Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Alabama State Port Authority announces senior leadership changes 3 hours ago / News
‘Entirely avoidable’: Mo Brooks hits Pelosi, Schumer over illegal immigrant charged with rape of Shelby County girl 3 hours ago / National Politics
‘LEGALIZE IT!’: Retirement Systems of Alabama all-in for sports gambling, marijuana 3 hours ago / News
Doug Jones calls for compromise in wake of government shutdown 5 hours ago / News
Illegal immigrant living in Alabama charged with rape of juvenile girl 5 hours ago / National Politics
Mo Brooks doubles down: Democrats that support open borders know ‘there is a cost in American lives’ 6 hours ago / News
R.L. Zeigler Co. recalls hot sausages due to metal bits 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: Mo Brooks says Pelosi, Schumer have ‘American blood’ on their hands over shutdown, Trump slows his roll on Syria, AG Steve Marshall has protesters come to his house and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Honda Alabama tops Pilot production record amid busy 2018 14 hours ago / News
Shelby defends independence of Federal Reserve 1 day ago / News
Neal McCoy to headline Ivey’s Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration 1 day ago / News
The gas tax push: Ten Alabama highway projects to consider in 2019 1 day ago / Analysis
Nancy Goodman is an Alabama Maker creating quilted works of art 1 day ago / News
Galleria shooting protest organizer encourages ‘celebratory gunfire’ in Hoover, but not Birmingham 2 days ago / News
Marshall: A personal New Year’s message 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Brooks: How much ‘American blood’ on will be on hands of Pelosi, Schumer until they help with border security? 2 days ago / National Politics
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge 2 days ago / Sponsored
Fish found in Alabama called endangered 2 days ago / News
Shelby on shutdown negotiations: ‘We’ve got to move away from the blame game’ 2 days ago / National Politics
Outgoing Trump chief of staff: Sessions ‘instituted the zero-tolerance’ illegal immigration policy 2 days ago / National Politics
3 hours ago

‘Entirely avoidable’: Mo Brooks hits Pelosi, Schumer over illegal immigrant charged with rape of Shelby County girl

After news broke Wednesday that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile in Shelby County, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) criticized Democratic leaders for obstructing “Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks said that the crime allegedly committed by 27-year-old Amancio Betancourt Martinez “was entirely avoidable.”

“The heinous rape committed by a previously deported illegal alien against an American juvenile in Shelby County, Alabama is exactly why we need stronger border security,” Brooks said.

He added, “This sickening crime was entirely avoidable, yet Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to obstruct Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

You can read more about Martinez here.

The Mexican native and citizen has been charged with first-degree rape in Shelby County after returning to the United States illegally. He was previously deported in 2015 for a felony drug trafficking conviction in Alabama.

Martinez, who reportedly resides in Maylene, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Birmingham for illegally re-entering the country via the southern border. His arraignment is set for Thursday, January 10 before Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr.

Martinez’s federal indictment came in the wake of his state arrest for rape earlier in December. According to the Shelby County Reporter, the Alabaster Police Department detained the illegal immigrant and charged him with the Class A felony.

Per his arrest warrant, Martinez allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim “by forcible compulsion” on November 26.

When he was arrested by Alabaster PD, Martinez was already on probation stemming from his 2014 guilty plea in the same county on a felony cocaine trafficking charge. When he entered into a plea agreement on this drug charge, he was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, but his sentence was split to three years jail time followed by two years of supervised probation. He then received 542 days of jail credit reduced from his prison sentence when he was deported on December 31, 2015.

Through the 2014 plea agreement, two additional cocaine trafficking charges and two unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges were dropped against Martinez when he pleaded guilty.

Because he was on probation when he was arrested on the rape charge in December, his probation was revoked. This means that the entirety of his original ten-year prison sentence could be reinstated.

Federal authorities became aware of his illegal return to the United States after the Alabaster Police Department contacted the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in November when the local agency began investigating the rape.

Federal court records outline that federal and local law enforcement officials then went to a job site where Martinez has been employed in Shelby County and fingerprinted and positively identified him.

The fingerprint check also allegedly associated Martinez with an FBI number that showed previous immigration arrests. Court records also noted that investigators reviewed Martinez’s file, and it revealed there was no documentation that he had applied for, or was given, any permission for legal admission back into the country since being deported.

Martinez remains in Shelby County Jail on his probation revocation.

The news of his indictment for illegal re-entry comes in the wake of Brooks telling Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have “American blood” on their hands for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump and the Republicans on border security.

Left-leaning national media outlets, including the Washington Post and MSNBC, have since picked up Brooks’ comments to Yellowhammer News, attempting to portray them as false. Brooks doubled down on his initial remarks during an interview on Jackson’s daily radio show on Wednesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama State Port Authority announces senior leadership changes

In the wake of recent and pending retirements, Alabama State Port Authority director and chief executive officer James K. “Jimmy” Lyons on Wednesday announced four major promotions within his senior management team to meet organizational needs in the Port of Mobile’s administration and operating areas.

“We’ve had a number of announced retirements and these personnel changes will allow us to provide better service to both our customers and to our organization,” Lyons said in a press release.

One of the crucial imminent retirements at the Port Authority is the deputy director, Smitty Thorne. Thorne is also the longtime chief operating officer at the port.

All of the following appointees will report to Lyons.

554
Keep reading 554 WORDS

First, Lyons elevated Linda Paaymans from her current position as senior vice president of finance to chief financial officer, filling the vacancy left by the recently retired Larry Downs.

Paaymans holds over 35 years of financial, IT, procurement, planning and production management experience from both the private and public sector. Since 2008, Downs mentored Paaymans to take the reins of the Port Authority’s financial services division. In 2011, she was promoted to senior vice president of financial services, holding oversight on day-to-day financial management and information management systems. The Port Authority’s Board of Directors also named Paaymans as secretary/treasurer in December. She is a graduate of Yale University and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University.

Lyons also promoted Danny Barnett to vice president of human resources. This division overseas the Port Authority’s personnel, medical services, training and safety programs.

Barnett is a 43-year veteran at the Port, having served in a number of supervisory and management positions in general cargo and bulk operations, billing and human resources. During his tenure with the Port Authority, he also served 23 years with the Alabama Army National Guard, which included a tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Barnett retired from the Guard in 2007 with the rank of Major. Since 2003, he has managed the Port Authority’s human resources, medical services and employee training departments. Barnett holds a Bachelor of Science in Management of Human Resources from Faulkner University.

In another important move, Lyons promoted Bill Inge to vice president, general cargo and central services. This expanded division will oversee general cargo, maintenance, fleet services, Port Police and the Harbormaster offices.

Inge holds over 38 years of experience in maritime transportation and terminal operations. In 2007, the Port Authority recruited Inge from Dole Fresh Fruit, where he had served in the company’s U.S. East, West and Gulf Coasts, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Central America operations. In 2011, Inge was named manager of the Port Authority’s General Cargo and Intermodal division. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South at Sewanee, Tennessee.

Then, in the Port Authority’s trade division, Lyons promoted Parrish Lawler to director of trade and development.

Lawler joined the Authority in 2014 as manager of trade and development with over 20 years of experience in transportation, logistics, sales and marketing. In his new role, he will direct container carrier sales and containerized cargo business development for the Authority. Over the course of his career, Lawler has worked in operations, customer service and sales management for companies like Inchcape, CH Robinson and Norton Lilly. He also oversaw railroad sales for the GC Railway. Lawler is a graduate of Elon University in North Carolina.

The Port Authority owns and/or operates the public deep-water port facilities in Mobile, which is Alabama’s only seaport, handling over 25 million tons of cargo last year. Currently, the Port of Mobile is ranked 11th largest of the nation’s sixty deep-water seaports.

The Authority’s container, general cargo and bulk facilities have direct access to two interstate highway systems, five Class 1 railroads and nearly 15,000 miles of inland waterway. Learn more here.

You can also read Yellowhammer News’ article on the tremendous impact that Alabama’s coal industry has on the Port here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

‘LEGALIZE IT!’: Retirement Systems of Alabama all-in for sports gambling, marijuana

The Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) is advocating for the legalization of marijuana and sports gambling, according to its most recent newsletter.

Under the heading “LEGALIZE IT!” RSA lays out its case in the January edition of The Advisor for making those activities lawful in Alabama and taxing the proceeds.

RSA writes:

122
Keep reading 122 WORDS

We all have our vices. For some, it’s a nightcap; for others it’s betting on sports while puffing on a joint. In what feels like a long time coming, American states are moving toward legalizing the latter. Ten states and Washington, D.C., have sanctioned medicinal and recreational marijuana use for those over age 21, and 33 more states allow medicinal use. Sports betting has been fully legalized in six states, with three more on the way, and 15 more with bills pending.

RSA is the public pension system for Alabama’s public school employees and state and local government employees. It has 358,000 members, according to the system’s website.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

Show less
5 hours ago

Doug Jones calls for compromise in wake of government shutdown

After nearly two weeks of a partial government shutdown, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) is now calling for compromise between Republicans and Democrats.

During a WVTM interview that was released on Tuesday, Jones stressed the importance of putting the hundreds of thousands of federal employees back to work with pay.

“Hopefully, once we can get the government reopened, we will get them back pay,” Jones stated. “But that is not a whole lot of consolation for these folks right now during the holidays, trying to start the new year.”

147
Keep reading 147 WORDS

Jones then discussed compromise and insinuated that it is the only way forward.

“What we have got to do is forge that incredible word called compromise,” Jones told WVTM. “People have to look at that, not as a battle that has been lost, but as a way of progress.”

With Democrats set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, Jones said he anticipates people will see things differently.

“Once we get back and the new House takes over, and people get a realistic view of where we are, they will realize the only way to accomplish anything is to talk to each other and not at each other,” he said.

Jones added, “If people stay entrenched, this could go on for a long time and everybody loses if this goes on much longer.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
5 hours ago

Illegal immigrant living in Alabama charged with rape of juvenile girl

A 27-year-old Mexican citizen has been charged with first-degree rape in Shelby County after returning to the United States illegally. He was previously deported in 2015 for a felony drug trafficking conviction in Alabama.

Amancio Betancourt Martinez, who reportedly resides in Maylene, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Birmingham for illegally re-entering the country via the southern border. His arraignment is set for Thursday, January 10 before Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr.

Martinez’s federal indictment came in the wake of his state arrest for rape earlier in December. According to the Shelby County Reporter, the Alabaster Police Department detained the illegal immigrant and charged him with the Class A felony.

Per his arrest warrant, Martinez allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim “by forcible compulsion” on November 26.

380
Keep reading 380 WORDS

When he was arrested by Alabaster PD, Martinez was already on probation stemming from his 2014 guilty plea in the same county on a felony cocaine trafficking charge. When he entered into a plea agreement on this drug charge, he was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, but his sentence was split to three years jail time followed by two years of supervised probation. He then received 542 days of jail credit reduced from his prison sentence when he was deported on December 31, 2015.

Through the 2014 plea agreement, two additional cocaine trafficking charges and two unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges were dropped against Martinez when he pleaded guilty.

Because he was on probation when he was arrested on the rape charge in December, his probation was revoked. This means that the entirety of his original ten-year prison sentence could be reinstated.

Federal authorities became aware of his illegal return to the United States after Alabaster PD contacted the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in November when they began investigating the rape.

Federal court records outline that federal and local law enforcement officials then went to a job site where Martinez has been employed in Shelby County and fingerprinted and positively identified him.

The fingerprint check also allegedly associated Martinez with an FBI number that showed previous immigration arrests. Court records also noted that investigators reviewed Martinez’s file, and it revealed there was no documentation that he had applied for, or was given, any permission for legal admission back into the country since being deported.

Martinez remains in Shelby County Jail on his probation revocation.

The news of his indictment for illegal re-entry comes in the wake of Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) telling Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have “American blood” on their hands for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump and the Republicans on border security.

Left-leaning national media outlets, including the Washington Post and MSNBC, have since picked up Brooks’ comments to Yellowhammer News, attempting to portray them as false. Brooks doubled down on his initial remarks during an interview on Jackson’s daily radio show on Wednesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

Mo Brooks doubles down: Democrats that support open borders know ‘there is a cost in American lives’

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) appeared on Yellowhammer TV’s “Guerrilla Politics” over the weekend and made waves by adamantly stating that the lives lost to illegal immigration are the fault of the Democrats

Brooks said “American blood” will be on the hands of House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump, adding, “It’s a very tough position that the Democrats have put us in. One the one hand, you’ve got thousands of Americans who are dead each year because of the Democrats’ refusal to secure our borders.”

Because this statement was critical of Democratic darlings, it went viral in the national media while Alabama’s AL.com ran the story as wire copy from the Washington Post.

Congressman Brooks joined WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Wednesday and was asked if he stood by those comments and he made it clear he was not backing down.

240
Keep reading 240 WORDS

Brooks did not hedge, saying, “Absolutely! Schumer, Pelosi, all the Democrats that support open borders knowing full well that there is a cost in American lives. There have blood on their hands.”

The congressman also added a staggering argument that more people have been killed by illegal immigration than in all the American wars combined since the 1990s.

Partial transcript as follows:

BROOKS: If you add up the number of people who have died as a result of illegal alien conduct in the Tennessee Valley, the area that I represent in the state of Alabama, and you compare that to the number of Americans that have lost their lives in Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, in my judgment, the number of Americans that have lost their lives at the hands of illegal aliens and their conduct is vastly greater than the number of Americans that lost their lives fighting in those conflicts that I just listed.

JACKSON: And we are talking about Americans in the 5th Congressional District?

BROOKS: Fifth Congressional District loss of life at the hands of illegal aliens vs Americans from the 5th congressional district that lost their lives in those conflicts.

JACKSON: Just to be clear, homicides, vehicular homicides and overdose drug deaths that come from Mexico, correct?

BROOKS: And murders.

Listen:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less