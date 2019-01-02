‘Entirely avoidable’: Mo Brooks hits Pelosi, Schumer over illegal immigrant charged with rape of Shelby County girl

After news broke Wednesday that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile in Shelby County, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) criticized Democratic leaders for obstructing “Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks said that the crime allegedly committed by 27-year-old Amancio Betancourt Martinez “was entirely avoidable.”

“The heinous rape committed by a previously deported illegal alien against an American juvenile in Shelby County, Alabama is exactly why we need stronger border security,” Brooks said.

He added, “This sickening crime was entirely avoidable, yet Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to obstruct Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

