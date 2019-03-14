Report: ALDOT cable guard prevented head-on I-85 collision with Trump’s motorcade

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

When President Donald Trump was traveling northbound on I-85 Friday en route to visit victims of the recent east Alabama tornadoes, his motorcade barely escaped what would have been a high-speed, head-on collision.

A video of an out-of-control vehicle veering off of I-85 South and slamming into the cable guard rail in the median went viral almost immediately last week, but now WSFA has confirmed just how close the incident was to being catastrophic.

The stunning moment was captured on video by Ike Scott, who was about 100 feet away off the interstate observing the motorcade pass.

“Oh my gosh! Did y’all see that?” Scott said on the video, talking to friends in the background.

“My audio probably said it all. I was stunned,” Scott told WSFA. “The vehicle was probably going to be airborne into the motorcade.”

WSFA said the Secret Service did make contact with the driver of the vehicle and the case is now closed. It is not clear why she crashed but the television station reported she was unharmed.

Tony Harris, public relations director for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), said if not for the effectiveness of the cable railing, the crash had a high likelihood of being deadly.

“That cable barrier certainly prevented that vehicle from crossing over into the oncoming traffic which happened to be at that moment … on that day the presidential motorcade. They’re almost always fatal,” Harris advised.

“I was immediately thankful,” Scott added.

At the end of the day, highway construction can be costly for the state but is a worthwhile investment considering the lives saved alone, Harris noted. ALDOT administration explained that one mere mile of this type of cable guard railing costs approximately $250,000.

“We more than cut in half the fatalities on interstate highways from cross-median crashes [since the state started placing the cable guard railings in medians around 20 years ago],” Harris outlined.

A recent report named Alabama the second deadliest state per capita for traffic fatalities.

Because of the Rebuild Alabama Act signed into law this week, experts forecast more deadly crashes will be prevented by proper roadway safety features, just like this one. Significantly increased investment in highway expansion and maintenance will have similarly positive safety effects, too.

You can watch WSFA’s report here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Under Governor Kay Ivey’s administration, the good news just keeps coming for Alabama’s manufacturing industry and for job seekers in the state.

On Thursday, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced a historic $288 million expansion of its existing facility in Huntsville, which is not to be confused with the under-construction Mazda-Toyota plant.

According to a press release, Toyota’s new investment will increase annual engine capacity from 670,000 to 900,000 by the end of 2021 to increase product flexibility and better accommodate market demand.

New 4-cylinder and V6 engine lines will add 450 new jobs to the north Alabama facility, the largest hiring need in the plant’s history.

The investment also includes a building expansion.

With the new investment, the plant represents an investment of $1.2 billion by Toyota.

The company announced Thursday that it will exceed its 2017 pledge to invest $10 billion over five years in the United States, with a new commitment to reach nearly $13 billion over the same period boosting the American economy.

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield attended the announcement in Huntsville Thursday.

According to WAFF, Canfield said, “The automotive sector in Alabama is a story of success in a short period of time.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle explained that this is the seventh time the plant has expanded.

“This is a local investment that means a lot to this community,” Battle said, per WAFF.

This came the day after Toyota announced it was donating $1 million to fight poverty through a literacy initiative in north Alabama and Washington, D.C.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Whether it’s sitting on metal bleachers at your local ball park, Friday night lights on a high school football field, or watching the bounce of a basketball on the slick wood floors of an old-school gymnasium, the goal typically remains the same, to see your team win.

But for the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, winning goes beyond a number on a scoreboard. It’s what happens in the process. Founded in 2002 by Edgar Welden, the nonprofit was created in response to news that the Birmingham city school system was considering doing away with some of their athletics programs.

Toney Pugh, the organization’s executive director, said Mr. Welden read the news and decided to do something about it.

Since then, the organization, along with their corporate partners, have contributed over three million dollars towards the athletics and fine art programs in the Birmingham city public schools, with $162,000 going toward college scholarships to deserving students.

Pugh said BAP can be described as, “a large booster club for the Birmingham city school system,” which currently supports seven high schools and 18 area middle schools.

From helping students prepare for the ACT, to sending coaches to professional development courses, to purchasing team uniforms, BAP is wide-ranging in its efforts to help both students and coaches alike.

“All successful high school extracurricular programs need additional encouragement and support, and we are here to help with those endeavors” Pugh said.

Pugh knows a thing or two about the impact sports have in a community. A former head coach and athletic director, he started high school sports programs from the ground up at both Clay-Chalkville and Oak Mountain High Schools.

When asked about BAP’s plans for the future, Pugh said the nonprofit hopes to reach more students by creating new sport options within the Birmingham city school system, such as lacrosse and golf.

Pugh says this is significant because it offers more students the opportunity to achieve success in life as they head toward adulthood.

“Athletics are so important in our society. In educational systems, it’s important because it teaches so many life lessons you need to be successful,” Pugh said.

Pugh continued, “…whether it’s dedication, commitment or work ethic, these are things you will need as you get older.”

To learn more about the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, or to donate, visit their website at, https://bapteam.org/about/.

The education policy proposal introduced by Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) last month was included in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal released this week.

Byrne and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are sponsoring the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act in their respective chambers. This pro-school choice legislation, which was developed with the consultation and support of Trump Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, will give students and parents nationwide the freedom to make educational decisions that are right for them.

The president’s proposed budget sets aside $5 billion annually in extra education funding to support the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act.

In a statement, Byrne said, “I am proud to work with President Trump to advance our shared goal of expanding freedom and opportunity in education. The inclusion of our Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act in the President’s budget shows the Trump Administration’s commitment to our nation’s students and is yet another positive step moving us closer to improving education opportunities for students across the country.”

The Trump administration chose Byrne to carry this legislation, which is a key priority for the president, in the House.

Read more about the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. Auburn assistant basketball coach implicated in federal bribery scheme that is similar to the issues grabbing headlines for involving two actresses

— The situation did not occur while Coach Ira Bowman was at Auburn, nor is it tied to the arrests of over 50 people in the case involving multiple schools, coaches and parents, but it is very similar. Bowman was removed from the team for the SEC basketball tournament because he was implicated in a scheme while at Penn to accept around $300,000 to give his a student a priority spot on Penn’s basketball team so he could get into the prestigious Wharton School of Business.

6. The United States has now joined other nations in grounding Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 jets

— Following the lead of dozens of countries, including European nations and China, President Donald Trump issued an emergency order to ground the planes involved in a series of accidents and other concerns with the computer system on the plane. The FAA and major U.S. airlines have said they believe the planes are safe and resisted calls to ground the planes, but the media was having none of this. Boeing stock has dipped after the announcement as business insiders believe this could harm the company’s reputation, but they have weathered storms before.

5. The Southeastern Conference and Toyota both make charitable donations to help Alabama residents

— The SEC has donated $100,000 to Auburn University to help students, faculty and staff impacted by the destructive tornadoes that hit the state and killed 23. Also, Toyota, who is already building a $1.6 billion manufacturing facility that could bring close to 4,000 jobs to Alabama as part of their partnership in Huntsville with Mazda, donated $1 million to help fight poverty in the state. Toyota made the donation to the National Center for Family Learning, bringing their total donations to the organization to $50 million over 28 years. There are currently 420 Toyota Family Learning Centers that have helped more than 4.5 million across the U.S. and Toyota will partner with local groups to provide literacy programs.

4. It appears President Trump is correct when he says former FBI Director James Comey lied under oath regarding the Hillary Clinton investigation

— While this seems to be treated by the media and their Democrats as something of conspiracy theory, the FBI did, in fact, kill the investigation into Clinton before it even started. Representative John Ratcliff (R-TX) said testimony by disgraced FBI lawyer Lisa Page “confirmed to me under oath that the FBI was ordered by the Obama DOJ not to consider charging Hillary Clinton for gross negligence in the handling of classified information.” The testimony calls in to count Comey’s honesty. He testified under oath that the FBI investigative team unanimously believed Clinton shouldn’t be prosecuted, but Page disputes this under oath and said a number of FBI agents on the team believed Clinton should have been prosecuted based on the evidence.

3. Democrats plan to offer 2 million “Dreamers” legal status and citizenship — ICE union is not happy

— Earlier this week, House Democrats unveiled a bill that would offer 2.7 million illegal immigrants a full pathway to citizenship. It would immediately protect them from deportation, allow them to work, allow some who have been deported to return and then give them an option for citizenship. Like Ann Coulter, the National ICE Council is not happy with the current status of immigration enforcement, most specifically the return of the Obama-era “catch and release” policy. The union said to Trump, “You don’t like ‘fake news’ and neither do our officers, so instead let’s provide transparency, tell Americans the truth, and stop this nonsense and these wasteful and dangerous policies now.”

2. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort gets more jail time as he is hit with more indictments in New York; Still no collusion

—  Manafort received 43 months on federal conspiracy charges, his secnd sentencing in two weeks. He will now be looking at seven-plus years in total for tax evasion. He will get credit for time served and all told will probably be out of jail in under four years. While the cases stem from evidence uncovered during FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, there is still not a shred of evidence of collusion in the Manafort case, but the judge involved said that is irrelevant here.

1. It is entirely possible that the plan for Medicaid expansion in Alabama is already complete and just waiting to get on the floor of the legislature.

— Former State Sen. Dick Brewbaker (R-Montgomery) said Thursday that a few of his former colleagues have told him that the deal has already been cut and that Medicaid expansion would be moving forward in the legislature. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) spoke of movement on Alabama Democrats’ priorities moving forward in exchange for support of the Rebuild Alabama Act gas tax increase. Brewbaker added that the rank-and-file Republicans are probably not aware of this deal, but they will soon find themselves dealing with these issues in the regular session.

The $1.6 billion Mazda-Toyota plant is bringing much more than just 4,000 jobs to the Huntsville area.

As exemplified by Toyota’s announcement Wednesday, the companies plan to be active and generous members of the north Alabama community.

To help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL), Toyota is donating $1 million to help break generational cycles of poverty through family literacy in the nation’s capital and northern Alabama.

This new donation brings Toyota’s total contribution over its 28-year partnership with NCFL to an incredible $50 million. To date, 420 Toyota Family Learning Centers have impacted more than 4.5 million parents and children across America.

“Education is key to a successful career,” Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz said in a statement. “I have seen the impact of NCFL’s two-generation literacy model, where children and their parents inspire each other to learn, and we’re proud to help further the great work of this organization.”

“What a great way for our 30th anniversary to be celebrated,” NCFL founder and CEO Sharon Darling stated. “Toyota’s support is much more than just writing a check. They have been hands-on with our family literacy programs since day one. And for a company to be engaged with a non-profit for nearly three decades says everything about Toyota’s determination to make a difference.”

NCFL will coordinate the family literacy programs in Alabama, partnering with local groups.

The organization’s approach of engaging multiple generations of family members is a fundamental and distinguishing aspect of its work. The pioneer of family literacy, NCFL’s research-based, holistic model strengthens families, helps parents gain workforce and literacy skills to get jobs and propels children to reach their potential academically.

Read more here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

