional nominee Mallory Hagan took to Twitter to complain about what was part of an apparent effort to draw attention to her flailing campaign.

Hagan, in a story published earlier that day, made an extraordinary claim to the Associated Press’ Kim Chandler that “more than 55,000 voters in the 3rd Congressional District have been disqualified or labeled inactive since February 2017.”

She used a two-year-old quote to bolster her claim cited by Refinery 29, a website that also produces insightful documentaries entitled, “From eyeshadow to lipstick, learn how your favorite products are made,” in which Merrill said exercising the privilege of voting required “some initiative.”

Merrill responded to Hagan’s attack, noting over 1 million voters had been registered during his Alabama Secretary of State tenure. Then from there, the exchange escalated with Merrill suggesting that Hagan “get off Twitter” to campaign and better her long-shot bid against her incumbent opponent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks).

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

A lesson from the school pickup line

Our school district does not provide school bus service, so parents must take their children to and from school each day. Waiting in line to pick up our children provides a first-hand lesson about an important category of economic contests.

Troy Elementary School dismisses students at 3pm. I always want to be one of the first parents in line when I pick up my son. Chuck then gets perhaps an extra ten minutes at home. And I show him that he is important enough to me that I will make time to be first in line.

Only try as I might, I have not yet this year gotten close to the front of the line. Even arriving 30 minutes early is not enough. The people of Troy love their children very much, which makes Troy a great place to live. We also seem to have very flexible schedules.

As a group, we parents face a reality: only one person will be first in the pickup line. The line is an example of what economist Robert Frank labeled positional goods – where we care about our position relative to others. The pursuit of positional goods can be wasteful.

Life features many positional goods. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year. Some people line up well in advance of the store openings to show that they are the most serious shoppers. At the college I went to, students had a tradition of camping out in advance of hockey season tickets going on sale. The first students in line were the most serious supporters of the team.

Positional goods can involve other forms of competition. Neighbors sometimes engage in positional contests to put up the most amazing Christmas light and decoration displays. The costs include the decorations and higher electricity bills. Having the newest, latest, and shiniest computer, big screen TV, or car is a positional contest as well.

Competition in positional contests uses scarce resources just trying to move ahead of others when in the aggregate this isn’t possible. Even if parents waited all day in line after dropping off our children, only one would be at the front of the pickup line. Everyone engaged in a positional contest might agree that we would be better off spending less time and money.

And yet our incentives work against us here. If all other Troy Elementary School parents arrived at 2:55pm, I would show up at 2:50pm. Economist Thomas Schelling explained how sometimes people might choose to have someone limit our freedom to compete. Government can perform this role, or associations which can enforce rules on their members.

Two factors complicate limiting competition. First, competition may also improve contest quality. Consider high school football. Winning has a positional element – only one team can win the state title in each class each year. Extra practices, voluntary off-season workouts, and attending college camps may be seen as providing only a relative advantage. Yet this might also increase the quality of play, benefitting fans, coaches, and the players. A pure positional contest has no element of quality.

Beyond this, working hard in pursuit of our goals is an important part of life. The players may enjoy working hard together during the offseason and may be building life-long friendships. The freedom to outwork others is integral to America’s opportunity society.

To see this, imagine if students were not allowed to prepare for the SAT exam. An SAT score affects college admissions and scholarships; it matters for life. Aptitude tests do have a positional element. All students spending $1,000 on prep classes may not change their percentile rankings. Yet being denied the freedom to study hard and improve one’s performance seems profoundly unfair.

We need to be aware of positional contests, of the times in life where we simply are trying to get ahead of others. We may want to accept limits on such contests to curb wasteful competition. But we also need to remember that the freedom to work and create opportunities for ourselves is a crucial part of life.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

