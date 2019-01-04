Sign up for Our Newsletter

44 mins ago

Palmer on illegal immigration: ‘Failure to secure the border and enforce the law is having horrible consequences’

On Thursday, Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) commented on the news that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with the rape of a juvenile girl in Shelby County.

In a Facebook post sharing Yellowhammer News’ original article on the alleged crime, Palmer said, “The arrest of illegal immigrant and drug trafficker Amancio Betancourt Martinez for the rape of a young girl is another grim reminder that failure to secure the border and enforce the law is having horrible consequences.”

He continued, “It is incomprehensible that Democrats continue to oppose securing the borders to protect all Americans from criminal acts by people who are here illegally, and also from the influx of deadly drugs such as fentanyl and possibly terrorists.”

“Going forward, Congress cannot compromise on our national security and must prioritize the safety of the American people,” Palmer concluded.

Martinez, a 27-year-old Mexican native and citizen, has been charged with first-degree rape in Shelby County after returning to the United States illegally. He was previously deported in late 2015 for a felony drug trafficking conviction in Alabama.

Also on Thursday, the 116th Congress convened in Washington, D.C., with Democrats taking control of the House as partial government shutdown negotiations continue to stalemate.

Under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-San Francisco) majority, the chamber immediately passed a bill to fund the rest of the government that contains no money to improve border security. This bill is dead-on-arrival in the Senate and with President Donald Trump. All of Alabama’s Republican representatives voted “no” while Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) voted “yes.”

Congressmen Mo Brooks (AL-5) and Bradley Byrne (AL-1), as well as Attorney General Steve Marshall and Alabama Republican Party chair Terry Lathan, have also reacted to the charge against Martinez, calling for the border wall to be funded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

1 hour ago

Jeana Ross explains why Alabama’s early childhood education is the envy of the nation

Kicking off the 2019 Alabama Early Childhood Education Conference in Mobile on Thursday, Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross spoke about the evolution of early childhood education in the Yellowhammer State, saying that “we’re getting closer to our goal of comprehensive early education.”

Leading into Governor Kay Ivey’s speech to the record crowd of approximately 3,000 Alabama education professionals, Ross outlined how far early childhood education has come in the state since the turn of the century.

“I think back to the first conference we had in Montgomery. I think we probably had 175 classrooms then, and as a director of one of those classrooms, we were there, and we had a wonderful time,” Ross reminisced. “But, never ever, did I ever dream that we would grow to this. This is amazing.”

After some well-deserved praise for the men and women who work in the field day-in, day-out, Ross detailed just how significant the growth has been.

“Last year, Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature worked together to expand the state’s First Class Pre-K program. It was the sixth year in a row that the state’s economic growth has enabled us to add more classrooms. In fact, due to Governor Ivey’s leadership, the legislature appropriated the largest funding increase in the history of our young program, $18.5 million,” Ross advised.

She continued, “As a result, for the 2018 – 19 school year, we now have more than 1,000 First Class Pre-K classrooms across the state. That means there’s more than 18,000 children in these classrooms whose quality is unmatched across the country.”

“It’s a far cry from where we were a few years ago,” Ross said.

An exciting new study released last month concluded that students who participate in the First Class Pre-K program are more likely to be proficient in math and reading. Researchers also found that their work indicated “no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time.”

But while the state’s pre-k program has grown, the department has not substituted quality for quantity.

“We will never compromise on quality,” Ross emphasized.

Moving forward, leaders still hope to be able to offer the First Class Pre-K program to every Alabama family that voluntarily wants their child to attend.

In 2012, the Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s (ASRA) business-led Pre-K Task Force launched a ten-year campaign to advocate for full funding for the First Class Pre-K program through incremental state funding increases. ASRA has estimated that the state would need to appropriate a total level of funding of $144 million to give every Alabama family the opportunity to enroll their four-year-old in a First Class Pre-K program voluntarily.

While growth of programming is important, Ross also stressed the reach of early childhood education and the partnerships involved.

“The partnerships, the coordination we have across the state, are so important,” Ross explained. “We know a child’s learning experiences don’t start at four years old. They start before birth.”

“It is so important that we have our home visitors, our childcare providers, and all those professionals that work with children birth-to-age-eight here today. We must continue to have a strong continuum of how we serve children, the approaches we use, and best practices so that we can help each and every child in the state of Alabama reach their greatest potential,” she outlined.

Ross continued, “The number of First Class Pre-K classrooms and teachers are only a part of the reason why our conference has a new look. The Department of Early Childhood Education was established in 2000 to enable the governor to effectively and efficiently coordinate the efforts and programs to serve all young children throughout the state. And, as we all know, a child’s life does not begin at age four, and neither does it end in kindergarten.”

Ross named relationships and partnerships through home visiting programs, the Department of Human Resources, childcare, the Department of Mental Health, their early childhood mental health coordinator and the First 5 Alabama initiative as key examples.

Then, there is the State Department of Education as well, with Ross praising them as “a tremendous partner.”

“We meet with them once a month and see how we can create that transition from those early years into school. So that that child not only is ready for school, but they’re going into a learning environment where they’re able to learn and have experiences and educational approaches that will best suit them to be successful and achieve their greatest potential,” Ross remarked.

All of the impressive growth and hand-in-hand collaboration has a purpose as part of an overarching vision and plan.

“[W]e’re getting closer to our goal of comprehensive early education. Just imagine what will be possible for our children in the state when we get there,” Ross said.

While Alabama strives for constant improvement in early childhood education, the nation looks to the Yellowhammer State as a role model for its commitment to excellence.

“We’ve actually had the governor from Montana come visit us and talk to us about early childhood,” Ross advised. “In just the last few weeks, we’ve had an extensive phone call with Hawaii and Nevada. Tennessee came to visit.”

She told the assembled educators, “All of them want to know what Alabama is doing and it’s because of you, your reputation, and your work that this is being recognized.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

14 hours ago

Martha Roby pledges to ‘continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians’ in 116th Congress

Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-2) on Thursday was sworn into her fifth term serving Alabama’s Second District in the U.S. House of Representatives, saying she “will continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians.”

In a press release, Roby shared some of her priorities for the 116th Congress.

“I am honored and deeply humbled to represent Alabama’s Second District in Congress and serve as a voice for our shared conservative priorities,” Roby said.

The Republican added, “With every vote I cast, my guiding principle is that Alabama always comes first. From supporting Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base and Fort Rucker to improving veterans’ health care and advancing smart agriculture policy, I will continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians.”

Some of the issues that are most important to Alabama’s Second District, and thus priorities for Roby, include properly funding our nation’s military, caring for veterans, fighting for farmers, cracking down on illegal immigration and defending the unborn.

Roby’s fifth term began after she proudly took the following oath:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Roby most recently served on the Appropriations Committee and the Judiciary Committee. Committee assignments outside of leadership positions for the 116th Congress have not yet been made.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

15 hours ago

Mo Brooks sworn in for fifth term in U.S. House of Representatives

Republican Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) was sworn in on Thursday for the fifth time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Brooks, who was the first Republican elected in the Fifth District in 136 years, participated in an en masse swearing in ceremony in the House Chamber earlier today.

“As the 116th Congress begins its work, I am deeply honored to again have the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District,” Brooks stated. “As a Congressman, I have fought hard to defend the foundational principles that have made America the greatest nation in world history. I will continue to fight for those values in the face of stiff and majority-controlling Socialist Democrats in the 116th Congress.”

He added, “In particular, I will work to rein in out-of-control Washington spending, secure America’s borders and elections, defend free-enterprise policies from a strong and dangerous but naïve Socialist agenda, while also promoting strong national security and technological advancement NASA promotes for the benefit of all. The prosperity and freedom of America’s future generations is at stake. I appreciate the trust citizens of the Tennessee Valley have placed in me, and I look forward to a fifth term in the U.S. House.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News.

15 hours ago

Gary Palmer ‘eager’ as third term begins

On Thursday, Congressman Gary Palmer was sworn in for his third term representing Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, saying he was “eager” to continue his diligent service.

In a statement after taking the oath of office for the 116th Congress, Palmer said, “It was a great honor and privilege to stand on the House floor for the third time and pledge to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.”

“I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Alabama’s Sixth District in Washington and pursuing sound policies for the good of the country during the 116th Congress. There is much to do over the next two years and I am eager to get back to work,” he added.

Palmer, who is now serving as chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, represents Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, Blount and Bibb counties. Through this important leadership position, he is the fifth highest ranking House Republican.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

16 hours ago

Airbus to build additional aircraft on US Gulf Coast

Airbus says it will fulfill two new aircraft orders at an expanding manufacturing operation on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The European aircraft maker said Thursday that 120 passenger aircraft ordered by JetBlue Airways and the start-up airline Moxy will be built in a new factory near the company’s existing plant in Mobile, Alabama.

The company says construction on the plant will begin later this month.

JetBlue and Moxy each ordered 60 of the A220-300 aircraft manufactured by Airbus.

The plant will be located beside a factory where Airbus already produces the A320 aircraft in Mobile.

Airbus produced its first airplane on the Alabama coast in 2016.

The new A220 line in Alabama is in addition to one the company is opening in Mirabel, Canada.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

