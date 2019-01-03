AG Steve Marshall calls on new Congress to support border wall funding — ‘Shame on Speaker Pelosi’

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall called on the new Congress convening Thursday in Washington to fully fund a border wall to protect Americans and uphold the rule of law.

Marshall also criticized Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is expected to be elected speaker of the House, for deliberately ignoring border security by pushing a budget plan that funds every remaining federal agency for the balance of Fiscal Year 2019 except for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“It is the fundamental role of government to provide for the safety and security of its citizens and yet many in Washington, D.C., shirk this basic duty in order to score political points,” Marshall said in a press release. “Shame on them and shame on Speaker Pelosi for turning a blind eye to continued security threats to Americans by refusing to fund a border wall and the vital operations of U.S. Homeland Security.

He continued, “As Alabama’s Attorney General, I am deeply troubled by the steady stream of dangerous illegal drugs entering my state and the impact it has on our citizens and law enforcement. Drug trafficking, human trafficking and many violent crimes committed in Alabama can be traced to criminal elements crossing our country’s borders and the failure of current efforts to secure our border.

Marshall’s release came after news broke Wednesday that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile in Shelby County. He also referred to other recent prominent crimes linked to border security in Alabama.

“Alabamians were shocked to learn of the brutal murder of a little 13-year-old girl in our state last year by affiliates of the Mexican drug cartel. Tragedy struck South Alabama when a woman riding her bike was hit and killed by an illegal immigrant who fled the scene, knowing that he’d already been deported twice. This week, we learned that a criminal alien previously deported for drug crimes illegally reentered the country—even returning to Alabama where his original crimes were committed—and was charged with the rape of a minor. Where does it end? When does it end? It ends with a border wall as the backbone of a serious and effective border-security strategy that protects Alabamians and all Americans,” Marshall outlined.

The attorney general concluded his statement by once again calling for Congress to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall, which is a term for a proposal that encompasses not just a physical wall, but electronic monitoring, tunnel and air surveillance and personnel as well.

“I call on Speaker Pelosi and all Members of Congress and the U.S. Senate to stand with the American people and law enforcement and fully fund the border wall to enable our hardworking U.S Homeland Security personnel to secure our borders once and for all,” Marshall said.

Marshall has been a vocal advocate for border security since becoming attorney general in early 2017, notably participating in a White House panel on protecting America’s borders in August 2018. For Marshall, the panel discussion focused on addressing border security and how the crime associated with border-related drug trafficking and illegal immigration affects the people of Alabama.

Immediately following this White House panel, Marshall was a special guest at Trump’s ceremony honoring the brave men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn